6 gentle yoga poses for stroke survivors to rebuild strength

Learn about six simple yoga poses that can help stroke survivors build strength, improve flexibility, and support emotional health.

A stroke happens when blood flow to the brain stops, often due to a blocked artery or a burst blood vessel. While yoga won’t block these issues, it can lower the risk. Regularly practising specific yoga poses may strengthen your heart, improve your balance, and reduce stress factors that are key in preventing strokes. Additionally, yoga for stroke survivors can offer therapeutic benefits, aiding in recovery and enhancing overall well-being. While yoga isn’t a cure-all, it can benefit heart health in stroke survivors, says an expert.

“I have seen how supportive practices like yoga can change lives. Yoga helps people become stronger, find balance in their bodies, and promotes healing. I have witnessed how gentle yoga can help stroke survivors regain control of their lives. It’s not about doing the perfect pose, but about celebrating each small step forward,” yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots.

Which yoga poses work best for stroke patients?

Yoga and spiritual leader shares six gentle yoga poses for stroke survivors that help improve strength, flexibility, and emotional health while focusing on their safety and mindfulness.

Cat-cow stretch with feet elevated (upavistha marjariasana)

The Cat-Cow Stretch is a simple exercise that helps you move smoothly. It is an excellent example of yoga for stroke survivors because it can be done while seated. This position provides the support you need, making it easier to improve your spinal mobility without straining yourself.

How to do it:

Sit comfortably in a chair, hands resting on your knees.

As you inhale, gently arch your back and let your chest rise. This is your “cow” position.

On the exhale, round your back, tucking your chin toward your chest to mimic the “cat.”

This rhythmic movement, as practised in yoga for stroke survivors, can ease tension in your upper back, improve your posture, and help you breathe more easily. It also gives you a chance to strengthen the connection between your body and mind.

2. Supported warrior II (virabhadrasana II)

Building strength and balance is important during recovery, and Supported Warrior II helps with both. This pose encourages stability and empowers you, making it an excellent yoga practice for stroke survivors.

How to do it:

Stand near a wall or a sturdy chair for support.

Extend one leg forward with a bent knee while the other leg remains slightly behind, turned out.

Keep your arms extended at shoulder height and focus on even, calming breaths.

This pose strengthens your legs and improves your balance, making it particularly beneficial for yoga for stroke survivors. It helps you feel more comfortable in your body. Remember, this journey is personal; each moment of stability builds your self-confidence.

3. Tadasana alternation (mountain pose with hands on the wall)

Tadasana, or Mountain Pose, helps you feel grounded and is beneficial yoga for stroke survivors. Standing against a wall gives you a strong base while you focus on your body alignment and awareness.

How to do it:

Face the wall, press your palms against it, and lift your chest for a tall, upright posture.

Incorporate slow and mindful breathing to amplify the effect of this pose.

Practising Tadasana as part of yoga for stroke survivors can improve your posture and help you become more aware of your body. This grounding exercise provides a calm and stable foundation for your healing journey.

4. Reclining leg raise (supta hasta padangusthasana – modified)

Being flexible and having control over your lower body can help you recover better. A good way to improve this is by doing the modified Reclining Leg Raise.

How to do it:

Lie back comfortably with one knee bent, and extend the other leg against a strap or towel for support.

Focus on relaxing into the stretch, breathing deeply as you do so.

This gentle exercise strengthens your thighs, improves leg flexibility, and boosts blood circulation. As you breathe out, you can stretch deeper and let go of tension, which helps you relax.

5. Assisted tree pose (vrikshasana variation)

The Assisted Tree Pose helps you find balance and develop coordination. This pose encourages you to engage your core while feeling safe and supported.

How to do it:

Stand with one foot slightly resting against the opposite ankle or calf.

Stability is key. Rest your hands on a chair or bring them to your heart’s centre.

The Assisted Tree Pose helps you focus and feel better about yourself, which is important during recovery. As you get stronger and more confident in your practice, you may feel a satisfying sense of achievement.

6. Seated forward bend (paschimottanasana – chair variation)

Sometimes, you need a moment to relax, and the Seated Forward Bend is great for that.

How to do it: Sit upright in a chair, then gently hinge at your hips, folding forward and reaching your chest toward your thighs.

This pose stretches your back muscles and calms your mind. It soothes your nervous system and brings a sense of peace. Taking deep breaths helps release tension and creates space for tranquillity in your mind and body.

Siddha walk and healing walk

Along with the poses mentioned, mindful walks can support your recovery. The Siddha Walk combines purposeful movement and focused breathing. It helps balance the body’s two sides and improves circulation.

You can try the Healing Walk, a simple way to connect your mind and body. Start by strolling and lifting your arms above your head to engage your upper body. This practice brings in positive energy, reduces mental fatigue, and refreshes your nervous system.