Reduce belly fat with this 5-20-30 weight loss method

Struggling with persistent belly fat can be frustrating, especially if you have left no stone unturned to tone your waistline. If you have tried a few approaches and are yet to see a difference, then it might be time to attempt something new. The 5-20-30 weight loss method is a type of workout that targets your belly fat, which is the most resistant subcutaneous and visceral fat and takes the longest to go. This high-intensity training strategy is gaining popularity due to its efficiency and effectiveness in accelerating fat loss, particularly in the abdomen area. However, remember to start slow and increase the challenge level as you go along.

What is the 5-20-30 weight loss method?

The 5-20-30 weight loss method combines strength training and low-impact cardio to target belly fat and promote overall weight loss. It is a structured routine that involves lifting weights for 20 minutes and walking for 30 minutes, five days a week. This balanced combination of high-intensity and low-intensity workouts optimises fat burning, boosts metabolism, and builds lean muscle mass, as found in a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. By incorporating this method into your fitness regimen and supporting it with a healthy, balanced diet, you can effectively shed excess kilos, particularly around your belly.

How does the 5-20-30 weight loss method work?

This weight loss method is a dynamic workout routine that maximises fat burn and improves overall wellness. It involves changing exercise intensities, alternating between high-intensity bursts and low-intensity recoveries.

Begin with a five-minute warm-up exercise including gentle running, brisk walking, or stationary cycling. It prepares your body for greater-intensity workouts by gradually boosting your heart rate and warming up your muscles, states a study published in the Journal of Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy. This is followed by interval training – the core part of the workout – consisting of many 5-20-30 cycles. Every cycle should last for at least 50-55 seconds:

30 seconds of light exercise, such as slow jogging or low-intensity cycling.

20 seconds of moderate activity, such as a faster jog or increased cycling speed.

5 seconds of high-intensity burst, such as sprinting or riding as quickly as possible.

Depending on your fitness level, you can take a little break after completing one cycle or move on to the next. “The 5-20-30 interval can be repeated several times. Beginners may begin with 4-5 cycles, while advanced participants may do 10 or more cycles,” says fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar. Finish with a 5-minute cool-down to reduce heart rate and relax muscles. This could include light stretching or walking.

How to implement the 5-20-30 weight loss method in your fitness regimen?

To effectively implement the 5-20-30 weight loss method, consider this sample weekly workout plan.

Monday and Thursday: Upper body strength

Dedicate these days to targeting your upper body muscles. Perform a 20-minute circuit training session, focusing on chest, back, shoulders, triceps, and biceps. Choose one exercise per muscle group and perform each for 30 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. In this weight loss method, you can perform the following workouts:

1. Push-ups

Start on your hands and knees, with your arms slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Extend your legs back so your body forms a straight line from head to heels.

Lower your body towards the ground by bending your elbows, and keeping your back straight.

Pause when your chest nearly touches the ground.

Push yourself back up to the starting position by extending your arms.

Repeat this movement for the desired number of repetitions.

2. Dumbbell rows

Hinge forward at your hips, keeping your back flat and knees slightly bent.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand with an underhand grip.

Pull the dumbbells towards your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

3. Bicep curls

Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Keep your elbows close to your body and palms facing forward.

Curl the dumbbells towards your shoulders, contracting your biceps.

Pause at the top of the movement, squeezing your biceps.

Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

Tuesday and Friday: Lower body strength

Shift your focus to your lower body these days. Perform a 20-minute circuit training session, targeting your legs with exercises like squats, lunges, and calf raises. Again, perform each exercise for 30 seconds with a 15-second rest. In this weight loss method, you can perform the following workouts:

1. Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly pointed outward.

Lower your body as if sitting back on a chair, keeping your back straight.

Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor or slightly below.

Pause at the bottom, then push back up through your heels to the starting position.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

2. Lunges

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart.

Take a large step forward with one leg, keeping your back straight.

Bend both knees, lowering your body until your back knee almost touches the ground. Your front knee should be directly above your ankle, forming a 90-degree angle.

Drive through your front heel to push your body back up to the starting position.

Repeat the movement with the opposite leg.

3. Calf raises

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart. You can either hold onto a wall or a sturdy object for balance or keep your arms at your sides.

Slowly raise your heels off the ground, lifting your body weight onto the balls of your feet.

Pause at the top of the movement, squeezing your calf muscles.

Slowly lower your heels back to the starting position.

Continue this movement for the desired number of repetitions.

Wednesday: Core and cardio

Round off your week with a core-strengthening and cardio circuit. Perform exercises like crunches, planks, and bicycle crunches for a set duration. Follow this with a 30-minute low-impact cardio activity like brisk walking or cycling.

1. Crunches

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Your hands can be crossed over your chest or behind your head.

Engage your core muscles and slowly lift your upper body off the floor, bringing your shoulders towards your knees.

Pause at the top of the movement, squeezing your abdominal muscles.

Slowly lower your upper body back to the starting position.

Continue this movement for the desired number of repetitions.

2. Planks

Get into a push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your toes on the floor. Your body should form a straight line from head to heels.

Tighten your abdominal muscles, drawing your navel towards your spine. This will help stabilise your body.

Maintain a straight line from your head to your heels. Avoid sagging your hips or arching your back.

Continue to breathe deeply and steadily throughout the exercise.

Hold this position for as long as possible, gradually increasing your hold time as you get stronger.

This balanced weight loss method ensures that you work for all major muscle groups, helping you build strength, improve cardiovascular health, and burn calories. Remember to listen to your body and adjust the intensity and duration of your workouts as needed.