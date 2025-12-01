Doing yoga but not seeing results? These 7 mistakes could be the reason

Many people unknowingly make small yoga mistakes that limit progress or increase the risk of injury. Here are 5 things to keep in mind to reap all the benefits of yoga.

Have you ever wondered why yoga feels so good on some days and slightly off on others? Yoga is one of those practices that looks gentle but can transform your energy, your mood, and even the way your body moves. It helps you breathe better, sleep more deeply, and gives your mind a break from the constant rush of life. But while the benefits are incredible, the way we practice matters just as much. Many of us slip into small habits like rushing through poses, forgetting to inhale, or skipping the cool-down that quietly affect results. The idea is not to be perfect, but to be aware. So, check out some common yoga mistakes you should avoid to enjoy its benefits every day!

Common yoga mistakes that can weaken your practice

Here are five common yoga mistakes everyone should avoid to practice yoga safely:

1. Skipping your warm-up

Jumping straight into challenging poses may put your body at risk. A proper warm-up increases body temperature, improves blood flow, and preps your joints and muscles for movement. According to yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, warm-ups like Bhujangasana, spot marching, gentle twists, bends, and Pavanmuktasana help your body ease into the flow and prevent injuries. In fact, warm-ups improve mobility and muscle performance, making your overall session more effective. Always take 5–10 minutes to warm up before attempting deeper stretches or advanced asanas.

2. Not paying attention to breathing

Many people breathe too fast, too shallow, or entirely out of sync with their movements. Your breath guides your body, exhale while twisting or bending forward, and inhale while lengthening or lifting upward. When your breath and movement align, your body naturally settles into rhythm. Akshar emphasises that breath awareness helps you transition smoothly and stay present.

3. Skipping relaxation

Many people roll up their mat as soon as the final pose is complete, but relaxation is a crucial part of your session. Shavasana and Yoga Nidra help the body shift into restorative mode by lowering heart rate, calming the nervous system, and reducing stress and tension. Studies have shown that guided relaxation after yoga enhances mental clarity and supports emotional balance. If lying down is not comfortable, sit upright, close your eyes, and gently relax your muscles. This can help your body absorb all the benefits of your practice.

4. Focusing too much on the perfect pose

Do not compare your movements to those of people who have been practising for years. Yoga is not about achieving picture-perfect poses; it is about understanding your body and moving at your own pace. Break down challenging yoga poses, modify as needed, and prioritise comfort over form. Akshar says the body responds better when the mind is not stressed about “getting it right.” Allow your practice to grow slowly and naturally.

5. Ignoring pain or discomfort

A little stretch is normal, but sharp pain or persistent discomfort is a signal to stop. Many people push through pain, thinking it will help them progress faster, but it usually leads to strains or long-term injury. Always listen to your body. If something feels wrong, gently step back, modify the pose, or seek guidance. Yoga should feel energising, not painful.