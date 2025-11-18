World COPD Day 2025: 3 simple yoga techniques to support lung health

Breathing difficulties can lead to serious health problems, one of which is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD includes progressive lung diseases like emphysema and chronic bronchitis, making daily life challenging. This condition arises from inflammation in the lungs that restricts airflow, leading to common symptoms including shortness of breath, increased mucus production, wheezing, and coughing. Yoga can be a great exercise option for people with COPD, as it can be tailored to suit different fitness levels. It helps strengthen the lungs and improves breathing and oxygen intake.
Siddha Abhyaas is an ancient practice from the Himalayas that focuses on breathing, movement, and mindfulness. It helps improve the respiratory system and supports mental well-being. This gentle and effective technique works to balance the flow of prana, the vital life force, through small energy pathways known as nadis.
Siddha Abhyaas helps strengthen the connection between your body and breath. Regular practice can enhance your lung flexibility and control over your diaphragm, making it easier to breathe smoothly and steadily. “This technique can help when stress and anxiety arise, which is common for many people dealing with chronic conditions,” Spiritual yogic master Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots. Siddha Abhyaas can be a grounding practice. It promotes a sense of calm and energy, supporting your long-term respiratory health and emotional balance.
Expert tip: By practising Siddha Abhyaas regularly, people with COPD can enhance their breathing and experience improved mental clarity.
Dwikhand Pranayama, or two-part breathing, is a helpful technique for people with COPD. It divides the breath into two stages, making it easier to control and deepen your breathing.
Many people with COPD struggle to fully expel air from their lungs or take in enough oxygen. “Dwikhand Pranayama helps with this by encouraging better breathing patterns, which improve oxygen exchange and build stamina over time,” says Akshar. Additionally, this practice helps reduce anxiety, leaving practitioners feeling calm and relaxed.
Expert tip: With regular practice, Dwikhand Pranayama can enhance lung capacity and promote a calm, stress-free mind.
Vayusthiti Asana, also known as the Posture of Air Balance, is a simple standing pose that helps improve lung capacity and balance. It increases awareness of how the body is positioned and emphasises deep, diaphragmatic breathing.
Vayusthiti Asana is a simple pose that helps open your chest and breathing passages. “This allows you to take in more air,” explains the expert. It also strengthens the muscles in your back and sides, which are important for healthy breathing.
Expert tip: Incorporating Vayusthiti Asana into your daily routine can enhance your posture and facilitate easier breathing.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.