Learn about five yoga poses that help reduce symptoms of depression. These poses can bring balance to mind and body through mindful practice.

When we talk about depression, it often feels like a dark cloud dimming our inner light. Many of us struggle with feelings of sadness, low energy, and a lack of interest in activities we once cherished. It can feel overwhelming, and acknowledging the need for healing can be the first step on a long journey. But here’s some good news: yoga offers a gentle path back to balance, helping to restore our peace and harmony. Let’s see how yoga can assist in relieving the symptoms of depression through five effective poses.

What is the relationship between yoga and depression?

Did you know that yoga isn’t just about flexible poses and deep stretches? It’s a beautifully holistic practice that unites the mind and body. As we move through yoga, our breath guides our motions, signalling our minds to relax. “Even the simplest yoga poses can boost the nervous system, improve blood circulation, release endorphins (those fantastic chemicals that lift our spirits) that help in relieving depression”, Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots.

By incorporating yoga into our routine, we can relieve stress, break the cycle of overthinking, and cultivate a more positive outlook on life. So, please don’t fret about being a yoga expert; it’s about taking that first step toward self-care and healing.

5 yoga poses that help relieve symptoms of depression

Yoga expert offers five yoga poses that can help buffer the clouds of depression and illuminate your path to feeling better!

Balasana (child’s pose)

Why it helps: This pose is renowned for its calming effects, perfect for getting away from anxious thoughts and depression.

How to do it:

Kneel on the mat and sit back on your heels.

Fold forward, stretching your arms out in front of you and resting your forehead on the mat.

Breathe deeply and slowly.

Benefits: Child’s pose calms the nervous system, promotes relaxation, and helps reduce feelings of anxiety and depression. It’s an excellent way to ground yourself and find comfort whenever life feels too heavy.

2. Adho mukha svanasana (downward-facing dog pose)

Why it helps: This pose gives you a refreshing perspective—literally! It’s excellent for reviving your energy.

How to do it:

Start on your hands and knees.

Lift your hips and straighten your legs, forming an inverted “V” shape.

Keep your hands and feet firmly planted on the mat.

Benefits: Downward-facing dog enhances blood flow, revitalises the body, and helps release mental exhaustion and depression symptoms. With each breath, visualise yourself becoming lighter and steadier.

3. Setu bandhasana (bridge pose)

Why it helps: This pose not only strengthens your body but also opens your heart to positive energy.

How to do it:

Lie on your back, feet flat on the floor hip-width apart, knees bent.

Press your feet into the floor as you lift your hips, keeping your shoulders relaxed.

Benefits: Bridge pose strengthens the spine and opens the chest, elevating your spirit and inviting a sense of openness to flow through your heart.

4. Alternate nostril breathing (anulom vilom)

Why it helps: Breathing techniques are key in reducing stress, depression and restoring inner calm.

How to do it:

Sit comfortably with a straight spine.

Use your thumb to close your right nostril and inhale deeply through your left.

Then, close your left nostril with your ring finger and exhale through the right.

Alternate in this manner.

Benefits: This pranayama practice helps balance the left and right sides of the brain, clearing restless thoughts and encouraging inner harmony.

5. Shavasana (corpse pose)

Why it helps: Often considered the most important pose, shavasana is a chance for deep relaxation.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your arms at your sides and eyes closed.

Allow your body to relax and focus on your breath fully.

Benefits: Shavasana provides deep relaxation, allowing your body to process and heal from any collected tension. It’s a great way to end your practice and incorporate the benefits of the previous poses.

How does meditation improve depression?

To deepen the benefits of yoga for depression, incorporating meditation and mindfulness can be very powerful. A simple practice can be as short as sitting in silence, observing your breath, or repeating affirmations like “I am calm, I am healing.” Even a few minutes of meditation can work wonders for emotional pain, enhancing your resilience against stress and depression.

Take a Poll Take a Poll Which yoga accessory do you use the most? Yoga mat

Yoga blocks

Yoga chair

Yoga wheel Take a Poll Take a Poll If you could only do one workout for life, what would it be? Weightlifting

Running

Yoga & stretching

Swimming Previous Next

Some days will feel more challenging than others. But every breath, stretch, and moment spent in mindfulness brings you closer to finding your balance. Even when your energy is low, committing to just one pose or a few breathing exercises can make a difference in your day.