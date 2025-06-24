Can 30 minutes of cardio a day help to lose weight?

Exercises like running and walking can play a key role in your weight-loss journey. But is it enough to do 30 minutes of cardio for weight loss?

Running, cycling, swimming and walking are some of the exercises that increase your heart rate. Cardio workout is not only associated with good heart health, but also weight loss. It is considered to be one of the most effective ways to burn fat. You may have the list of exercises with you, but you may wonder about the duration. Do you only need 30 minutes of cardio for weight loss? The duration is important, as too much cardio workout, especially without strength training, can lead to muscle loss along with fat loss. Also, you would like to know if 30 minutes or more time is needed to lose weight.

What is cardio?

Cardio is a short form of cardiovascular exercise, also referred to as aerobic exercise. “It means that you are giving fuel to your physical activity by using oxygen. It is an exercise that keeps your heart and lungs healthy,” says fitness expert Abhi Singh Thakur. Cardio exercise can reduce the risk of early death from any cause, including heart disease, as per research published in the British Journal Of Sports Medicine.

While it is meant to keep your heart strong, it seems like cardio for weight loss has become more popular. “Now most people do cardio only to burn fat. Yes, you can also burn fat, lose weight and improve stamina apart from keeping your heart healthy,” says the expert.

During this exercise, your heart rate should go above 120 beats per minute. That means you are pushing your body enough to make your heart work more. “Cardio always uses your heart and lungs, but it can also train your leg muscles, especially while running and cycling, or arms and upper body while boxing and swimming.

Cardio for weight loss: What makes it effective?

If weight loss is on your mind, focus on calorie deficit, which means that the number of calories you consume in a day has to be less than the amount of calories you burn. Cardio for weight loss works as it can help in burning calories. “When your heart rate increases, especially beyond 120 beats per minute, your body needs more energy. To meet this need, it starts using stored fuel, which mainly comes from glycogen (stored sugar in muscles and liver) and body fat,” says the expert. As intensity increases, your body starts mixing both these sources to keep up. The higher the intensity, the more calories you burn, and the faster your body starts accessing fat for energy.

But how much weight you lose depends on factors like:

Intensity: If you engage in a vigorous workout, you will burn more calories.

If you engage in a vigorous workout, you will burn more calories. Age: The older you get, the fewer calories you will burn.

The older you get, the fewer calories you will burn. Sex: Men often lose weight more quickly than women, as men usually have more muscle, and women may have more fat, as per U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Cardio for weight loss: Is 30 minutes of aerobic exercise a day enough?

“Yes, 30 minutes of cardio for weight loss works if you are consistent and in a calorie deficit,” says Thakur. During a study, published in JAMA Network, significant reductions in waist circumference, body weight and fat were noticed in participants who engaged in cardio exercise for 150 to 300 minutes per week. This means even doing cardio for 30 minutes for 5 days can help with weight loss. “It is better to do low-intensity cardio for weight loss daily or high-intensity 3 to 4 times a week than skip working out,” says the expert.

Cardio for weight loss: Exercises to drop pounds

Here are some of the weight loss aerobic exercises:

1. Shadow boxing

How to do it:

1. Stand in a fight stance with your hands up and chin down

2. Move on your toes, side to side

3. Keep your body steady and throw a combination of a left and a right jab.

4. Do an uppercut by bending your knees and sending a strong punch upwards. Do 3-minute rounds at least five times.

2. Jump rope

How to do it:

1. To perform jump rope, stand tall with a rope behind your heels.

2. Jump light on your toes while keeping your core tight.

3. Spin the rope using your wrists, and not shoulders

4. Start with 1 minute, take rest for 30 seconds then do it again.

3. Burpees

How to do it:

1. Squat down, and keep your hands on the floor.

2. Kick your legs back into a pushup position.

3. Bend at your elbows so that you can bring your chest closer to the floor.

4. Press back up into the pushup position and take your feet forward back to the squatting position.

5. Jump up into the air then land back on the ground. Do this 10 to 15 times.

4. High knees

How to do it:

1. To do high knees, stand tall with your hands up.

2. Lift your knees high at a fast pace.

3. Pump your arms while doing this cardio for weight loss. Go for 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off 10 times.

5. Mountain Climbers

How to do it:

1. Start in a plank position by pushing into your forearms while raising your body off the ground, and forming a straight line.

2. Pull your knees toward your chest.

3. Switch legs quickly. Make sure to keep your hips steady. Do this for 20 seconds.

6. Squat jumps

How to do it:

1. Perform squat jumps by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

2. Bend your knees and take the squat position.

3. Jump while engaging your glutes, quads and hamstrings.

4. Land softly and descend into the squat position again for another jump. Do 15 reps and 4 sets of this cardio for weight loss.

Cardio for weight loss is often suggested, as it can help to burn calories. You can do 30 minutes of cardio a day to lose weight, but make sure to listen to your body and stop when you feel tired or uncomfortable.