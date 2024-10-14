Yoga to prevent stroke: 7 simple and effective poses that can help

From improving your blood circulation to managing your blood pressure, yoga is a great way to prevent a stroke. A stroke happens when the brain’s blood flow is interrupted. This may be due to a blockage in an artery or a rupture. While it would not block it, yoga can help reduce the risk. Specific yoga poses, when performed regularly and correctly, may strengthen your cardiovascular system, enhance balance, and reduce stress, all of which are important factors in stroke prevention. While it is not a miracle cure, yoga has been shown to have a significant impact on cardiovascular health.
What is a stroke?
Stroke is a serious health problem, that happens when the brain’s blood flow is interrupted or decreased. This might happen when a blood clot blocks an artery (ischaemic stroke) or a blood vessel ruptures (hemorrhagic stroke). When brain cells are deprived of oxygen and nutrition, they express several symptoms including weakness, numbness, difficulty speaking, and vision issues. Strokes can have lasting effects, including paralysis and cognitive damage. A study published in the journal Medicine Abingdon found that stroke is the second most common cause of death and disability worldwide. Stroke is not a single disease but can be caused by a variety of risk factors, disease processes, and mechanisms. Hypertension is the most major modifiable risk factor for stroke, however its impact varies by subtype.
High blood pressure: This is a major risk factor and can damage blood vessels, leading to blockages or ruptures.
Heart disease: Conditions like coronary artery disease and atrial fibrillation can increase the risk of stroke.
High cholesterol: Elevated cholesterol levels can contribute to plaque buildup in arteries, leading to blockages.
Diabetes: Diabetes can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of clotting.
Smoking: Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the risk of blood clots.
Obesity: Excess weight can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes.
Family history: A family history of stroke can increase your risk.
Age: The risk of stroke increases with age.
How can yoga help to prevent a stroke?
Yoga offers a comprehensive approach to reducing stroke risk by addressing several key factors. A study published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine found that yoga may be clinically beneficial self-administered therapy for stroke rehabilitation. “Regular yoga practice can help lower blood pressure, improve blood circulation, and enhance cardiovascular health. Additionally, yoga can reduce stress, which is a significant risk factor for stroke. By improving flexibility, balance, and coordination, yoga can also help prevent falls, a common cause of head injuries that can lead to stroke,” says yoga expert Himalyan Siddhaa Akshar. Plus, yoga can promote a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise, essential for reducing stroke risk.
Lie on your stomach with your legs extended back and your feet hip-width apart.
Place your palms flat on the floor, directly underneath your shoulders.
Press your palms onto the floor and slowly lift your chest off the mat.
Keep your hips pressed into the floor and your legs straight.
Gaze straight ahead or slightly upward.
Hold the pose for several breaths, then gently lower your chest back to the mat.
6. Child’s pose or balasana
This pose is a gentle resting pose that helps to relax the body and mind.
How to do it:
Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching.
Sit back on your heels and lower your torso towards the floor.
Extend your arms out in front of you, palms down.
Rest your forehead on the mat.
Close your eyes and take deep breaths.
7. Corpse pose or savasana
This pose is a deep relaxation pose that helps to reduce stress and improve sleep.
How to do it:
Lie on your back with your legs extended and your arms by your sides.
Close your eyes and relax your entire body.
Release any tension in your muscles and allow your body to become heavy.
Focus on your breath and let it flow naturally.
Stay in the pose for several minutes, or as long as you feel comfortable.
Are there any side effects of these yoga poses?
While yoga is generally safe and beneficial, there are some potential side effects associated with certain poses, especially when not performed correctly or for individuals with underlying health conditions. Here are some potential side effects:
Injury: Incorrect alignment or overexertion can lead to injuries, such as strains, sprains, or muscle tears.
Dizziness or lightheadedness: Inversions, such as headstands and shoulder stands, can cause dizziness or lightheadedness if not performed properly or if you have underlying conditions like low blood pressure.
Pain: Some poses, especially backbends, can be uncomfortable or painful for individuals with back injuries or other conditions.
Exacerbation of existing conditions: People with certain health conditions, such as high blood pressure or arthritis, may need to modify or avoid certain poses to prevent exacerbating their symptoms.
Overheating: Some yoga practices, especially in warm environments, can lead to overheating and dehydration.
It is important to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself beyond your limits. If you experience any pain or discomfort, stop the pose and rest. If you have any concerns or underlying health conditions, consult with a healthcare professional before starting a new yoga practice.
