Not able to sleep at night? 10 yoga poses to unwind and relax before bed

If you are struggling to fall asleep or stay asleep at night, try these gentle yoga poses. They can help relax your body, calm your mind, and prepare you for deeper, more restful sleep.

Lying awake at night, staring at the ceiling, tossing and turning? Poor sleep is a common struggle for many people. Long screen hours, mental stress, irregular routines, and physical tension often make it hard for the body to truly relax before bedtime. When the mind stays active, sleep does not come easily. This is where gentle yoga can help. Slow, calming poses help release muscle tightness, slow down breathing, and signal the nervous system that it is time to rest. These relaxing yoga poses may also reduce stress hormones and improve sleep quality, helping your body unwind naturally.

Calming yoga poses to do before bed

Here are 10 yoga poses to unwind and relax before bed so that you can sleep well:

1. Legs-up-the-wall pose (Viparita karani)

This pose reduces swelling in the legs and calms the nervous system. It also helps relieve fatigue after a long day. How to do it:

Sit close to a wall and lie on your back

Extend your legs up the wall

Rest your arms by your sides

Close your eyes and breathe slowly

Stay for 3–5 minutes

2. Cat–cow pose (Marjaryasana–bitilasana)

This gentle flow relaxes the spine and eases back tension while syncing breath with movement. How to do it:

Come onto all fours

Inhale, arch your back (cow)

Exhale, round your spine (cat)

Move slowly with the breath

Repeat for 1–2 minutes

3. Malasana (Yogic squat)

Malasana releases tension in the hips and lower back and promotes grounding. How to do it:

Stand with feet wider than hips

Lower into a squat

Bring palms together at the chest

Keep spine tall

Hold for 5–8 breaths

4. Reclining butterfly pose (Supta baddha konasana)

This deeply relaxing pose opens the hips and calms the mind. How to do it:

Lie on your back

Bring the soles of the feet together

Let knees fall outward

Place hands on the belly or chest

Stay for 2–3 minutes

5. Bound angle pose (Baddha konasana)

It helps release inner thigh tension and improves blood circulation. How to do it:

Sit with the soles of your feet together

Hold your feet

Sit upright and breathe

Gently lean forward if comfortable

Hold for 1–2 minutes

6. Downward-facing dog (Adho mukha svanasana)

This pose stretches the spine and relieves stiffness without being too stimulating. How to do it:

Start on hands and knees

Lift hips upward

Press heels toward the floor

Relax the neck

Hold for 5–6 breaths

7. Butterfly pose

A seated version that calms the body and reduces restlessness. How to do it:

Sit with feet together

Gently flap knees or stay still

Keep spine straight

Breathe slowly

Hold for 1–2 minutes

8. Child’s pose (Balasana)

A comforting pose that reduces stress and soothes the nervous system. How to do it:

Kneel and sit back on heels

Fold forward

Rest your forehead on the floor

Extend arms or relax them

Stay for 1–2 minutes

9. Happy baby pose (Ananda balasana)

It relieves lower back pain and relaxes the hips. How to do it:

Lie on your back

Bend knees toward chest

Hold feet or ankles

Gently rock side to side

Breathe deeply

10. Corpse pose (Savasana)

This final pose will allow relaxation and let you rest at night. How to do it:

Lie flat on your back

Let arms and legs relax

Close your eyes

Focus on slow breathing

Stay for 3–5 minutes

These slow poses before bedtime will calm the nervous system, relax tight muscles, and quiet racing thoughts, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep longer!