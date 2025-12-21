Not able to sleep at night? 10 yoga poses to unwind and relax before bed
Lying awake at night, staring at the ceiling, tossing and turning? Poor sleep is a common struggle for many people. Long screen hours, mental stress, irregular routines, and physical tension often make it hard for the body to truly relax before bedtime. When the mind stays active, sleep does not come easily. This is where gentle yoga can help. Slow, calming poses help release muscle tightness, slow down breathing, and signal the nervous system that it is time to rest. These relaxing yoga poses may also reduce stress hormones and improve sleep quality, helping your body unwind naturally.
Calming yoga poses to do before bed
Here are 10 yoga poses to unwind and relax before bed so that you can sleep well:
1. Legs-up-the-wall pose (Viparita karani)
This pose reduces swelling in the legs and calms the nervous system. It also helps relieve fatigue after a long day. How to do it:
- Sit close to a wall and lie on your back
- Extend your legs up the wall
- Rest your arms by your sides
- Close your eyes and breathe slowly
- Stay for 3–5 minutes
2. Cat–cow pose (Marjaryasana–bitilasana)
This gentle flow relaxes the spine and eases back tension while syncing breath with movement. How to do it:
- Come onto all fours
- Inhale, arch your back (cow)
- Exhale, round your spine (cat)
- Move slowly with the breath
- Repeat for 1–2 minutes
3. Malasana (Yogic squat)
Malasana releases tension in the hips and lower back and promotes grounding. How to do it:
- Stand with feet wider than hips
- Lower into a squat
- Bring palms together at the chest
- Keep spine tall
- Hold for 5–8 breaths
4. Reclining butterfly pose (Supta baddha konasana)
This deeply relaxing pose opens the hips and calms the mind. How to do it:
- Lie on your back
- Bring the soles of the feet together
- Let knees fall outward
- Place hands on the belly or chest
- Stay for 2–3 minutes
5. Bound angle pose (Baddha konasana)
It helps release inner thigh tension and improves blood circulation. How to do it:
- Sit with the soles of your feet together
- Hold your feet
- Sit upright and breathe
- Gently lean forward if comfortable
- Hold for 1–2 minutes
6. Downward-facing dog (Adho mukha svanasana)
This pose stretches the spine and relieves stiffness without being too stimulating. How to do it:
- Start on hands and knees
- Lift hips upward
- Press heels toward the floor
- Relax the neck
- Hold for 5–6 breaths
7. Butterfly pose
A seated version that calms the body and reduces restlessness. How to do it:
- Sit with feet together
- Gently flap knees or stay still
- Keep spine straight
- Breathe slowly
- Hold for 1–2 minutes
8. Child’s pose (Balasana)
A comforting pose that reduces stress and soothes the nervous system. How to do it:
- Kneel and sit back on heels
- Fold forward
- Rest your forehead on the floor
- Extend arms or relax them
- Stay for 1–2 minutes
9. Happy baby pose (Ananda balasana)
It relieves lower back pain and relaxes the hips. How to do it:
- Lie on your back
- Bend knees toward chest
- Hold feet or ankles
- Gently rock side to side
- Breathe deeply
10. Corpse pose (Savasana)
This final pose will allow relaxation and let you rest at night. How to do it:
- Lie flat on your back
- Let arms and legs relax
- Close your eyes
- Focus on slow breathing
- Stay for 3–5 minutes
These slow poses before bedtime will calm the nervous system, relax tight muscles, and quiet racing thoughts, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep longer!
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.