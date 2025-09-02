6 yoga asanas to improve lung capacity and ease breathing

We breathe from the moment we are born until we die, yet we often overlook the importance of keeping this process healthy. Lung capacity and function usually start to decline in our mid-20s. This decline can get worse with conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which can cause shortness of breath. Consistent practice of yoga asanas for lung capacity can help you breathe better and also improve the way you connect with your breath.
Certain yoga poses can help you strengthen respiratory muscles, while yoga breathing techniques such as Pranayama can help you exercise breath control. When you inhale and exhale slowly and mindfully, it can help your lungs work more efficiently.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.
Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!