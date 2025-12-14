Struggling with shoulder pain? Try these 7 yoga poses to ease stiffness and improve mobility

Shoulder pain is one of those discomforts that quietly creeps into daily life. Long hours at a desk, poor posture, stress, heavy phone use, or even sleeping in an awkward position can leave the shoulders feeling tight, sore, or restricted. Over time, this stiffness can limit movement, cause headaches, or even affect your neck and upper back. This is where yoga can help in a gentle, effective way. Yoga poses focus on slow stretching, controlled movement, and mindful breathing, all of which help loosen tight muscles and improve circulation around the shoulder joints. Regular practice can ease tension, improve posture, and restore mobility without putting extra strain on the body.
Here are 7 simple yet effective yoga poses that help relieve shoulder pain and stiffness:
This pose gently stretches the shoulders, arms, and upper back while improving blood flow. It helps release built-up tension and strengthens the supporting muscles around the shoulder joints. Steps:
Dolphin pose strengthens the shoulders and improves stability while easing stiffness. Yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says this pose is especially helpful for building shoulder endurance without excessive strain. Steps:
This gentle movement improves mobility in the shoulders, spine, and neck. Performing this spinal mobility yoga pose can help reduce upper-body stiffness and pain, explains Akshae. Steps:
Cobra pose opens the chest and shoulders, countering the effects of slouching. It also improves posture and reduces tension in the upper back. Steps:
This pose deeply stretches the shoulder blades and upper back. Akshar recommends it for releasing tightness caused by long hours of sitting or screen use. Steps:
Bridge pose stretches the chest and shoulders while strengthening the back. It also improves blood circulation to the upper body, reducing stiffness over time. Steps:
A restorative pose that relaxes the shoulders, neck, and upper back. It calms the nervous system and allows muscles to fully release. Steps:
Practicing these yoga poses regularly can significantly reduce shoulder pain and improve mobility!
