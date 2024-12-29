10 yoga poses that can help you get rid of a menopause belly

The appearance of a menopause belly is common due to fluctuating hormones. Doing these yoga poses can help you flatten your stomach.

Menopause brings with it many changes in a woman’s body, the appearance of a menopause belly being a primary one. This increase in abdominal fat is caused due to fluctuating hormone levels. During menopause, there is a drop in the levels of estrogen, hormones that are crucial for reproductive development in a woman’s body. This causes women to put on weight in the belly area. However, the right diet, as well as exercise, can go a long way to getting rid of this menopause belly. Yoga is a great form of workout that can give you quick results. Besides targeting specific muscles, yoga can also reduce stress levels and help you relax.

What is a menopause belly?

A menopause belly refers to the increase in abdominal fat that many women experience during perimenopause and menopause. This weight gain, particularly around the abdominal area, is linked to hormonal changes, such as a decrease in estrogen levels. As estrogen drops, the body may store fat differently, leading to a thicker midsection. Factors such as ageing, reduced metabolism, and lifestyle changes also lead to this. A study, published in the journal Women’s Health Reports, observed that postmenopausal women gained 36% more trunk fat, 49% greater intra-abdominal fat area, and 22% greater subcutaneous (fat stored under the skin) abdominal fat area than premenopausal women.

Can yoga help reduce a menopause belly?

Yes, yoga can help get rid of a menopause belly as it targets the right areas, explains yoga expert Khushboo Shukla. Yoga can help menopausal women in several ways. A study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, observed that yoga appeared to improve menopausal quality of life in healthy, sedentary menopausal women. Here is how it can help you get rid of a menopause belly.

Yoga can help boost metabolism through physical movement and breathwork, while specific poses target the abdominal muscles, promoting toning and fat burning.

Yoga also helps with stress management by lowering cortisol levels, which are linked to abdominal fat.

Yoga poses promote digestion, prevent bloating, and help maintain balance and posture, encouraging mindful eating and healthier lifestyle choices.

Yoga poses to reduce menopause belly

While being active goes a long way in losing weight, many yoga poses specifically target a menopause belly. Here is how you can do these

1. Boat pose (Navasana)

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat.

Lean back slightly and lift your feet off the ground so your shins are parallel to the floor.

Extend your arms forward, keeping your back straight.

Hold for 20-30 seconds, then lower your legs.

This pose strengthens the core, improves digestion, and tones the abdominal muscles.

2. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Start on all fours with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Lift your hips toward the ceiling, straightening your legs and arms.

Press your heels toward the floor and your chest toward your thighs.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

This pose tones the core, strengthens the arms and legs, and helps improve circulation.

3. Plank pose (Phalakasana)

Start in a push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders.

Engage your core and hold your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Keep your back flat and avoid letting your hips sag.

Hold for 20-30 seconds.

This pose strengthens the core, arms, and back, improving posture and reducing belly fat.

4. Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Press your feet into the floor, lift your hips toward the ceiling, and squeeze your glutes.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

This pose engages the core, tones the belly and thighs, and helps with lower back pain.

5. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

Stand with your feet wide apart.

Turn your right foot out 90 degrees, and bend your right knee so it’s directly over your ankle.

Extend your arms parallel to the floor, palms facing down.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then switch sides.

This pose strengthens the core, legs, and arms, improves balance, and promotes fat burning.

6. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

Lie face down with your hands placed beneath your shoulders.

Press your palms into the floor and lift your chest while keeping your elbows slightly bent.

Engage your core and hold for 20-30 seconds.

This pose strengthens the back and core, stretches the abdomen, and improves posture.

7. Child’s pose (Balasana)

Start on your knees and then sit back on your heels.

Stretch your arms forward on the floor and lower your chest to your knees.

Hold for 1-2 minutes, focusing on deep breathing.

This pose relieves stress, stretches the lower back and hips, and encourages relaxation.

8. Cat-cow pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Start on all fours with your wrists directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips.

Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), and exhale as you round your spine (cat pose).

Repeat for 1-2 minutes.

This pose improves flexibility in the spine, relieves tension in the abdomen, and aids digestion.

9. Twisted chair pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana)

Stand with your feet together and bend your knees as if sitting in a chair.

Bring your palms together in front of your chest and twist your torso to the right, placing your left elbow outside your right knee.

Hold for 20-30 seconds and switch sides.

This pose tones the abdominal muscles, improves digestion, and strengthens the legs.

10. Legs up the wall pose (Viparita Karani)

Sit with one hip against a wall and then lie down, swinging your legs up the wall.

Relax your arms by your sides and hold the pose for 5-10 minutes.

This pose relieves stress, improves circulation, and helps reduce bloating.

What to remember while doing yoga poses to reduce menopause belly?

Before you try yoga to reduce menopause belly, make sure to keep these points in mind:

Breathe deeply : Focus on your breath to increase relaxation and enhance the effectiveness of each pose.

: Focus on your breath to increase relaxation and enhance the effectiveness of each pose. Engage your core : Most of these poses target the core muscles, so make sure to engage your core to maximise benefits.

: Most of these poses target the core muscles, so make sure to engage your core to maximise benefits. Avoid overexertion : Don’t push yourself too hard; listen to your body and avoid strain.

: Don’t push yourself too hard; listen to your body and avoid strain. Consistency is key : Perform these poses regularly to get the best results.

: Perform these poses regularly to get the best results. Modify as needed: If you’re new to yoga, feel free to modify poses with props or by reducing intensity.

Summary

Yoga can be a valuable tool in managing menopause belly fat. There are multiple yoga poses that help to engage and strengthen core muscles, these include abdominal muscles as well. Poses such as boat pose, legs up to wall pose, and the twisted chair pose are particularly effective for a menopause belly. Besides this, yoga brings with it many stress-reduction techniques such as deep breathing and meditation. These help to regulate hormones and promote weight management.