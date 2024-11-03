Anaerobic vs aerobic exercise for weight loss: Which one is more effective?

Wondering whether you should pick anaerobic or aerobic exercise? The choice depends on your fitness goals. While aerobic exercise or cardio uses oxygen to break down nutrients to provide energy, anaerobic works differently. It relies on glucose that is stored in the muscles to power you up. How your body uses stored energy is one of the key differences between these two, but both are great ways to remain fit. If you are specifically looking for weight loss, one may be better than the other. Let us find out who wins in this anaerobic vs aerobic exercise for weight loss debate.
Anaerobic exercise involves high-intensity activity within a short period, fuelled by stored energy in the body. “Anaerobic exercises usually include strength and power training exercises like sprinting, weightlifting, resistance exercises, push-ups, jump training (plyometrics), and burpees,” shares fitness and nutrition expert Aman Puri.
Regular anaerobic exercise helps to:
Anaerobic exercise can prevent diabetes, lower blood sugar, and improve heart function, as per research published in Frontiers in 2023.
Aerobic exercise training involves increased oxygen utilisation and burning of fatty acids, providing energy during exercise. Such activities are usually performed at a range of intensity for a longer period. Aerobic exercise, also referred to as cardio or endurance activity, involves continuous activity which increases the heart rate and breathing along with oxygenation.
Exercises like walking, cycling, running, and swimming can help –
Aerobic exercise may be better for you if your aim is to lose extra weight. During a 2015 study published in the Journal Of Physical Therapy Science, researchers found that aerobic exercise reduced weight in obese participants better than anaerobic exercise. Another study published in the Obesity journal in 2013 showed that aerobic exercise alone resulted in significant weight loss in both men and women. They saw an average weight loss of 5 percent due to reductions in fat mass.
“Both aerobic and anaerobic exercises burn calories, but they vary with the intensity or the duration of the exercise,” says Puri.
Including aerobic activities like jumping, running, and cycling can help manage weight in day-to-day life, but you should also include anaerobic activities to burn calories.
“Combining aerobic and anaerobic exercises in your routine can help build better stamina and improve muscle strength, besides shedding those extra kilos,” says the expert.
Anaerobic and aerobic exercises are beneficial for overall health. They may help with weight loss and building strength and improving heart health. But people with chronic medical problems or injuries or those in the older age group should consult their doctor before performing these physical activities.
