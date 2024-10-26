Yoga for neck hump: 10 poses to reduce the pain

Yoga may help to reduce neck hump or a dowager's hump, which is a curve at the base of the neck. This condition can cause back pain, headaches and extreme fatigue.

Neck hump or dowager’s hump is a condition that people often associate with old age. The hump visible at the base of the neck may have to do with osteoporosis, a condition that leaves people with weak and brittle bones. It may also be due to a habit of poor posture, which can lead to the formation of an abnormal curve of the upper part of the spine. Like most people, you must be spending a lot of time in front of computer screens and other gadgets. This can cause neck hump, which is why taking a break from screens is a must. While a break would help, incorporating yoga to reduce neck hump can also affect the quality of your life.

What is a neck hump?

A neck hump or dowager’s hump, medically called kyphosis, is the accumulation of fat or soft tissue at the back of the neck. People with a neck hump often appear to have a bump at the base of their necks. Apart from age, it is often brought on by poor posture, sedentary lifestyle, or spending too much time hunched over devices like computers and phones.

If not treated, it can cause increased risk of falls, functional limitations, musculoskeletal alterations, and overall quality of life, as per 2023 research published in the Journal Of Medicine And Life. Most of the time, realigning posture and doing exercises that strengthen the back and neck muscles can correct this issue.

Yoga to reduce a neck hump

“Yoga is a great method for addressing and minimising the development of a neck hump,” says yoga expert Dr Hansaji Yogendra. During a 2002 study published in the American Journal Of Public Health, the use of yoga among women with dowager’s hump was found to be safe. Researchers not only found it acceptable, but also concluded that it may improve posture.

Here are some poses to reduce neck hump:

1. Padmasana (Lotus pose)

Sit on the floor with both your legs kept in front of you.

Bend your right leg, place the heel at the root of your left thigh with the sole facing upward.

Repeat the steps with your left leg while crossing your ankles.

Keep your spine straight, close your eyes, and focus on your breathing while doing the lotus pose.

2. Sthitaprarthanasana (Yogic standing prayer pose)

Stand upright with your feet kept together.

Fold your hands in Namaskar Mudra or prayer position with your spine straight, at chest level.

Close your eyes, relax your body, and breathe with ease.

3. Sukhasana (Easy pose)

Sit down with straight legs to do sukhasana.

Fold one of your legs and put its heel under the opposite thigh, and repeat on the other side of the body.

Cross your legs and rest your hands on your knees while keeping your spine erect.

With eyes closed, pay attention to your breathing.

4. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose)

Kneel down on your yoga mat with your knees and toes touching, and sit back on your heels.

Keep your spine straight, shoulders relaxed, rest your hands on your knees, and focus on breathing.

5. Talasana (Palm tree pose)

Stand straight with your feet parallel, and one foot apart.

Raise your arms up to the limit, and keep them parallel to each other with your palms facing inwards.

Stretch your limbs upwards then slowly bring your arms down.

6. Yastikasana (Stick pose)

Lie on your back with your legs together, and arms on either side.

Stretch out your toes, raise your arms over your head in an arc.

Hold this stretched position for a few seconds then relax.

7. Chakrasana (Wheel pose)

To do the wheel pose, lie on the yoga mat on your back and keep your knees bent.

Place your hands next to your ears. Your palms should be facing down and fingers pointing in the direction of your shoulders.

Push your body halfway up and rest the crown of your head on the yoga mat without putting weight on your head.

Make sure your upper arms and elbows are facing each other then begin to arch your middle and upper back.

While pressing down into your hands and feet, lift your body up.

You can slightly bend in your knees and straighten your arms.

Your head should hang freely.

After a few seconds, lower your body.

8. Ushtrasana (Camel pose)

The first step of the camel pose is to kneel down on the floor with curled under toes and hands at the lower back.

Lean back and stretch your arms. You create an arch in your back, but don’t allow your neck to hang down.

Hold the pose for a few seconds and slowly bring yourself upright.

9. Marjariasana-Bitilasana (Cat-cow pose)

Set your hands and knees on the mat in a tabletop position.

Drop your belly and lift your head and chin to heaven, arching your lower back into cow pose.

Drop your chin to your chest and round your spine into cat pose.

Alternate between these two positions for a few seconds.

10. Natarajasana (Lord of the dance pose)

Stand upright with your feet together.

Bend your right knee and place your right hand on your ankle.

Stretch your right leg backward, and move your left arm forward.

Maintain it then go back to the first step.

“These yoga poses stimulate and build up muscles in the neck, upper back, and shoulders, and help maintain a better posture,” says Dr Hansaji. The habitual practice of these postures can develop correct functioning of the spine and neck, reducing slouching and forward-leaning posture, which are major causes of a neck hump.

“But rounding shoulders should be avoided, as this results in even more stress in the upper back and neck, nullifying the intention of the postures,” says Dr Hansaji. Also, forcing your neck, and doing stretches beyond the capacity of your neck can make matters worse and even lead to injuries.

A neck hump may be closely connected to your lifestyle. But yoga may help to reduce neck hump, so choose the right poses. However, it is best to check with your doctor to avoid any problems.