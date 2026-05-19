Feeling drained this summer? Try these simple ancient yogic mudras to restore balance

Hakini and Varun Mudras: Yoga hand gestures can help you feel balanced, calm, and hydrated in summer heat, refreshing both mind and body.

In the summer, the body starts to feel warmer and drier as temperatures rise. Excessive heat for prolonged periods of time can cause some people to become fatigued, restless, or mentally fatigued. Balance in the body is particularly important during seasonal change, according to yogic wisdom. Gentle, natural, simple mudra exercises can help restore balance, calm, and hydration within the inner balance.

“Mudras are small yogic hand gestures that affect the flow of energy in the body. While they look like simple exercises, they have a profound impact on physical, mental and emotional well-being when performed consistently and with awareness and discipline. Some good mudras to use when it’s hot are the Hakini and Varun Mudras,” Yoga and spiritual leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, tells Health Shots.

How do mudras support the mind and body?

The key principle behind mudras lies in how they establish energetic linkages within the body through the placement of the fingers and hands. These small actions help reduce nervous system activity, enhance concentration, and bring emotional balance. “They also help maintain the body’s natural balance by facilitating smooth energy flow and relaxation”, says the expert. Practising mudras in the morning and evening can help establish moments of calm and awareness. Practices as short as a few minutes a day can make people feel more rejuvenated, calm and balanced.

Hakini Mudra

Formation: The practitioner’s spine is straight, and the shoulders are relaxed. Both hands are lifted in front of the chest, and the fingers of one hand lightly meet the fingertips of the other hand. Palms are slightly separated, breathing naturally, and eyes are gently closed.

The practitioner’s spine is straight, and the shoulders are relaxed. Both hands are lifted in front of the chest, and the fingers of one hand lightly meet the fingertips of the other hand. Palms are slightly separated, breathing naturally, and eyes are gently closed. Benefits: Hakini Mudra supports concentration, mental clarity, and emotional balance. It helps relax the mind and enhance concentration, particularly when the mind is fatigued or stressed. The practice also facilitates even breathing and a calming influence on the nervous system. This mudra is used to promote mental coolness and relaxation during hot seasons. It promotes inner balance on a hot summer day.

Hakini Mudra supports concentration, mental clarity, and emotional balance. It helps relax the mind and enhance concentration, particularly when the mind is fatigued or stressed. The practice also facilitates even breathing and a calming influence on the nervous system. This mudra is used to promote mental coolness and relaxation during hot seasons. It promotes inner balance on a hot summer day. Do’s and Don’ts: The attitude is free and relaxed. Breathing must be natural and regular. Don’t do any practice exercises with tension in the shoulders and hands. The practice should be performed slowly and in a relaxed manner.

2. Varun Mudra

Formation: The practitioner sits comfortably and lightly brings the little-finger ends and the thumbs together with both hands. All of the other fingers remain naturally straight. Eyes closed, hands are then placed gently on the knees.

The practitioner sits comfortably and lightly brings the little-finger ends and the thumbs together with both hands. All of the other fingers remain naturally straight. Eyes closed, hands are then placed gently on the knees. Benefits: Varun Mudra is associated with maintaining the body’s fluid balance. It helps to keep skin fresh, moist and healthy. The practice also helps calm the mind. In summer, Varun Mudra helps regulate body temperature and balance the cooling mechanism. It makes people feel lighter, more relaxed and refreshed all day long.

Varun Mudra is associated with maintaining the body’s fluid balance. It helps to keep skin fresh, moist and healthy. The practice also helps calm the mind. In summer, Varun Mudra helps regulate body temperature and balance the cooling mechanism. It makes people feel lighter, more relaxed and refreshed all day long. Do’s and Don’ts: The fingers should gently touch but not apply pressure to one another. Practising with a relaxed body. Practising mudras regularly will have a better effect. It helps to practice in a calm, quiet environment with a slow breathing rate.

Do yoga mudras really work?

Many yogic exercises are quite simple, and when done consistently with discipline and awareness, they hold profound meaning. “There are two such gentler yet powerful mudras, Hakini Mudra and Varun Mudra, which can help maintain calmness, clarity, and inner balance during the summer season”, says the expert. Through a few quiet moments each morning and evening, someone can feel more refreshed, emotionally balanced, and harmonised in body and mind.