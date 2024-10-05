25-minute weight loss workout: 13 simple exercises to lose weight

From burpees to planks, here are some easy weight loss exercises you can do in 25 minutes to shed extra kilos.

Move over fancy gyms and expensive equipment! Sometimes, shedding excess kilos can just require few things: weight loss exercises and 25 minutes! A simple and effective 25-minute workout can significantly benefit your weight loss journey. This short workout plan would include warm-up exercises, and cardio workout sets, followed by 10 minutes of strength training, and cool down. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this weight loss exercise routine is designed for your schedule and delivers results. Get ready to sweat, burn calories, and boost your metabolism with this efficient and enjoyable 25-minute full-body workout.

How does a 25-minute workout help to lose weight?

A 25-minute workout can be a powerful tool for weight loss. When you exercise, your body burns calories to fuel your activity. Over time, this calorie deficit can lead to weight loss. A well-structured 25-minute workout, especially one that combines cardio and strength training, can help you burn calories efficiently, explains fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar.

Additionally, regular exercise can boost your metabolism, meaning your body continues to burn calories even when you’re at rest. According to a study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the short time workouts you undertake throughout the day might add up to a lot. Women who incorporated short bursts of high-intensity exercise into their everyday routine saw a decrease in their body mass index. Even they detect a reduction in their obesity levels!

Weight loss exercises for a 25-minute workout

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to lose weight effectively. Incorporate these weight loss exercises in an easy workout regime.

Warm-up (5 minutes)

1. Jogging in place

Jogging in place is one of the most effective ways to warm up your body.

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides.

Alternate lifting your knees toward your chest, as if you are running in place.

As you lift your knees, pump your arms back and forth, as if you’re running.

Land on the balls of your feet, not your heels.

Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed, and core engaged.

Inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth.

2. Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are a full-body warm-up exercise that can help improve cardiovascular health and coordination.

Take a Poll How do you keep track of your workouts? Fitness app

Wearable devices

Journals

I don’t keep a track Take a Poll What is your favourite way to stay active during a working day? Desk exercises

Walking breaks

Chair squats

Climbing stairs Previous Next

Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides.

Jump your feet apart, wider than your shoulders, and simultaneously swing your arms overhead.

Jump your feet back together and bring your arms back to your sides.

Continue jumping and spreading your feet and arms in a rhythmic motion.

3. Arm circles

Arm circles are a simple yet effective warm-up exercise for improving shoulder flexibility and strength.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides.

Begin by making small, forward circles with your arms. Gradually increase the size of the circles until your arms are fully extended.

Once you have completed several forward circles, reverse the direction and start making backward circles with your arms.

Continue alternating between forward and backward circles for several repetitions.

Cardio (5 minutes)

4. Burpees

Burpees are one of the best cardio exercises that combine a squat, push-up, jump, and squat into one explosive movement.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides.

Squat down and place your hands on the floor in front of you.

Kick your legs back into a plank position.

Perform a push-up.

Jump your feet back up to your hands.

Jump up into the air, reaching your arms overhead.

Repeat the entire sequence for the desired number of repetitions.

5. Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers are a dynamic exercise that works your core, shoulders, and legs.

Begin in a plank position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your feet extended straight back.

Alternately bring your knees toward your chest, as if you’re running in place.

Maintain a tight core throughout the exercise to prevent your hips from sagging.

Keep a steady pace, alternating your knees quickly.

6. Battle rope waves

Battle rope waves are a dynamic cardio exercise that engages your entire body, especially your core and upper body.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, facing the battle ropes.

Grab the ends of the battle ropes, one in each hand.

Using your core and upper body muscles, generate waves in the ropes by moving your arms up and down in a rhythmic motion.

Experiment with different wave patterns, such as alternating waves or slam waves.

Keep the ropes taut throughout the exercise.

Engage your core to stabilise your body and generate power.

Strength training (10 minutes)

7. Squats

Squats are easy and effective strength training exercises that target your lower body muscles, including your quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart or slightly wider.

Bend your knees and lower your body as if you’re sitting down.

Ensure your knees track over your toes.

Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

8. Lunges

Lunges are a great exercise for strengthening your lower body muscles, including your quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step forward with one leg, lowering your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.

Ensure your front knee is directly over your ankle and your back knee is not touching the ground.

Push off your front foot to return to the starting position.

Repeat the lunge with the other leg.

9. Push-ups

Push-ups are a classic exercise that targets your chest, shoulders, and triceps.

Begin in a plank position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your feet extended straight back.

Bend your elbows and lower your body toward the ground until your chest nearly touches the floor.

Push back up to the starting position, straightening your arms.

Maintain a tight core throughout the exercise to prevent your hips from sagging.

10. Planks

A plank is a static exercise that engages your core, shoulders, and legs.

Get into a push-up position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your feet extended straight back.

Engage your core muscles, tightening your abdominal muscles and keeping your back straight.

Hold this position for as long as you can, maintaining proper form.

Continue to breathe deeply throughout the exercise.

11. Bicep curls

Bicep curls are a popular exercise for targeting your biceps muscles.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing forward.

Bend your elbows and curl the dumbbells upward toward your shoulders.

At the top of the movement, pause and squeeze your biceps.

Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Cool down (5 minutes)

12. Static stretches

Hold each stretch for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply and focusing on relaxing the muscles.

Target major muscle groups, such as your legs, back, shoulders, and arms.

13. Deep breathing

Take a few minutes to practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing or meditation.

This can help to reduce stress and promote recovery.

Are there any side effects of weight loss exercises?

Some common side effects of exercise include:

Muscle soreness: This is a normal response to working out, especially if you’re new to exercise or increasing the intensity of your workouts.

This is a normal response to working out, especially if you’re new to exercise or increasing the intensity of your workouts. Fatigue: Exercise can make you feel tired, especially if you’re pushing yourself too hard.

Exercise can make you feel tired, especially if you’re pushing yourself too hard. Joint pain: If you have underlying joint issues, exercise may exacerbate your symptoms.

If you have underlying joint issues, exercise may exacerbate your symptoms. Dehydration: Sweating during exercise can lead to dehydration, so it’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Sweating during exercise can lead to dehydration, so it’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Overtraining: If you exercise too frequently or intensely without giving your body enough time to recover, you may experience overtraining syndrome, which can lead to fatigue, decreased performance, and even injury.

Also remember that weight loss can’t come with exercise alone. You have to make key dietary and lifestyle changes to achieve your fitness goals.