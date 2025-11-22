9 gentle yoga poses athletes should practice daily for faster recovery and better performance

These 9 gentle yoga poses can help athletes recover faster, improve flexibility, and prevent future injuries. From downward dog to child’s pose, try these poses at home.

Whether you are a runner, swimmer, football player, or gym enthusiast, your body goes through a lot each time you train. Tight muscles, fatigue, and stiffness often become part of the routine, but they do not have to be. This is where yoga comes in, not just as a calming practice, but also as something that can boost recovery. Gentle yoga poses help lengthen tight muscles, improve mobility, and even boost balance and breath control. Research published in the International Journal of Yoga has shown that regular yoga practice can improve flexibility and reduce the risk of sports-related injuries. So if your warm-ups and cool-downs feel incomplete, integrating these yoga poses for athletes might be the game-changer.

9 yoga poses for athletes

These are yoga poses athletes should perform regularly for faster recovery and strength:

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward-facing dog)

“This pose stretches your hamstrings, calves, and shoulders, relieves tightness, and improves overall body mobility, which is great for intense training,” Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu, a yoga educator, tells Health Shots. Follow these steps to perform it:

Begin on your hands and knees.

Lift your hips upward, straightening your arms and legs.

Press your heels toward the floor.

Keep your head between your arms and spine long.

Hold for 20–30 seconds while breathing deeply.

2. Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

The triangle pose enhances hip and hamstring flexibility and stretches the chest muscles, helping with body posture. Follow these steps to perform it:

Stand with legs wide apart.

Turn your right foot out and left foot slightly in.

Extend your right hand toward your shin or the floor.

Stretch your left arm upward.

Keep your torso long and hold.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

It strengthens the glutes and reduces lower back pain while opening tight hip flexors—an essential move for runners and cyclists. Follow these steps to perform it:

Lie on your back with knees bent.

Keep feet hip-width apart.

Lift your hips upward.

Press your feet and shoulders into the mat.

Hold for 15–20 seconds.

4. Anjaneyasana (Low lunge pose)

This pose deeply stretches the hip flexors and quads, easing stiffness from long runs or sitting for extended periods. Follow these steps to perform it:

Step one foot forward into a lunge.

Lower your back knee to the floor.

Lift your arms overhead.

Keep your hips sinking gently forward.

Hold for 20–30 seconds on each side.

5. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Cobra pose strengthens the spine and chest muscles, helping to relieve tightness from weight training and upper-body workouts. Follow these steps to perform it:

Lie on your stomach.

Place your palms under your shoulders.

Lift your chest upward using your back muscles.

Keep your elbows close to your ribs.

Hold briefly before lowering.

6. Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II pose)

Warrior II builds leg strength, increases stability, and enhances focus, essential for improving athletic performance. Follow these steps to perform it:

Spread your legs wide.

Bend your front knee at 90 degrees.

Extend your arms parallel to the ground.

Gaze over your front hand.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

7. Marjariasana (Cat-cow pose)

This flow strengthens the spine, improves posture, and releases tension in the back, making it ideal before or after workouts. Follow these steps to perform it:

Start on your hands and knees.

Arch your back upward like a cat.

Slowly drop your belly and lift your chest for cow pose.

Move smoothly between both positions.

Continue for 10–12 rounds.

8. Malasana (Yogi squat)

Malasana stretches the inner thighs and boosts ankle mobility, which improves agility and balance. Follow these steps to perform it:

Stand with feet slightly wider than hips.

Bend your knees into a deep squat.

Join your palms at your chest.

Use elbows to push knees outward.

Hold while keeping your spine tall.

9. Balasana (Child’s pose)

This calm pose releases full-body tension and calms the nervous system, perfect for recovery days. Follow these steps to perform it:

Kneel on the floor.

Sit back onto your heels.

Lower your torso forward.

Stretch arms ahead or keep them by your sides.

Rest for 30–40 seconds.

Perform these yoga poses regularly to see quick results!