6 yoga asanas to improve lung capacity and ease breathing

Improve your lung health and breathing: Learn six easy yoga poses that help you breathe deeply and support your respiratory system.

We breathe from the moment we are born until we die, yet we often overlook the importance of keeping this process healthy. Lung capacity and function usually start to decline in our mid-20s. This decline can get worse with conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which can cause shortness of breath. Consistent practice of yoga asanas for lung capacity can help you breathe better and also improve the way you connect with your breath.

Certain yoga poses can help you strengthen respiratory muscles, while yoga breathing techniques such as Pranayama can help you exercise breath control. When you inhale and exhale slowly and mindfully, it can help your lungs work more efficiently.

6 yoga asanas to improve lung capacity

Yoga Expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares six yoga asanas that can help improve your lung capacity:

1. Bhujangasana (cobra pose)

Benefits:

Opens the chest: Gentle backbends, such as Bhujangasana, open up the chest, allowing for deeper breathing.

Enhances oxygen flow: By lifting the chest while keeping the shoulders relaxed, this pose encourages the lungs to fill more completely with oxygen.

How to do it:

Lie face down on your mat. Place your palms under your shoulders. Inhale and gently lift your chest off the ground, keeping your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle. Hold the pose for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply, and then lower back down.

2. Matsyasana (fish pose)

Benefits:

Expands lung capacity: This pose stretches the throat and chest to increase lung volume.

Promotes deep breathing: Matsyasana encourages full, effortless breathing into the upper lobes of the lungs.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your legs extended and arms at your sides. Bend your elbows and place your forearms on the floor, lifting your chest. Arch your back and let the crown of your head touch the mat. Hold for 30 seconds, breathing deeply into the chest.

3. Setu bandhasana (bridge pose)

Benefits:

Enhances circulation: Lifting the hips opens the chest and improves blood flow.

Strengthens support muscles: This posture not only helps the lungs function healthily but also strengthens the muscles surrounding the rib cage.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Arm by your sides, palms facing down. As you inhale, lift your hips towards the ceiling, rolling the shoulders back. Hold for 30 seconds, focusing on your breath as you create space in the chest.

4. Dhanurasana (bow pose)

Benefits:

Stimulates the lungs: The arching backbend expands the chest, stimulating the lungs.

Energises the respiratory system: This pose encourages flexibility in the thoracic region, enhancing This pose encourages flexibility in the thoracic region, enhancing breathing capacity

How to do it:

Lie on your stomach with your arms alongside your body. Bend your knees and grab your ankles with your hands. As you inhale, lift your chest and thighs off the ground, creating a bow shape with your body. Hold for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply into your chest.

5. Tadasana (mountain pose)

Benefits:

Aligns the spine: While it may seem straightforward, Tadasana promotes a natural spine alignment and opens the chest.

Encourages mindful breathing: This posture serves as a grounding practice, fostering calm, steady breaths.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Inhale and raise your arms overhead, reaching upward with your fingertips. Keep your shoulders relaxed and align your head over your spine. Hold for 30 seconds while practising mindful breathing.

6. Dwi khand pranayama (two-part breathing)

Benefits:

Cultivates mindfulness: This gentle breathing practice helps to guide your breath and encourages control.

Increases lung functionality: Dwi Khand Pranayama can shift old breathing patterns and awaken inner strength.

How to do it: