Yoga poses for 3 people: Make the practise fun with these asanas

Bring in your friends and family to do yoga poses for 3 people. These poses can help to build trust while also offering benefits like core strength and better balance.

Be it morning or evening, you can do yoga in your living room at any time. Alternatively, you can join a group yoga class where you’ll have the opportunity to meet like-minded individuals. While yoga is fun to do on its own, you can take it up a notch by doing the poses with your buddies. Why not invite your partner, friends, or family to try three-person yoga poses? These poses are not only fun but also challenging, so be sure to choose experienced partners. Such poses are fun and also good for your core, arms, and legs.

What are yoga poses for 3 people?

“Yoga poses for 3 people involve three people working together, with distinct roles,” says yoga expert Akhil Gore. Here are the roles of the participants while doing yoga poses for 3:

The base is the one who provides support during the poses and is usually in contact with the ground.

The flyer performs balancing movements, so the person who takes on this role gets lifted or supported by the base during different poses.

The spotter ensures safety for all the people involved by offering extra support, or assistance in case the other two lose balance.

“Beyond the physical benefits of each asana, yoga poses for 3 help to improve trust, communication, and connection between the participants,” says the expert.

How to prepare for yoga poses for 3?

Warm-up : Make sure all the three of you spend 10 to 15 minutes on warm-up exercises to reduce injury risks. You can stretch your body and rotate your wrists, ankles, and neck for better flexibility.

: Make sure all the three of you spend 10 to 15 minutes on warm-up exercises to reduce injury risks. You can stretch your body and rotate your wrists, ankles, and neck for better flexibility. Communicate : Give clear signals to each other to ensure smooth coordination. Use signs or words when you are ready or feel any discomfort while doing yoga for 3.

: Give clear signals to each other to ensure smooth coordination. Use signs or words when you are ready or feel any discomfort while doing yoga for 3. Assign the role : Decide roles (base, flyer, spotter) before starting the poses.

: Decide roles (base, flyer, spotter) before starting the poses. Wear comfortable attire : Wear comfortable tops and leggings that will provide comfort, and flexibility. Such clothes can aid movement while doing yoga poses for 3.

: Wear comfortable tops and leggings that will provide comfort, and flexibility. Such clothes can aid movement while doing yoga poses for 3. Build trust: Have trust in each other as it is key for nailing yoga poses for 3 people.

Yoga poses for 3: Asanas you and your friends can do

1. Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana)

Stand in a triangular arrangement, facing inward.

Each person should bend forward from the hips.

All should extend one leg back, balancing while touching the ground with both hands.

The 3 participants should hold the pose for a few breaths before switching legs.

If you plan to do yoga poses for 3 people then perform pyramid pose as it enhances hamstring flexibility and core strength.

2. Triple Downward Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

The base should perform a standard downward dog pose by getting down on all fours.

The second person needs to place their feet on the base’s hips, forming a second downward dog pose.

The third person should climb onto the second participant, creating a final downward dog pose.

Ensure stability and alignment at each level while doing yoga for 3.

Triple Downward Dog strengthens shoulders and stretches the spine. This pose also helps increase the strength of the abdominal muscles, according to research published in Complementary Therapies in Medicine in 2014.

3. Flying Warrior Pose (Visvamitrasana)

The base should lie on their back with legs raised at 90 degrees.

The flyer needs to stand near the base’s hips and lean forward, balancing their pelvis on the base’s feet. Arms need to be extended and one leg outward.

The spotter should provide support as needed while doing yoga for 3.

“This pose is good for improving balance and core stability,” says the expert.

4. Three-person Plank (Phalakasana)

The first participant should form a standard plank position.

The second participant should place their hands on the first person’s ankles and their feet on the third participant’s shoulders.

The third person needs to support the stack by forming the base plank.

Phalakasana can help to build arm and core strength. During a 2021 study, published in Medicina, plank-type exercises were found to be effective in developing strength and endurance.

5. Triangular Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

All of you should stand side by side, balancing on one leg.

Make sure to link arms and place the sole of your free foot on the inner thigh of your standing leg.

Raise joined arms overhead to complete the triangle.

“This yoga asana can help to boost focus and leg strength,” says Gore.

6. Triple Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III)

All 3 need to stand side by side, each balancing on one leg.

The free leg should be extended backward and arms forward while maintaining alignment.

You all should provide support to each other lightly by linking fingertips.

While doing yoga poses for 3, include this asana to improve leg strength and stability.

Take a Poll What is your favourite type of exercise for muscle gain? Weightlifting/Resistance training

Bodyweight exercises

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

Yoga and stretching Take a Poll What is your favourite type of cardio exercise? Cycling

Running

Jump rope

Swimming Previous Next

7. Three-Way Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

The base should form a bridge pose with their back arched and feet firmly on the ground.

The second participant should balance on the base’s hips or thighs in a plank position.

The third person should carefully balance on the second participant’s back, completing the pose.

The Bridge pose can enhance back strength and flexibility, so do this if you plan on performing yoga for 3 people.

8. Group Child’s Pose (Balasana)

All 3 should sit in a circle, facing inward.

Make sure to lean forward while resting your upper body on the back of the person in front of you.

All 3 should relax into the stretch, synchronising your breaths.

Want to do yoga for 3 then include this asana as it is good to promote deep breathing. It can also promote mindfulness, and relaxation, according to research published in Pain Medicine in 2017.

9. Stacked Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

All 3 need to stand in a straight line, with each person placing their hands on the back of the person in front.

The 3 participants should slowly bend forward at the hips, keeping legs straight.

While maintaining the connection, all 3 should stretch deeply.

If you want to try yoga for 3, so this pose to strengthen hamstrings and spine.

10. Triple Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

While doing yoga for 3, all participants should lie on the stomach in a line.

Hands should be stacked on each other’s backs for support.

Simultaneously, participants should lift their chests into a cobra pose, maintaining alignment.

“Doing Cobra Pose with three people can deepen spinal stretches,” says the expert.

Who should avoid yoga poses for 3?

Yoga poses for 3 people can be beneficial but avoid them if you:

Have wrist, back, or shoulder injuries.

Are pregnant, as these positions may strain your body.

Lack basic flexibility or physical strength.

Struggle with balance, which can increase the risk of falls.

Yoga poses for 3 are more than just a fun activity. They are about trust, unity, and mindfulness. They enhance physical health while building strong connections with the people involved in them.