6 effective yoga poses to relieve constipation and enhance digestive health

By practising specific yoga poses for constipation relief, you can also improve your flexibility, mood and blood flow!

Practising yoga can be an excellent way to enhance digestive health and relieve discomfort associated with digestive issues, such as constipation. This can benefit individuals of all ages, as yoga’s gentle movements and stretches promote relaxation and improved blood flow to the digestive organs. Yoga for constipation relief includes numerous poses that can help ease this issue; however, it is essential to approach them with awareness, particularly if you have any underlying health conditions. Understanding which poses are most effective and ensuring safe practice can significantly enhance your journey towards better digestive wellness. Keep reading to discover six effective yoga poses that can help relieve constipation.

How does yoga help?

Yoga for constipation relief is a time-tested and remarkable practice. It offers more than just physical fitness. It may also serve as a powerful ally in addressing digestive issues, including constipation. Yoga can effectively support digestion by promoting relaxation and enhancing blood circulation, according to Harvard Health Publishing. These benefits can help ease digestive discomfort and prevent constipation.

Benefits of yoga poses for constipation

Let us tell you how yoga can be effective for constipation relief and how it impacts our overall well-being.

1. Yoga may improve blood flow

According to research published by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a healthy digestive tract depends on proper blood flow. By improving the function of the digestive organs through increased blood supply, yoga for constipation relief brings relief and facilitates regular bowel movements. Sufficient blood flow ensures that the digestive organs receive the vital nutrients, vitamins, and oxygen they need. It effectively breaks down meals and eliminates waste products outside your body, which may reduce constipation issues.

2. May reduce stress

Yoga for constipation relief offers numerous stress-reducing benefits and plays a significant role in maintaining good digestive health. By enhancing your mental and physical well-being, yoga helps you overcome stress, thereby preventing conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and constipation. It also helps strengthen your digestive system, further enhancing overall gut health.

3. May strengthen the body and improve flexibility

Yoga for constipation relief is instrumental in strengthening the core, a key factor in maintaining gut health, according to a research paper published in Journal of Exercise Science & Fitness. When the muscles supporting the gastrointestinal organs are stronger, these organs function more efficiently. The gut organs function optimally when the core is strong, which can help alleviate constipation. To ensure frequent bowel movements, strengthening the abdominal muscles through yoga may help move waste down the digestive system more effectively.

4. Regulate or stimulate body functions

Yoga poses for constipation relief create an urge for the poop to pass through the colon easily, as our body muscles twist and turn, making the bowel movement easier.

Yoga asanas for constipation relief

The following are the top six yoga asanas for relieving constipation. Let’s understand these asanas and their benefits in detail, and how these yoga poses are to be correctly performed:

Pawanuktasana The gas-relieving pose helps to release trapped gas in the stomach. It helps provide relief from acid reflux and flatulence.

How to perform Pawanuktasana:

Lie straight on your back.

Hold your legs upwards, squeeze your legs against your chest, and stretch.

Repeat 10 times

2. Dhanurasana

The bow pose enhances abdominal strength by engaging the core muscles.

How to perform Dhanurasana:

Lie flat on your stomach.

While keeping a slight distance between your legs, elevate your legs and stretch them towards your upper body with the help of your hands.

Remember that your body should have an effective U-shape.

Please keep it for a few seconds and repeat 5 to 8 times.

3. Vajrasana

Also known as the Thunderbolt Pose or Diamond Pose, Vajrasana helps regulate blood flow to the gastrointestinal tract and assists with digestion. It also helps strengthen the digestive system.

How to perform Vajrasana:

Sit down with your knees drawn up to your chest.

Take a position where you sit on your heels and rest your thighs on the calf muscles.

Concentrate for a while on your breathing and repeat at least 5 times.

4. Bhujangasana

The cobra pose firmly reinforces the digestive tract, allowing it to cleanse itself naturally.

How to perform Bhujangasana:

Lie flat on your stomach.

Now bend backwards and stretch your whole body, focusing on the abdominal part/area.

Remember to inhale while stretching and exhale as you return to your normal position.

5. Paschimottanasana

The forward bending pose works wonders in relieving constipation and improving digestive disorders. Compression occurs in the areas near the abdominal viscera, providing effective relief from digestive issues.

How to perform Paschimottanasana:

Sit with your legs straight.

Exhale as you lower yourself to touch your toes, and inhale as you rise and relax.

6. Halasana

The plough pose strengthens the back muscles and reduces stress. This asana stimulates the GI tract and promotes bowel movements through abdominal pressure.

How to perform Halasana:

Lie straight on your back.

Support your legs with your hands beside your body, and gradually move your legs behind your upper body, keeping them in contact with the surface.

Hold yourself in this position for 30 seconds while inhaling. Exhale as you return to your resting place.

This is one of the most effective yoga exercises for alleviating constipation.

Precautions to keep in mind while performing yoga asanas

Here are some main precautions you should be aware of while performing the asanas for constipation: