Fitness expert shares 10 yogic practices for seniors to get rid of stiffness and pain during winter

Cold winter months often bring more than just chilly mornings; many seniors experience stiffness, joint pain, slow movement, and reduced flexibility. As the temperature drops, muscles naturally tighten, making everyday tasks feel slightly harder. This is where certain yogic practices come into play. It does not just stretch the body; it helps soothe the mind, improve blood circulation, and improve mobility.
Yoga combines simple postures, mindful breathing, and slow movements that help loosen tight muscles, reduce discomfort, and allow joints to move freely. Regular practice even lowers the risk of injury and helps maintain strength, balance, and stability. According to yoga practitioner Shynee Narang, a consistent practice can also uplift mood during winter, especially when people tend to feel sluggish or low. With the proper yogic practices that target major muscle groups, seniors can stay active, relaxed, and pain-free throughout winter.
Here are 10 yogic practices for seniors to reduce stiffness and pain during colder months:
It helps loosen stiff shoulders, improves upper-body mobility, and increases blood circulation to the neck and upper back. Here’s how to perform it:
It eases wrist stiffness and improves joint lubrication, which is especially helpful for seniors with arthritis or weak wrists. Here’s how to perform it:
“It strengthens hand muscles, improves grip, and reduces finger stiffness in cold weather,” explains Narang. Here’s how to perform it:
It improves knee mobility, reduces joint stiffness, and supports smoother walking. Here’s how to perform it:
It helps reduce ankle stiffness, improves balance, and supports better movement in winter. Here’s how to perform it:
It enhances spine flexibility, reduces back stiffness, and relaxes the entire spine. Here’s how to perform it:
It opens the hips, reduces lower-body tightness, and improves pelvic mobility. Here’s how to perform it:
It relieves back stiffness, improves spinal flexibility, and supports digestion. Here’s how to perform it:
“It strengthens core muscles and improves balance while reducing abdominal tightness,” says Narang. Here’s how to perform it:
It improves lung capacity, boosts energy, warms the body, and clears congestion during winter. Here’s how to perform it:
Incorporating gentle yoga practices into your daily routine can significantly reduce stiffness in winter!
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.