Constipation can delay bowel movement in winter: 7 yoga poses for relief

Constipation can be a common problem in winter season. However, practicing these 7 yoga poses every day may help improve digestion, ease bloating, and support regular bowel movements.

Have you ever wondered why constipation feels worse during winter? As the temperature drops, most of us move less, drink less water, and crave heavy, comforting foods, all of which can slow down digestion and make bowel movements irregular. Plus, the cold weather tightens muscles, due to which your gut can start feeling heavy, sluggish, and uncomfortable. While food and hydration play a major role, physical workout, especially yoga, is just as important, to stimulate the digestive tract. According to a yoga expert, certain poses daily can naturally support smoother bowel movements and relieve constipation quickly.

Yoga poses to relieve constipation

Here are 7 best yoga poses that can help relieve constipation during the winter season:

1. Half Spinal Twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

This gentle massage helps increase circulation to the digestive tract and eases bloating. Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots that twisting poses help stimulate the intestines, promoting more regular bowel movements. Simple steps to follow:

Sit with legs extended.

Bend your right knee and place your foot outside the left thigh.

Twist your torso to the right, placing your left elbow on the right knee.

Hold for a few breaths and switch sides.

Keep your spine tall throughout.

2. Halasana (Plough pose)

Halasana helps stimulate the thyroid gland, improves metabolism, and boosts digestion. It also relaxes the abdominal muscles and supports easier bowel movement. Simple steps to follow:

Lie on your back with your arms beside you.

Lift your legs up to 90 degrees.

Slowly take your legs over your head until your toes touch the floor.

Support your back with your hands if needed.

Hold and breathe gently.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This pose strengthens abdominal muscles, improves circulation, and reduces pressure on the intestines. According to Akshar, it also helps ease gas and supports better digestion. Simple steps to follow:

Lie on your stomach.

Place palms under your shoulders.

Press into your hands and lift your chest.

Keep your shoulders relaxed.

Hold and breathe deeply.

4. Pawanmuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

This pose is excellent for releasing gas, reducing bloating, and stimulating the colon. It helps relax the lower abdomen and improves bowel movements. Simple steps to follow:

Lie flat on your back.

Hug your knees into your chest.

Hold your legs and gently rock side to side.

Bring your forehead toward your knees.

Breathe slowly.

5. Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

This backbend massages digestive organs, improves appetite, and strengthens the core. This pose can support intestinal movement. Simple steps to follow:

Lie on your stomach.

Bend your knees and grab your ankles.

Lift your chest and legs.

Balance on your abdomen.

Hold while breathing steadily.

6. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose)

“One of the only yoga poses recommended immediately after meals, Vajrasana helps improve digestion and reduces constipation by increasing blood flow to the gut,” says Akshar. Simple steps to follow:

Kneel and sit back on your heels.

Keep your spine straight and hands on your thighs.

Relax your shoulders.

Close your eyes and breathe deeply.

Hold for 5–10 minutes.

7. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

This gentle forward bend stretches the entire backside of the body, calms the mind, and stimulates the digestive organs. It can help ease constipation and reduce stress. Simple steps to follow:

Sit with legs straight ahead.

Inhale and lengthen your spine.

Exhale, fold forward from the hips.

Reach for your feet or shins.

Hold and breathe slowly.

While these yoga poses can offer relief, Akshar notes that persistent or severe constipation should not be ignored. In such cases, consulting a healthcare professional is important. Along with regular practice, support your digestion with good hydration, fibre-rich meals, and light movement throughout the day. These habits work together to keep your gut health on track, especially during winter.