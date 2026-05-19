Feeling drained this summer? Try these simple ancient yogic mudras to restore balance

In the summer, the body starts to feel warmer and drier as temperatures rise. Excessive heat for prolonged periods of time can cause some people to become fatigued, restless, or mentally fatigued. Balance in the body is particularly important during seasonal change, according to yogic wisdom. Gentle, natural, simple mudra exercises can help restore balance, calm, and hydration within the inner balance.
“Mudras are small yogic hand gestures that affect the flow of energy in the body. While they look like simple exercises, they have a profound impact on physical, mental and emotional well-being when performed consistently and with awareness and discipline. Some good mudras to use when it’s hot are the Hakini and Varun Mudras,” Yoga and spiritual leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, tells Health Shots.
The key principle behind mudras lies in how they establish energetic linkages within the body through the placement of the fingers and hands. These small actions help reduce nervous system activity, enhance concentration, and bring emotional balance. “They also help maintain the body’s natural balance by facilitating smooth energy flow and relaxation”, says the expert. Practising mudras in the morning and evening can help establish moments of calm and awareness. Practices as short as a few minutes a day can make people feel more rejuvenated, calm and balanced.
Many yogic exercises are quite simple, and when done consistently with discipline and awareness, they hold profound meaning. “There are two such gentler yet powerful mudras, Hakini Mudra and Varun Mudra, which can help maintain calmness, clarity, and inner balance during the summer season”, says the expert. Through a few quiet moments each morning and evening, someone can feel more refreshed, emotionally balanced, and harmonised in body and mind.
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