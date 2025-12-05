Fitness expert shares 10 yogic practices for seniors to get rid of stiffness and pain during winter

Winter brings stiffness and joint discomfort for seniors. Ten simple, gentle yogic practices ease pain and keep the body active in the cold.

Cold winter months often bring more than just chilly mornings; many seniors experience stiffness, joint pain, slow movement, and reduced flexibility. As the temperature drops, muscles naturally tighten, making everyday tasks feel slightly harder. This is where certain yogic practices come into play. It does not just stretch the body; it helps soothe the mind, improve blood circulation, and improve mobility.

How yoga helps with chronic pain and stiffness

Yoga combines simple postures, mindful breathing, and slow movements that help loosen tight muscles, reduce discomfort, and allow joints to move freely. Regular practice even lowers the risk of injury and helps maintain strength, balance, and stability. According to yoga practitioner Shynee Narang, a consistent practice can also uplift mood during winter, especially when people tend to feel sluggish or low. With the proper yogic practices that target major muscle groups, seniors can stay active, relaxed, and pain-free throughout winter.

10 yogic practices seniors should do in winter

Here are 10 yogic practices for seniors to reduce stiffness and pain during colder months:

1. Skandha Chakra (Shoulder rotations)

It helps loosen stiff shoulders, improves upper-body mobility, and increases blood circulation to the neck and upper back. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit upright with your back straight.

Place fingertips on shoulders.

Rotate elbows forward in wide circles.

Repeat 10–15 rotations, then reverse direction.

Keep your breath slow and steady.

2. Manibandha Chakra (Wrist rotations)

It eases wrist stiffness and improves joint lubrication, which is especially helpful for seniors with arthritis or weak wrists. Here’s how to perform it:

Extend arms in front of you.

Make gentle fists.

Rotate wrists clockwise for 10 rounds.

Rotate anticlockwise for 10 rounds.

Keep the movement slow and gentle.

3. Mushtika Bandhana (Opening and closing the fists)

“It strengthens hand muscles, improves grip, and reduces finger stiffness in cold weather,” explains Narang. Here’s how to perform it:

Stretch your arms forward.

Make tight fists.

Open palms wide, stretching fingers fully.

Repeat 15–20 times.

Maintain smooth breathing throughout.

4. Janu Chakra (Knee crank)

It improves knee mobility, reduces joint stiffness, and supports smoother walking. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit with legs stretched forward.

Bend one knee toward the chest.

Hold the thigh and rotate the knee in a circular motion.

Do 10 rounds clockwise and anticlockwise.

Switch legs and repeat.

5. Goolf Chakra (Ankle rotation)

It helps reduce ankle stiffness, improves balance, and supports better movement in winter. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit comfortably with legs stretched.

Lift one foot slightly.

Rotate the ankle clockwise 10 times.

Rotate anticlockwise 10 times.

Switch to the other leg.

6. Marjari–Bitilasana (Cat and cow pose)

It enhances spine flexibility, reduces back stiffness, and relaxes the entire spine. Here’s how to perform it:

Come onto your hands and knees.

Inhale, drop belly, and lift the chest, cow pose.

Exhale, round the spine, cat pose.

Repeat gently 10–12 rounds.

Move slowly and follow your breath.

7. Titliasana (Butterfly pose)

It opens the hips, reduces lower-body tightness, and improves pelvic mobility. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit with the soles of your feet together.

Hold feet with hands.

Gently flap knees up and down.

Continue for 20–30 seconds.

Keep your spine upright.

8. Gatyatmak Meru Vakrasana (Dynamic seated spinal twist)

It relieves back stiffness, improves spinal flexibility, and supports digestion. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit cross-legged.

Place your right hand behind and your left hand on your right knee.

Twist gently to the right.

Return to the centre and repeat on the left side.

Do 10 dynamic twists on each side.

9. Nauka Sanchalanasana (Rowing the boat pose)

“It strengthens core muscles and improves balance while reducing abdominal tightness,” says Narang. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit with legs stretched out.

Hold imaginary oars.

Lean forward and make rowing movements.

Continue for 10–15 rounds.

Keep the motion gentle and rhythmic.

10. Bhastrika Pranayama

It improves lung capacity, boosts energy, warms the body, and clears congestion during winter. Here’s how to perform it:

Sit straight with relaxed shoulders.

Take a deep breath in.

Exhale forcefully through the nose.

Continue fast inhalation–exhalation for 20–30 seconds.

Relax and breathe normally.

Incorporating gentle yoga practices into your daily routine can significantly reduce stiffness in winter!