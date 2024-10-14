Yoga to prevent stroke: 7 simple and effective poses that can help

Yoga is a great way to prevent a stroke. Here are some easy yoga poses that aid heart health as well help in maintain overall well being.

From improving your blood circulation to managing your blood pressure, yoga is a great way to prevent a stroke. A stroke happens when the brain’s blood flow is interrupted. This may be due to a blockage in an artery or a rupture. While it would not block it, yoga can help reduce the risk. Specific yoga poses, when performed regularly and correctly, may strengthen your cardiovascular system, enhance balance, and reduce stress, all of which are important factors in stroke prevention. While it is not a miracle cure, yoga has been shown to have a significant impact on cardiovascular health.

What is a stroke?

Stroke is a serious health problem, that happens when the brain’s blood flow is interrupted or decreased. This might happen when a blood clot blocks an artery (ischaemic stroke) or a blood vessel ruptures (hemorrhagic stroke). When brain cells are deprived of oxygen and nutrition, they express several symptoms including weakness, numbness, difficulty speaking, and vision issues. Strokes can have lasting effects, including paralysis and cognitive damage. A study published in the journal Medicine Abingdon found that stroke is the second most common cause of death and disability worldwide. Stroke is not a single disease but can be caused by a variety of risk factors, disease processes, and mechanisms. Hypertension is the most major modifiable risk factor for stroke, however its impact varies by subtype.

What are the causes of stroke?

Several factors can increase the risk of stroke, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. Managing these conditions can help to prevent a stroke.

High blood pressure: This is a major risk factor and can damage blood vessels, leading to blockages or ruptures.

This is a major risk factor and can damage blood vessels, leading to blockages or ruptures. Heart disease: Conditions like coronary artery disease and atrial fibrillation can increase the risk of stroke.

Conditions like coronary artery disease and atrial fibrillation can increase the risk of stroke. High cholesterol: Elevated cholesterol levels can contribute to plaque buildup in arteries, leading to blockages.

Elevated cholesterol levels can contribute to plaque buildup in arteries, leading to blockages. Diabetes: Diabetes can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of clotting.

Diabetes can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of clotting. Smoking: Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the risk of blood clots.

Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the risk of blood clots. Obesity: Excess weight can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes.

Excess weight can increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. Family history: A family history of stroke can increase your risk.

A family history of stroke can increase your risk. Age: The risk of stroke increases with age.

How can yoga help to prevent a stroke?

Yoga offers a comprehensive approach to reducing stroke risk by addressing several key factors. A study published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine found that yoga may be clinically beneficial self-administered therapy for stroke rehabilitation. “Regular yoga practice can help lower blood pressure, improve blood circulation, and enhance cardiovascular health. Additionally, yoga can reduce stress, which is a significant risk factor for stroke. By improving flexibility, balance, and coordination, yoga can also help prevent falls, a common cause of head injuries that can lead to stroke,” says yoga expert Himalyan Siddhaa Akshar. Plus, yoga can promote a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise, essential for reducing stroke risk.

Best yoga poses to prevent a stroke

Here are some of the best yoga poses you can incorporate into your fitness routine to prevent the risk of stroke:

1. Downward-facing dog pose or adho mukha svanasana

This pose helps to improve blood flow to the brain and strengthens the upper body.

How to do it:

Take a Poll What do you do for post-workout recovery? Stretching

Foam rolling

Cold shower

Eat a protein-rich snack Take a Poll How do you keep track of your workouts? Fitness app

Wearable devices

Journals

I don’t keep a track Previous Next

Start on your hands and knees.

Spread your fingers wide and press your palms firmly into the mat.

As you exhale, lift your knees away from the floor and push your hips back.

Try to bring your heels down towards the mat, but don’t worry if they don’t touch.

Press your chest towards your thighs and reach your heels towards the ceiling.

Keep your head between your arms and gaze towards your feet or navel.

2. Tree pose or vrksasana

Balancing on one leg enhances focus, coordination, and stability, which can help prevent falls.

How to do it:

Start in mountain pose (tadasana). Stand tall with your feet together and your arms by your sides.

Shift your weight onto your left foot and lift your right foot.

•

• Place the sole of your right foot against the inside of your left thigh, just above the knee.

Press your right foot into your thigh and your thigh into your foot to create a stable base.

Bring your hands together in front of your chest in a prayer position (Anjali Mudra).

Once you’re balanced, extend your arms overhead.

Hold the pose for several breaths, then repeat on the other side.

3. Warrior II pose or virabhadrasana II

This pose strengthens the legs, improves balance, and increases cardiovascular health.

How to do it:

Start in mountain pose (tadasana). Stand tall with your feet together and your arms by your sides.

Step your right foot back about 4 feet and turn it 90 degrees to the right.

Angle your left foot slightly inward.

Extend your arms out to the sides, parallel to the floor.

Bend your right knee until it is directly above your right ankle.

Keep your left leg straight and your back heel on the floor.

Gaze out over your right hand.

4. Bridge pose or Setu bandhasana

This pose helps to improve blood circulation to the brain and strengthens the back.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Press your feet onto the floor and lift your hips off the mat.

Interlace your fingers beneath your pelvis and press your arms into the floor to lift your hips higher.

Keep your thighs and inner feet parallel.

Hold the pose for several breaths, then gently lower your hips back to the mat.

5. Cobra pose or bhujangasana

This pose helps to strengthen the back and improve flexibility. Check out other yoga asanas for back support.

How to do it:

Lie on your stomach with your legs extended back and your feet hip-width apart.

Place your palms flat on the floor, directly underneath your shoulders.

Press your palms onto the floor and slowly lift your chest off the mat.

Keep your hips pressed into the floor and your legs straight.

Gaze straight ahead or slightly upward.

Hold the pose for several breaths, then gently lower your chest back to the mat.

6. Child’s pose or balasana

This pose is a gentle resting pose that helps to relax the body and mind.

How to do it:

Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching.

Sit back on your heels and lower your torso towards the floor.

Extend your arms out in front of you, palms down.

Rest your forehead on the mat.

Close your eyes and take deep breaths.

7. Corpse pose or savasana

This pose is a deep relaxation pose that helps to reduce stress and improve sleep.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your legs extended and your arms by your sides.

Close your eyes and relax your entire body.

Release any tension in your muscles and allow your body to become heavy.

Focus on your breath and let it flow naturally.

Stay in the pose for several minutes, or as long as you feel comfortable.

Are there any side effects of these yoga poses?

While yoga is generally safe and beneficial, there are some potential side effects associated with certain poses, especially when not performed correctly or for individuals with underlying health conditions. Here are some potential side effects:

Injury: Incorrect alignment or overexertion can lead to injuries, such as strains, sprains, or muscle tears.

Incorrect alignment or overexertion can lead to injuries, such as strains, sprains, or muscle tears. Dizziness or lightheadedness: Inversions, such as headstands and shoulder stands, can cause dizziness or lightheadedness if not performed properly or if you have underlying conditions like low blood pressure.

Inversions, such as headstands and shoulder stands, can cause dizziness or lightheadedness if not performed properly or if you have underlying conditions like low blood pressure. Pain: Some poses, especially backbends, can be uncomfortable or painful for individuals with back injuries or other conditions.

Exacerbation of existing conditions: People with certain health conditions, such as high blood pressure or arthritis, may need to modify or avoid certain poses to prevent exacerbating their symptoms.

People with certain health conditions, such as high blood pressure or arthritis, may need to modify or avoid certain poses to prevent exacerbating their symptoms. Overheating: Some yoga practices, especially in warm environments, can lead to overheating and dehydration.

It is important to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself beyond your limits. If you experience any pain or discomfort, stop the pose and rest. If you have any concerns or underlying health conditions, consult with a healthcare professional before starting a new yoga practice.