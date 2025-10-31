7 easy yoga poses for every runner who wants to cool down faster

Your post-run recovery matters as much as the run itself! These 7 easy yoga poses help relax tight muscles, improve flexibility, and prevent soreness.

If you love running, you already know the thrill of hitting the track and feeling that endorphin rush. But what you do after your run is just as important as the run itself. Skipping a proper cool down can leave your muscles tight, your joints stiff, and your body more prone to injury. That is where yoga comes in. Practising a few simple yoga poses after running helps stretch and lengthen muscles, improve flexibility, and calm your nervous system. It is also a great way to reduce lactic acid build-up and soreness. Think of it as giving your body the recovery it deserves, relaxed, rebalanced, and ready for your next run.

Health Shots reached out to yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar to understand which yoga poses can help people to cool down and relax post-run.

7 yoga poses to cool down after running

Here are some of the best yoga poses to perform after a daily run:

1. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This classic yoga pose is the best yoga pose. “It stretches your hamstrings, calves, and lower back, areas that tend to tighten up after running,” says Akshar.

Start on all fours, lift your hips toward the ceiling, and straighten your legs as much as is comfortable.

Keep your heels reaching toward the ground and breathe deeply.

2. Low lunge (Anjaneyasana)

Running often tightens the hip flexors, especially if you sit for long hours during the day. The low lunge deeply stretches your hips, thighs, and groin.

Step your right foot forward into a lunge, keeping your left knee on the floor.

Lift your chest and arms overhead for an added stretch.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

3. Pigeon pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana)

Akshar explains, “The pigeon pose targets the glutes and piriformis, muscles that can become sore after long runs.” It also reduces tension in the lower body, improving overall running performance over time.

Start in a plank position, bring your right knee forward, and place it near your right wrist while extending your left leg back.

Keep your hips square and lean forward gently.

4. Standing forward fold (Uttanasana)

A simple yet powerful stretch, the forward fold lengthens the hamstrings and calves while calming the mind. This pose increases blood flow to the head, promoting relaxation after an intense run.

Stand with feet hip-width apart and slowly hinge at your hips, allowing your upper body to hang forward.

Let gravity do the work as you release tension from your lower back and legs.

5. Reclined spinal twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

This gentle twist is excellent for releasing lower back tension and improving spinal mobility. Twists like these help with digestion and detoxification by stimulating the internal organs.

Lie on your back, bring one knee toward your chest.

Now, gently guide it across your body while keeping your shoulders grounded.

6. Legs-up-the-wall pose (Viparita Karani)

After a long run, this restorative pose works like magic. It helps drain fluid from the legs, reduce swelling, and improve circulation, enhancing recovery.

Simply lie on your back with your legs extended up against a wall.

Stay here for 5–10 minutes to truly relax and reset.

7. Child’s pose (Balasana)

End your post-run yoga with this soothing stretch. “Child’s Pose gently releases tension in the hips, thighs, and lower back while calming your breathing,” says the expert.

Sit back on your heels, extend your arms forward, and rest your forehead on the mat.

Stay here for a few seconds to truly relax and reset.

Is it good to do yoga after a run?

Incorporating yoga after running is not just about flexibility, it is about longevity. “It improves blood flow, helps your muscles repair faster, and keeps your joints healthy. Regular practice can even enhance running performance by increasing the range of motion and body awareness,” explains Akshar.

So, the next time you finish a run, take a few extra minutes for these stretches.