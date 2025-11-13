Practice these 7 yoga poses every day to beat indigestion, bloating, and gas

We often link good digestion to what is on our plate, but it is also about how our body moves and relaxes. Long hours of sitting, rushed meals, and everyday stress can slow down our digestive system, leaving us feeling heavy or bloated. That is where yoga can help you! Certain poses, especially those involving twists and bends, stimulate internal organs and support gut health, reducing the risk of bloating, gas, and indigestion. In fact, yoga also reduces stress, another key factor behind poor digestion.
Yoga improves digestion by enhancing blood flow to your abdominal organs and gently massaging your intestines. “The movements encourage peristalsis, the wave-like motion that helps move food through your digestive tract. Combined with mindful breathing, it relaxes the nervous system, reducing digestive issues linked to stress, like acidity or constipation,” explains yoga expert Abhishek Otwal. According to a 2020 study in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, consistent yoga practice helped participants experience fewer symptoms of indigestion and improved gut motility.
Here are 7 yoga poses to improve digestion, alleviating the symptoms of bloating, cramping, and abdominal pain:
This pose helps massage your abdomen, releasing trapped gas and easing bloating. It also supports bowel movement. Steps:
This forward fold gently compresses your stomach, stimulating digestion and releasing gas. Steps:
The twist yoga pose stimulates digestion by encouraging the movement of food through your intestines. Steps:
This twist stimulates your abdominal organs and helps detoxify the system. It also reduces digestive problems. Steps:
A calming pose that relieves pressure and relaxes your digestive tract. Steps:
This backbend stretches abdominal muscles and promotes better metabolism. Steps:
This pose helps massage the internal organs and relieve constipation and gas. Steps:
Perform these yoga poses regularly to improve digestion!
