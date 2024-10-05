25-minute weight loss workout: 13 simple exercises to lose weight

Move over fancy gyms and expensive equipment! Sometimes, shedding excess kilos can just require few things: weight loss exercises and 25 minutes! A simple and effective 25-minute workout can significantly benefit your weight loss journey. This short workout plan would include warm-up exercises, and cardio workout sets, followed by 10 minutes of strength training, and cool down. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this weight loss exercise routine is designed for your schedule and delivers results. Get ready to sweat, burn calories, and boost your metabolism with this efficient and enjoyable 25-minute full-body workout.
How does a 25-minute workout help to lose weight?
A 25-minute workout can be a powerful tool for weight loss. When you exercise, your body burns calories to fuel your activity. Over time, this calorie deficit can lead to weight loss. A well-structured 25-minute workout, especially one that combines cardio and strength training, can help you burn calories efficiently, explains fitness expert Mahesh Ghanekar.
Additionally, regular exercise can boost your metabolism, meaning your body continues to burn calories even when you’re at rest. According to a study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the short time workouts you undertake throughout the day might add up to a lot. Women who incorporated short bursts of high-intensity exercise into their everyday routine saw a decrease in their body mass index. Even they detect a reduction in their obesity levels!
Weight loss exercises for a 25-minute workout
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to lose weight effectively. Incorporate these weight loss exercises in an easy workout regime.
Begin in a plank position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your feet extended straight back.
Alternately bring your knees toward your chest, as if you’re running in place.
Maintain a tight core throughout the exercise to prevent your hips from sagging.
Keep a steady pace, alternating your knees quickly.
6. Battle rope waves
Battle rope waves are a dynamic cardio exercise that engages your entire body, especially your core and upper body.
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, facing the battle ropes.
Grab the ends of the battle ropes, one in each hand.
Using your core and upper body muscles, generate waves in the ropes by moving your arms up and down in a rhythmic motion.
Experiment with different wave patterns, such as alternating waves or slam waves.
Keep the ropes taut throughout the exercise.
Engage your core to stabilise your body and generate power.
Strength training (10 minutes)
7. Squats
Squats are easy and effective strength training exercises that target your lower body muscles, including your quads, hamstrings, and glutes.
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart or slightly wider.
Bend your knees and lower your body as if you’re sitting down.
Ensure your knees track over your toes.
Push through your heels to return to the starting position.
8. Lunges
Lunges are a great exercise for strengthening your lower body muscles, including your quads, hamstrings, and glutes.
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
Step forward with one leg, lowering your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.
Ensure your front knee is directly over your ankle and your back knee is not touching the ground.
Push off your front foot to return to the starting position.
Repeat the lunge with the other leg.
9. Push-ups
Push-ups are a classic exercise that targets your chest, shoulders, and triceps.
Begin in a plank position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your feet extended straight back.
Bend your elbows and lower your body toward the ground until your chest nearly touches the floor.
Push back up to the starting position, straightening your arms.
Maintain a tight core throughout the exercise to prevent your hips from sagging.
10. Planks
A plank is a static exercise that engages your core, shoulders, and legs.
Get into a push-up position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your feet extended straight back.
Engage your core muscles, tightening your abdominal muscles and keeping your back straight.
Hold this position for as long as you can, maintaining proper form.
Continue to breathe deeply throughout the exercise.
11. Bicep curls
Bicep curls are a popular exercise for targeting your biceps muscles.
Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing forward.
Bend your elbows and curl the dumbbells upward toward your shoulders.
At the top of the movement, pause and squeeze your biceps.
Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.
Cool down (5 minutes)
12. Static stretches
Hold each stretch for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply and focusing on relaxing the muscles.
Target major muscle groups, such as your legs, back, shoulders, and arms.
13. Deep breathing
Take a few minutes to practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing or meditation.
This can help to reduce stress and promote recovery.
Are there any side effects of weight loss exercises?
Some common side effects of exercise include:
Muscle soreness: This is a normal response to working out, especially if you’re new to exercise or increasing the intensity of your workouts.
Fatigue: Exercise can make you feel tired, especially if you’re pushing yourself too hard.
Joint pain: If you have underlying joint issues, exercise may exacerbate your symptoms.
Dehydration: Sweating during exercise can lead to dehydration, so it’s important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
Overtraining: If you exercise too frequently or intensely without giving your body enough time to recover, you may experience overtraining syndrome, which can lead to fatigue, decreased performance, and even injury.
Also remember that weight loss can’t come with exercise alone. You have to make key dietary and lifestyle changes to achieve your fitness goals.
