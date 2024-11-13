Yoga for sore muscles: 9 poses to relieve the pain

Muscle soreness is pretty common after a workout, especially after engaging in strenuous physical activities. Yoga for sore muscles can help you get some relief!

Muscle soreness can happen for numerous reasons but most people experience it after working out. Working out can lead to muscle pain and cramps, but don’t stop exercising. After all, it is one of the ways to keep health problems like obesity at bay. If you end up with sore muscles too often, exercising may help you. While doing strenuous exercises is not the solution, you can include yoga for sore muscles in your fitness routine. It will give some relief and help you get rid of the pain and discomfort.

What is muscle soreness?

Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness is the muscle pain and discomfort that usually appears 12 to 24 hours after engaging in strenuous exercises. It affects multiple parts of the body due to excessive eccentric muscle contractions, as per research published in the Clinical Ultrasound Journal in 2011.

It is a common occurrence in response to unfamiliar or vigorous exercise, as per research published in the Strength and Conditioning Journal in 2013. “Symptoms like muscle pain, cramps, stiffness, fatigue, and tenderness, peak between 24 and 72 hours post-exercise,” says yoga expert Dr Hansaji Yogendra. Within a week, they tend to subside as the muscle tissue undergoes repair.

Yoga for sore muscles: 9 poses you must try

Doing yoga can help get relief from sore muscles. It can help lessen the symptoms associated with muscle soreness, as per a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research in 2004.

1. Konasana I (Angle Pose)

Stand with your feet about two feet apart.

Place your left hand on your waist.

Inhale, turn your head to look over your right shoulder and slide your right hand down toward your knee as you bend to the right.

Exhale then return to the starting position of the Angle Pose.

Repeat on the left side.

“This pose is good for sore muscles, as it stretches the sides of the body, releasing tension from the shoulders and upper back,” says Dr Hansaji.

2. Hastapadasana (Forward Bend Pose)

Stand with your feet together.

Inhale, raise both your arms overhead.

Arch your upper back slightly.

Bend forward, keeping your legs straight, reaching to touch your toes with your fingers, and drawing your head toward your knees.

Exhale, come back up and lower your arms to your sides.

It lengthens the spine and hamstrings, relieving tightness in the lower back and legs.

3. Malasana (Garland Pose)

Stand with both your feet slightly away from each other.

Inhale, bring your palms together near your chest.

Squat down, keeping your back straight, pressing your elbows against your knees to open them wider.

Hold, exhale then rise to the standing position.

“Malasana or Garland Pose opens the hips and lower back, reducing tightness in the glutes and hip muscles,” says the expert.

4. Shashankasana (Rabbit Pose)

As part of yoga for sore muscles, sit in Vajrasana or Diamond Pose and spread your knees wide.

Inhale, lower your body to rest your forehead on the mat.

Stretch your arms forward.

Hold this position then exhale.

It provides gentle stretching to the back, shoulders, and neck, promoting relaxation.

Take a Poll What do you do for post-workout recovery? Stretching

Foam rolling

Cold shower

Eat a protein-rich snack Take a Poll How do you keep track of your workouts? Fitness app

Wearable devices

Journals

I don’t keep a track Previous Next

5. Bhadrasana (Butterfly Pose)

Sit with both your legs extended.

Inhale, bend your knees outward, bringing the soles of your feet together and pulling them close to your body.

Press your knees down gently with your hands.

To release, stretch your legs back out and exhale.

“It targets the inner thighs and hips, helping to relieve soreness in the lower body,” says the expert.

6. Shalabhasana (Locust Pose)

If you want to do yoga for sore muscles, do the Locust Pose for which you need to lie on your abdomen.

Inhale, raise your right leg as high as possible.

Hold, then lower it back down.

Repeat with the left leg.

Then lift both legs together and exhale.

It strengthens and stretches the lower back, promoting relief in the lumbar region.

7. Yastikasana (Stick Pose)

Lie on your back with your hands beside your body.

Inhale, raise both arms in a semi-circular arc above your head.

Hold the stretch.

Bring your hands back beside your body and exhale.

It stretches the entire body, encouraging muscle relaxation.

8. Viparita Karani (Legs Up The Wall Pose)

Lie on your back with your feet together.

Inhale, raise your legs perpendicularly.

Press your hands under your hips to lift your trunk, using your elbows for support, and hold this position.

Bend your knees, lower your hips, and return to the starting position then exhale.

“It reduces swelling and stiffness in the legs, relaxing tired leg muscles,” says Dr Hansaji.

9. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Lie on your back to do the Fish Pose.

Inhale, fold your legs into Sukhasana (Easy Pose).

Bring your hands under your head, clasping opposite elbows above it, and hold this position.

To release, unclasp your hands and unfold your legs and exhale.

This should be part of your fitness routine if you choose to do yoga for sore muscles. This pose opens the chest and stretches the spine, easing tension in these areas.

Yoga for sore muscles: Mistakes you must avoid

Starting without warming up can strain your muscles further and increase injury risk, especially when muscles are sore.

Pushing too far beyond your flexibility can worsen soreness or lead to injury.

Performing poses too quickly reduces their effectiveness. Hold each pose for a few seconds to allow your muscles to relax.

Doing yoga for sore muscles can be helpful, but people with arthritis should avoid it, as weight-bearing poses can strain joints, potentially worsening arthritis pain. “Poses that involve forward bends may increase spinal discomfort, so go for modifications to avoid stress on the spine,” says the expert.

You can end up with sore muscles after working out, but giving up physical activity will not help. Resting is important, and so is doing yoga for sore muscles. Just don’t push too far or do the poses quickly.