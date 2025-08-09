Top 8 yoga asanas for women over 40 to boost strength and flexibility

Yoga poses for women over 40: Boost flexibility, strength, and relaxation, enhance your overall well-being in this transformative decade.

Reaching your 40s can be a transformative time in a woman’s life. It often brings a new understanding of health, wellness, and self-care. As physical strength may not be what it once was, it is essential to adapt your fitness routine. Yoga for women over 40 is a gentle yet effective way to maintain flexibility, strength, and mental clarity. Making it a perfect practice for women in their 40s to explore various yoga poses that can enhance their overall well-being during this vibrant decade of life.

Is yoga good for over-40s?

Before detailing specific poses, let us highlight the advantages of incorporating yoga into your routine:

Increased flexibility: Regular practice helps maintain and improve flexibility, reducing the risk of injury.

Enhanced strength: Many Many yoga poses build strength in core areas, supporting overall physical health.

Stress relief: Yoga promotes relaxation and mindfulness, helping to combat the stress often experienced during this life stage.

Improved posture: As we age, posture can suffer. Yoga emphasises alignment and can help rectify this issue.

Emotional balance: Yoga encourages the release of stress and promotes emotional stability, essential for navigating life’s changes.

Yoga poses for women in their 40s

Yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares several yoga poses for women over 40 that cater to the needs and abilities of this age group. They are designed to enhance flexibility, strength, and relaxation.

Cat-cow stretch (marjaryasana-bitilasana)

Benefits: This flow between two poses warms up the spine, relieving back tension and improving mobility.

How to perform:

Start in a tabletop position, with your hands and knees on the ground.

Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone (cow).

Exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin to your chest (like a cat).

Repeat 5-10 times, syncing with your breath.

2. Downward-facing dog (adho mukha svanasana)

Benefits: This full-body pose strengthens the arms and legs while stretching the spine and hamstrings.

How to perform:

Begin on your hands and knees.

Tuck your toes and lift your hips, straightening your legs and arms to form an inverted “V.”

Relax your neck and hold for five breaths.

3. Warrior II (virabhadrasana II)

Benefits: This pose builds strength in the legs, hips, and core while promoting stability and focus.

How to perform:

Stand up, stepping your feet wide apart.

Turn your right foot out 90 degrees and bend your right knee, keeping your left leg straight.

Stretch your arms out to the sides, and look over your right fingertips. Hold for 5-10 breaths and switch sides.

4. Triangle pose (trikonasana)

Benefits: Great for improving balance, stretching the spine, and strengthening the legs.

How to perform:

From Warrior II, straighten your right leg.

Reach forward with your right hand, then lower it to your shin or ankle, extending your left arm upwards.

Maintain a straight line from your left fingertips to your left foot. Hold for 5-10 breaths, then switch to the other side.

5. Seated forward bend (paschimottanasana)

Benefits: This pose helps stretch the hamstrings and lower back, promoting relaxation and overall well-being.

How to perform:

Sit with your legs extended straight in front of you.

Inhale, lengthening your spine, and exhale as you reach towards your feet.

Hold for five breaths, feeling the stretch in the back of your legs.

6. Bridge pose (setu bandhasana)

Benefits: Strengthens the back, stretches the chest and spine, and relieves tension.

How to perform:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart.

Push through your feet, lifting your hips while squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Hold for 5-10 breaths before lowering your hips back down.

7. Child’s pose (balasana)

Benefits: This restful pose is perfect for relaxation and calming the mind.

How to perform:

Kneel on the mat and sit back on your heels.

Stretch your arms forward and lower your torso between your thighs.

Rest your forehead on the mat and breathe deeply for several breaths.

8. Corpse pose (savasana)

Benefits: This final relaxation pose helps integrate the benefits of your practice and promotes deep relaxation.

How to perform:

Lie flat on your back with your legs comfortably apart and arms by your sides, palms facing up.

Close your eyes and allow your body to soften into the ground.

Stay here for 5-10 minutes, focusing on your breath.

Tips for practising yoga in your 40s