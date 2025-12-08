9 yoga poses to lift your dull mood and beat winter blues

Some people often feel lazy and tired during winter! If you are also one of them, you may try these 9 yoga poses to get rid of winter blues.

Winter often brings a mix of cosy moments and unexpected mood dips. Shorter days, long nights, and colder temperatures can make you feel slower, unmotivated, or just not yourself. Many people experience winter blues because sunlight decreases, routines shift, and the body naturally becomes more sluggish. If you have been wondering how to get rid of it, gentle yoga poses can help you feel lighter, both mentally and physically. Some mindful movements can improve blood flow, relax tight muscles, and calm your mind. With regular practice, yoga can boost your mood, ease stress, and help you feel more energetic throughout winter.

Yoga poses for winter blues

9 yoga poses to kick away stress and uplift your mood this winter season:

1. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

This heart-opening pose improves blood circulation and reduces stiffness in the chest and spine. It also helps counter winter slouching, improving breathing and boosting mood by releasing tension. How to perform this pose:

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders.

Keep your elbows close to your body.

Inhale and lift your chest gently off the floor.

Keep your shoulders relaxed and gaze forward.

Hold for a few breaths, then slowly release.

2. Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge pose stimulates the back, glutes, and legs while opening the chest, helping reduce stress and fatigue. Yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says it also supports better posture, which enhances mood and energy flow. How to perform this pose:

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart.

Place your arms beside your body.

Press your feet into the floor and lift your hips.

Keep your upper body stretched and thighs parallel.

Hold, then gently lower.

3. Happy baby pose (Ananda Balasana)

This playful pose relieves lower back pain and releases tension in the hips. It triggers a calming effect on the nervous system, helping reduce mild anxiety or irritability common in winter. How to perform this pose:

Lie on your back and bend your knees toward your chest.

Hold the outer edges of your feet.

Stretch your knees slightly wider than your torso.

Gently rock side to side.

Breathe deeply and relax.

4. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This pose boosts circulation and stretches the hamstrings, back, and shoulders. It increases alertness and helps shake off lethargy. How to perform this pose:

Start on your hands and knees.

Lift hips upward to form an inverted V shape.

Press heels gently toward the floor.

Keep your spine long and shoulders relaxed.

Hold for 5–7 breaths.

5. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

This pose builds strength and confidence, great for beating the winter slump. Akshar notes that standing postures like this promote mental clarity and emotional stability. How to perform this pose:

Stand with feet wide apart.

Turn the right foot out and bend the right knee.

Extend arms parallel to the floor.

Gaze over your right hand.

Hold, then switch sides.

6. Fish pose (Matsyasana)

This pose stretches the chest and throat, improving breathing and reducing fatigue. It can help improve emotional well-being by stimulating the nervous system. How to perform this pose:

Lie on your back with legs extended.

Place your hands under your hips.

Lift your chest while arching the upper back.

Gently drop your head back.

Hold, then slowly release.

7. Camel pose (Ustrasana)

“This deep backbend boosts energy and reduces emotional stress. It is especially effective in improving posture and boosting blood circulation, especially during winter months,” explains Akshar. How to perform this pose:

Kneel with knees hip-width apart.

Place your hands on your lower back.

Lean back and open your chest.

Reach to touch your heels if comfortable.

Hold and breathe slowly.

8. Tree pose (Vrksasana)

A balancing posture that calms the mind, improves focus, and reduces stress. It is a great pose to feel centered on days when brain fog makes you feel exhausted. How to perform this pose:

Stand tall and shift weight to one foot.

Place the other foot on your calf or thigh.

Join palms at your chest.

Keep your gaze steady.

Hold, then switch sides.

9. Child’s pose (Balasana)

A gentle restorative pose that soothes the mind and relaxes the entire body. It releases lower-back tension and promotes deep breathing, making it ideal for calming stress. How to perform this pose:

Kneel and sit back on your heels.

Lower your torso forward.

Extend your arms ahead or keep them by your side.

Rest your forehead on the mat.

Breathe deeply and relax.

With these yoga poses, you will be able to manage stress and stay energetic!