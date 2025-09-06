Want a happier gut and mind? 5 yoga poses that may transform your health

Yoga is often practised for its physical benefits, such as increased flexibility. However, its advantages extend far beyond that. Engaging in a regular yoga routine can lead to improvements in internal health. For instance, certain poses are specifically designed to alleviate digestive issues and reduce tension in the back and hips. This practice not only supports the function of your digestive organs but also promotes a sense of mental calmness. Incorporating yoga into your routine can be particularly beneficial on days when you aim to achieve a feeling of refreshment and balance from within.
The Pavanamuktasana (wind-relieving pose) is aptly named for its ability to help release trapped gas and reduce bloating. This gentle compression of the abdomen enhances digestion. A review of yoga by the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation for digestive health confirmed that poses involving gentle abdominal pressure can stimulate the digestive tract and relieve discomfort.
The Mandukasana (frog pose) is a robust posture that works on multiple levels. “It strengthens the core and abdominal muscles while stimulating the digestive organs,” says spiritual yogic master Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. This pose can be particularly beneficial for addressing issues such as constipation and indigestion.
The Bhujangasana (cobra pose) is a fantastic pose for toning the abdomen while also strengthening the spine. A 2023 study published via ResearchGate confirmed that regular practice of the Cobra Pose can lead to a more toned midsection. It’s a gentle backbend that helps counteract the effects of a sedentary lifestyle.
After a long day, the Setu bandhasana (bridge pose) can feel like a miracle for a tired back. “This pose is excellent for releasing tension in the legs, hips, and lower back”, shares Akshar. By lifting your hips, you create a gentle inversion that can also have a calming effect on the mind. Multiple studies have shown that yoga is highly effective for managing chronic low back pain.
The Adho mukha svanasana (downward-facing dog) is a cornerstone of many yoga practices because it offers a complete reset for both body and mind. It strengthens the upper body, stretches the entire back of the legs, and lengthens the spine, according to the National Spine Health Foundation. The mild inversion, with your head below your heart, can also help to improve focus and calm the nervous system.
This simple sequence of five poses offers a powerful way to connect with your body on a deeper level. By focusing on your internal well-being, you can use yoga to not only look better but feel profoundly better, too, as per the American Osteopathic Association.
