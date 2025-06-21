International Day of Yoga 2025: 10 yoga poses to avoid in pregnancy

Prenatal yoga can be beneficial for the mother and baby. It may help reduce stress and decrease premature delivery. However, there are certain yoga poses to avoid when pregnant.

Practicing yoga can be a great way to support both physical and emotional well-being. This holds true for pregnant mothers too. The ancient practice may help to reduce stress in pregnant women, and help them in postpartum recovery. While some poses may help to increase spinal flexibility, and others may improve digestion, they may not be ideal for expectant mothers. There are postures to be cautious of due to safety concerns during pregnancy. Navigating which poses are safe, and which ones to avoid while doing prenatal yoga can be quite confusing. So, keep scrolling to know the yoga poses to avoid when pregnant.

Is it good to do yoga during pregnancy?

Generally, it is good, as prenatal yoga has benefits. It has positive effects on anxiety, depression, stress and shorter duration of labour, as per research published in BMC Pregnancy And Childbirth. It can decrease premature delivery and improve birth weight of newborns, according to a study published in Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice. Another study, published in the Journal Of Clinical Medicine, found that doing physical activity, including yoga, can contribute to a faster postpartum recovery.

“But you need to remember that every stage of pregnancy demands a slightly different yoga approach,” says yoga expert Fenil Purohit.

First trimester (weeks 1–12): Do gentle breathing (pranayama) and mild stretching.

Second trimester (weeks 13–26): As you start experiencing changing posture and a growing belly, modified standing poses like Warrior II and cat-cow pose can be done.

Third Trimester (weeks 27–40): There will be pressure on the pelvic floor and you may experience fatigue during this time. “Gentle side stretches and calming breathwork can be performed during this trimester,” says the expert.

Yoga poses to avoid when pregnant

While it is a safe and beneficial practice for most people, there are certain yoga poses to avoid when pregnant:

1. Wheel pose (Chakrasana)

It is a pose that may increase spinal flexibility, open the chest and shoulders and boost energy. But it is one of the yoga poses to avoid when pregnant. “This deep backbend places a lot of pressure on the abdominal wall, which can strain the uterus and overstretch ligaments. It may also lead to imbalance and dizziness,” says Purohit.

2. Revolved triangle pose (Parivrtta Trikonasana)

It is a yoga pose to improve digestion, and strengthen legs and spine. But it is one of the yoga poses to avoid when pregnant, as twisting torso compresses the abdomen. It can potentially restrict blood flow to the fetus and create intra-abdominal pressure.

3. Headstand (Sirsasana)

Some of the benefits of headstand include boosting circulation to the brain, improving concentration and balance, and strengthening shoulders and arms. But it is one of the yoga poses to avoid when pregnant, as changes in blood pressure and balance while expecting make this pose risky. “Falling can pose a danger to both mother and baby,” says the expert.

4. Dancer Pose (Natarajasana)

It opens the chest and hip flexors, and tones legs and arms. “This pose challenges balance, which is often compromised while expecting due to a shifting center of gravity. A fall during pregnancy could be harmful, making this one of the yoga poses to avoid when pregnant,” says the expert.

5. Boat Pose (Navasana)

Some of the benefits of navasana are that it can strengthen core muscles, tone hips and thighs, and improve focus and endurance. “This intense core engagement may worsen diastasis recti (separation of abdominal muscles) and strain the uterus,” says the expert.

6. Crow Pose (Bakasana)

This asana is good for building arm and core strength, improving coordination and boosting mental focus and confidence. Balance and wrist pressure make this pose unsafe during pregnancy. A forward fall while doing pose could result in abdominal injury.

7. Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottanasana)

It stretches the hamstrings and spine, calms the nervous system and improves digestion. It is one of the yoga poses to avoid when pregnant as it compresses the abdomen and may restrict oxygen supply to the baby. It also puts pressure on the spine and uterus.

8. Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

The Camel Pose is good for opening the chest and lungs, improving posture and energy. Deep backbending can cause overstretching of abdominal muscles and dizziness. “The drop of the head while doing this pose may lower blood pressure suddenly,” says the expert.

9. Locust Pose (Salabhasana)

It can strengthen back muscles, improve spinal flexibility and enhance stamina and posture. “Lying on the belly is not advised after the first trimester due to the growing uterus, and lifting legs can strain the lower back and uterus,” says Purohit.

10. Fish Pose (Matsyasana)

It expands the chest and lungs, relieves tension in the neck and shoulders, and stimulates the throat and abdominal organs. This deep chest-opener involves arching the back while lying flat, which can compromise blood flow and stress the abdominal area during pregnancy.

Yoga can help expecting moms, but choose the right asanas and don’t ignore discomfort. In fact, there are yoga poses to avoid when pregnant. Take a break from headstand and backbends if you are expecting. Also, check with your gynaecologist before trying prenatal yoga.