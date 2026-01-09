Yoga for neck and shoulder pain: 4 best poses to try in winter

Relieve neck and shoulder pain this winter with these 4 simple yoga poses. Improve flexibility and reduce tension for a more comfortable you.

Stress can cause neck and shoulder pain, but cold weather is also a factor. When it gets cold, muscles tighten and blood flow decreases, leading to stiffness. Poor posture makes this worse. Luckily, doing yoga for neck and shoulder pain helps loosen muscles, improve movement, and correct posture by stretching the spine. Neck and shoulder pain can be caused by various factors, including cold weather, prolonged sitting, poor joint health, poor sleep positions, and insufficient pillow support. Doing certain yoga poses can help improve posture, increase flexibility, and strengthen your body.

What yoga poses relieve neck and shoulder pain?

Health Shots contacted yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar to find the best yoga poses to ease neck and shoulder tension.

Cat-cow pose (marjariasana)

This basic yoga pose helps relieve tension in your neck and shoulders. As you move between these two positions, you strengthen your spine and ease tightness in your upper back, which is a common cause of neck pain.

How to do it:

Start in a tabletop position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. On an inhale, arch your back, allowing your belly to drop towards the mat, and lift your head and tailbone upwards (Cat Pose). On an exhale, round your back, tuck your chin to your chest, and pull your belly button towards your spine (Cow Pose). Repeat the flow for 5-10 breaths, moving in tandem with your breath for a soothing effect.

Why it works: The Cat-Cow movement helps your spine by increasing flexibility and easing tension. When the middle part of your back opens up, it helps align your body better, reducing strain on your neck. This gentle stretching and strengthening also improves blood flow, warming up your spine and relaxing any tight areas.

2. Cobra pose (bhujangasana)

If you want to open up your chest and relieve shoulder tension, try Cobra Pose! This pose strengthens your back and provides a good stretch for your chest and shoulders.

How to do it:

Lie flat on your stomach with your legs extended behind you. Place your hands under your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body. As you inhale, gently lift your chest off the ground, using your back muscles rather than pushing too hard with your hands. Keep your shoulders down and away from your ears. Hold for a few breaths, and then release back down.

Why it works: Cobra Pose helps improve your posture, especially if you spend long hours at a desk. It opens up your chest and shoulders. By strengthening your back and properly aligning your body, you may notice less neck stress. This pose is a great way to start your day or take a break during work.

3. Neck movements (greeva sanchalana)

The neck is often overlooked in yoga routines, but simple neck movements can help reduce pain and stiffness. This exercise promotes mobility and relieves tension that can cause headaches or shoulder discomfort.

How to do it:

Sit comfortably, either cross-legged or in a chair with your back straight. Take a deep breath in, and as you exhale, gently lower your right ear to your right shoulder. Hold for a few breaths before returning to the centre and repeating on the other side. Add gentle neck rolls, first clockwise and then counterclockwise, for a comprehensive stretch.

Why it works: Greeva Sanchalana helps increase neck flexibility and reduces tension that can spread to your shoulders. The gentle movements increase blood flow and stimulate muscles, which help ease neck soreness. Adding this warm-up can greatly help before you bike or run in cold weather.

4. Shoulder rolls

Shoulder rolls are a simple and effective exercise. They help relieve tension and stress in your shoulders, which can build up during the day. You can do them anytime, making them a great, quick solution for busy schedules.

How to do it:

Stand or sit comfortably, keeping your back straight. Inhale deeply and raise your shoulders upward toward your ears. Exhale and roll your shoulders back and down in a circular motion. Repeat for about 5-10 circles, then switch directions.

Why it works: Shoulder rolls help release tightness, increase shoulder joint flexibility, and improve posture while easing neck strain. This simple movement also helps clear your mind, allowing you to reconnect with your body during busy days.