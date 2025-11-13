Practice these 7 yoga poses every day to beat indigestion, bloating, and gas

Feeling heavy or bloated after meals? A few minutes of yoga can work wonders for your digestion. Here are 7 simple yoga poses for digestion that can help your gut feel lighter and healthier.

We often link good digestion to what is on our plate, but it is also about how our body moves and relaxes. Long hours of sitting, rushed meals, and everyday stress can slow down our digestive system, leaving us feeling heavy or bloated. That is where yoga can help you! Certain poses, especially those involving twists and bends, stimulate internal organs and support gut health, reducing the risk of bloating, gas, and indigestion. In fact, yoga also reduces stress, another key factor behind poor digestion.

How does yoga support better digestion?

Yoga improves digestion by enhancing blood flow to your abdominal organs and gently massaging your intestines. “The movements encourage peristalsis, the wave-like motion that helps move food through your digestive tract. Combined with mindful breathing, it relaxes the nervous system, reducing digestive issues linked to stress, like acidity or constipation,” explains yoga expert Abhishek Otwal. According to a 2020 study in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, consistent yoga practice helped participants experience fewer symptoms of indigestion and improved gut motility.

Yoga poses for digestion

Here are 7 yoga poses to improve digestion, alleviating the symptoms of bloating, cramping, and abdominal pain:

1. Wind-relieving pose (Pavanamuktasana)

This pose helps massage your abdomen, releasing trapped gas and easing bloating. It also supports bowel movement. Steps:

Lie on your back and bring your knees toward your chest.

Hug them gently and lift your head toward your knees.

Hold for 30–60 seconds, breathing deeply, then release.

2. Standing forward bend (Uttanasana)

This forward fold gently compresses your stomach, stimulating digestion and releasing gas. Steps:

Stand tall, inhale, and as you exhale, bend forward from your hips.

Let your head and hands hang freely.

Stay for 30 seconds to a minute.

3. Twisting chair (Parivrtta Utkatasana)

The twist yoga pose stimulates digestion by encouraging the movement of food through your intestines. Steps:

Stand with your feet together, bend your knees, and sit back as if you were sitting in a chair.

Bring palms together at your chest and twist to one side.

Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides.

4. Seated spinal twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

This twist stimulates your abdominal organs and helps detoxify the system. It also reduces digestive problems. Steps:

Sit with legs extended, then cross your right foot over your left thigh.

Place your left elbow on your right knee and twist gently to the right.

Hold, then repeat on the other side.

5. Child’s pose (Balasana)

A calming pose that relieves pressure and relaxes your digestive tract. Steps:

Kneel and sit back on your heels, then fold forward.

Stretch your arms ahead and rest your forehead on the mat.

Stay here for a minute or two.

6. Camel pose (Ushtrasana)

This backbend stretches abdominal muscles and promotes better metabolism. Steps:

Kneel upright, place your hands on your heels, and gently arch back.

Lift your chest and look upward.

Hold for 30 seconds, then relax.

7. Bow pose (Dhanurasana)

This pose helps massage the internal organs and relieve constipation and gas. Steps:

Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and hold your ankles.

Inhale and lift your chest and legs off the ground.

Hold for a few breaths, then release.

Perform these yoga poses regularly to improve digestion!