Struggling with shoulder pain? Try these 7 yoga poses to ease stiffness and improve mobility

Shoulder pain can make even simple movements uncomfortable. These 7 gentle yoga poses help release stiffness, improve flexibility, and relieve pain.

Shoulder pain is one of those discomforts that quietly creeps into daily life. Long hours at a desk, poor posture, stress, heavy phone use, or even sleeping in an awkward position can leave the shoulders feeling tight, sore, or restricted. Over time, this stiffness can limit movement, cause headaches, or even affect your neck and upper back. This is where yoga can help in a gentle, effective way. Yoga poses focus on slow stretching, controlled movement, and mindful breathing, all of which help loosen tight muscles and improve circulation around the shoulder joints. Regular practice can ease tension, improve posture, and restore mobility without putting extra strain on the body.

Yoga poses for shoulder pain

Here are 7 simple yet effective yoga poses that help relieve shoulder pain and stiffness:

1. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This pose gently stretches the shoulders, arms, and upper back while improving blood flow. It helps release built-up tension and strengthens the supporting muscles around the shoulder joints. Steps:

Start on your hands and knees.

Lift your hips upward, forming an inverted V shape.

Press palms firmly into the mat.

Relax your head between your arms.

Hold for 5–7 breaths, then release.

2. Dolphin pose (Makarasana)

Dolphin pose strengthens the shoulders and improves stability while easing stiffness. Yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says this pose is especially helpful for building shoulder endurance without excessive strain. Steps:

Begin on your forearms and knees.

Tuck your toes and lift your hips upward.

Keep elbows shoulder-width apart.

Press forearms firmly into the mat.

Hold for a few breaths, then lower down.

3. Seated cat-cow pose

This gentle movement improves mobility in the shoulders, spine, and neck. Performing this spinal mobility yoga pose can help reduce upper-body stiffness and pain, explains Akshae. Steps:

Sit upright on a chair or mat.

Inhale, lift your chest, and roll your shoulders back.

Exhale, round your back, and drop your chin.

Move slowly with your breath.

Repeat 8–10 times.

4. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

Cobra pose opens the chest and shoulders, countering the effects of slouching. It also improves posture and reduces tension in the upper back. Steps:

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders.

Inhale and gently lift your chest.

Keep elbows slightly bent.

Relax your shoulders away from your ears.

Hold briefly, then lower down.

5. Seated eagle arms (Garudhasana arms)

This pose deeply stretches the shoulder blades and upper back. Akshar recommends it for releasing tightness caused by long hours of sitting or screen use. Steps:

Sit comfortably with spine straight.

Extend arms forward.

Cross one arm over the other.

Bend elbows and bring palms together.

Hold for 20 seconds, then switch sides.

6. Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge pose stretches the chest and shoulders while strengthening the back. It also improves blood circulation to the upper body, reducing stiffness over time. Steps:

Lie on your back with knees bent.

Place feet hip-width apart.

Press feet into the floor and lift hips.

Roll your shoulders slightly under your body.

Hold for a few breaths and release.

7. Child’s pose (Balasana)

A restorative pose that relaxes the shoulders, neck, and upper back. It calms the nervous system and allows muscles to fully release. Steps:

Kneel and sit back on your heels.

Bend forward and rest your chest on your thighs.

Stretch arms forward or beside you.

Rest your forehead on the mat.

Breathe deeply for 30 seconds.

Practicing these yoga poses regularly can significantly reduce shoulder pain and improve mobility!