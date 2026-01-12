Yoga expert shares 7 poses to reduce water retention and bloating naturally

Feeling puffy or bloated? A yoga guru shares simple yoga poses that may help reduce water retention and ease digestive discomfort naturally.

Have you ever woken up feeling unusually heavy, swollen, or bloated even though you did not overeat the night before? That uncomfortable puffiness could be due to water retention. Fluid retention often happens due to hormonal changes, high salt intake, dehydration, poor circulation, or a sluggish digestive system. While it is common, it can make you feel uncomfortable, tired, and uneasy in your own body.

Instead of reaching for quick fixes, yoga offers a gentle and effective way to support your body’s natural detox and drainage systems. Certain yoga poses stimulate lymphatic flow, improve circulation, and aid digestion, helping release excess fluid and trapped gas. Arooshi Aggarwal, a certified nutritionist and yoga instructor, explains that consistent practice can help restore balance and reduce bloating naturally.

7 yoga poses to reduce water retention and bloating

According to Aggarwal, slow movements combined with conscious breathing also calm the nervous system, which plays a key role in digestion and fluid balance. Here are 7 yoga poses that can help you:

1. Pawanmuktasana (Wind-relieving pose)

This pose gently massages the abdominal organs, helping release trapped gas and reduce bloating. It also supports digestion and eases abdominal pressure.

Steps: Lie on your back, bend your knees, and hug them to your chest. Hold for 30–40 seconds while breathing deeply.

2. Viparita Karani (Legs up the wall pose)

Excellent for reducing swelling in the legs and feet by improving venous return and lymphatic drainage. It also relaxes the nervous system.

Steps: Lie on your back with legs extended upward against a wall. Relax for 2–5 minutes with slow breathing.

3. Malasana (Yogic squat)

Stimulates digestion and improves bowel movement, helping reduce abdominal bloating and water retention around the hips and lower abdomen.

Steps: Squat down with feet flat, bring palms together, and gently press elbows against knees. Hold for 30 seconds.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

This pose stretches the abdominal area, boosts digestive fire, and helps reduce gas and heaviness in the stomach.

Steps: Lie on your stomach, place palms under your shoulders, and lift the chest while keeping elbows slightly bent.

5. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing dog)

Improves circulation, supports lymphatic drainage, and helps relieve bloating by gently compressing the abdomen.

Steps: Lift hips upward, forming an inverted V-shape. Hold for 30–60 seconds with steady breathing.

6. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half spinal twist)

Twisting poses stimulate digestion, reduce bloating, and help flush out excess fluids.

Steps: Sit upright, twist your torso to one side, and hold while breathing deeply. Repeat on the other side.

7. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

Activates abdominal organs, improves blood circulation, and supports hormonal balance, which can reduce fluid retention.

Steps: Lie on your back, bend your knees, lift your hips upward, and hold for 20–30 seconds.

Tips to enhance the benefits of yoga

To get the best results, Aggarwal recommends practicing these poses on an empty stomach or at least 3–4 hours after meals. Pair yoga with adequate hydration, reduced salt intake, and mindful eating. Avoid holding your breath during poses, and listen to your body.

If bloating or swelling persists, consult a healthcare professional to rule out underlying conditions.