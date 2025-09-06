Want a happier gut and mind? 5 yoga poses that may transform your health

Yoga can help to relieve bloating, improve digestion, and release deep-seated tension in your back. A simple routine including poses like Frog Pose and Bridge Pose can calm your nervous system too.

Yoga is often practised for its physical benefits, such as increased flexibility. However, its advantages extend far beyond that. Engaging in a regular yoga routine can lead to improvements in internal health. For instance, certain poses are specifically designed to alleviate digestive issues and reduce tension in the back and hips. This practice not only supports the function of your digestive organs but also promotes a sense of mental calmness. Incorporating yoga into your routine can be particularly beneficial on days when you aim to achieve a feeling of refreshment and balance from within.

Can yoga really help with bloating and gas?

The Pavanamuktasana (wind-relieving pose) is aptly named for its ability to help release trapped gas and reduce bloating. This gentle compression of the abdomen enhances digestion. A review of yoga by the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation for digestive health confirmed that poses involving gentle abdominal pressure can stimulate the digestive tract and relieve discomfort.

How to do it: Lie on your back and draw one knee into your chest, holding it there. Lift your head and try to bring your chin to your knee.

The effect: This gentle squeeze helps to massage the abdominal organs. Repeat on the other side.

What is the best yoga pose for digestion and core strength?

The Mandukasana (frog pose) is a robust posture that works on multiple levels. “It strengthens the core and abdominal muscles while stimulating the digestive organs,” says spiritual yogic master Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. This pose can be particularly beneficial for addressing issues such as constipation and indigestion.

The position: Start by sitting in Vajrasana (on your heels). Make fists with your hands and place them on either side of your navel.

The movement: Bend forward, pressing your fists into your belly. Hold for a few seconds before rising back up. You can find more details on these unique yoga asanas in the full article.

Which yoga pose can build abs and strengthen my spine?

The Bhujangasana (cobra pose) is a fantastic pose for toning the abdomen while also strengthening the spine. A 2023 study published via ResearchGate confirmed that regular practice of the Cobra Pose can lead to a more toned midsection. It’s a gentle backbend that helps counteract the effects of a sedentary lifestyle.

How to do it: Lie on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders.

The lift: Slowly press through your hands to lift your head, chest, and shoulders off the floor, creating a gentle arch in your back.

Is there a yoga pose to relieve lower back tension?

After a long day, the Setu bandhasana (bridge pose) can feel like a miracle for a tired back. “This pose is excellent for releasing tension in the legs, hips, and lower back”, shares Akshar. By lifting your hips, you create a gentle inversion that can also have a calming effect on the mind. Multiple studies have shown that yoga is highly effective for managing chronic low back pain.

The setup: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

The lift: Slowly lift your hips, back, and chest off the floor, creating a “bridge” with your body.

What’s a go-to yoga pose for an all-over reset?

The Adho mukha svanasana (downward-facing dog) is a cornerstone of many yoga practices because it offers a complete reset for both body and mind. It strengthens the upper body, stretches the entire back of the legs, and lengthens the spine, according to the National Spine Health Foundation. The mild inversion, with your head below your heart, can also help to improve focus and calm the nervous system.

The shape: Form an inverted V with your body, pressing firmly through your hands and lifting your hips high.

The benefit: This pose energises and rejuvenates the entire body, making it a perfect end to this soothing routine.

This simple sequence of five poses offers a powerful way to connect with your body on a deeper level. By focusing on your internal well-being, you can use yoga to not only look better but feel profoundly better, too, as per the American Osteopathic Association.