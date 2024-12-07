Yoga for obesity: 13 poses you must do to lose the stubborn fat

Obesity presents a risk to your health. You can manage the problem by doing some yoga for obesity management, as it is an effective way to lose weight.

If doing a round of squats at the gym or running in the park is not your thing to lose weight, you can try something soothing—yoga for obesity. A chronic health condition, obesity is generally characterised by excess body fat that does no good for your health. It only increases your risk of developing medical problems, including type 2 diabetes. It is a concern, as many people across the globe are obese. Consuming nutritionally dense foods, eating mindfully, and engaging in physical activity can help to lose weight. Incorporate yoga into your fitness routine, as it can help to lose weight. If you want to give yoga for obesity management a shot, try these poses at home and see a change in your body weight.

What is obesity?

It is abnormal or too much fat accumulation that comes with many health risks. A body mass index over 30 is considered to be obese. Since 1990, obesity in adults has more than doubled in the world, according to the World Health Organization. As per WHO, 1 in 8 individuals in the world were obese in 2022. It may increase your risk for health problems such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and asthma, according to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Benefits of yoga for obesity

Yoga for obesity management can work. A 2016 study published in the Deutsches Ärzteblatt International journal showed that 12-week yoga intervention had positive effects on women with abdominal obesity. Another study published in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine journal in 2021 showed that continuous yoga practice may be used as an alternative therapy for preventing obesity and promoting health in obese adolescents. Another study published in the Preventive Medicine journal in 2016 found that yoga can be considered a safe and effective way to reduce body mass index in people with obesity.

“Yoga for obesity management is effective, as it can help in muscle strengthening, improving metabolism, and hormonal regulation, which collectively target fat storage and improve overall health,” says yoga expert Fenil Purohit.

Yoga for obesity: 13 poses you should do

Do you want to try yoga for obesity management? Make sure to perform these poses to lose weight:

1. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

To perform Bhujangasana, lie on your stomach with your legs extended and feet together.

Keep your hands under your shoulders with your palms facing down.

Press your palms into the floor and lift your chest off it.

Keep your elbows close to your body, shoulders relaxed, and neck in a neutral position.

Hold the pose for at least 15 seconds, and breathe deeply.

To release the pose, slowly lower your chest back down to the floor.

“It strengthens the core and reduces belly fat,making it a good asana for yoga for obesity management plan,” says the expert.

2. Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Sit upright with legs extended in front of you, feet together, and arms by your sides.

Inhale and lift your legs a few inches off the floor, keeping your knees bent.

Extend your arms forward.

Exhale, straighten the legs, and lift them to a 45-60 degree angle. Engage your thigh and core muscles.

Inhale, lift your chest, and extend your arms parallel to the legs.

Balance your weight on your sit bones. Avoid rounding your back.

Hold this posture for 5-10 seconds, breathing normally.

Exhale and slowly lower your legs, chest, and arms to the starting position.

The Boat Pose engages the abdominal muscles and tones the stomach area, making it the perfect asana for yoga for obesity management plan.

3. Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Stand with your feet slightly apart and your arms at your sides.

Inhale and raise your arms over your head.

Exhale and bend your knees into a squat position, as if you are sitting in an chair.

Keep your thighs parallel to the floor and your knees over your ankles.

Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths.

To release, exhale and straighten your legs, lowering your arms to your sides.

The Chair Pose works on thighs and hips, reducing fat in these areas, so make it part of yoga for obesity management plan.

4. Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

To do yoga for obesity management, stand erect and spread your legs about three to four feet apart. Your right foot should be in the front and the left foot behind.

Now, turn your right foot outwards by 90 degrees and the left by 15 degrees, making sure the heel of the right foot is perfectly aligned with the center of the left foot.

Inhale, lift your arms sideways until they reach the height of your shoulders. Your arms must be parallel to the ground, and your palms should be facing upwards.

Exhale and bend your right knee, such that your knee and ankle form a straight line. Make sure that your knee does not go ahead of your ankle.

Now turn your gaze to your right.

As you move into the pose, stretch your arms further and join your palms above your head.

Look at your palms. Gently push your pelvis down. Hold the pose, breathe normally and keep going down.

Inhale and come up.

Exhale and gently bring your hands down from the sides.

Repeat this pose on the left side, with your left leg in the front and the right one at the back.

“The Warrior Pose stretches and tones the thighs and hips,” says the expert.

5. Malasana (Garland Pose)

Stand at the front of your mat with your feet slightly wider than your hips and toes turned out about 45 degrees.

Bend your knees and lower your butt towards the floor.

Bring your palms together in Anjali Mudra, or prayer position, at your heart.

Take your elbows inside your knees and gently press them against your inner thighs .

Keep your spine straight, neck straight, and shoulders relaxed

Hold the pose for 4-10 breaths, or as long as you can comfortably hold it.

Straighten your legs to come out of the pose.

The asana should be part of yoga for obesity management plan, as it opens up the hips and tones the thighs.

6. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you.

Bend your knees and bring the soles of your feet together.

Hold your ankles or feet with your hands.

Lengthen your spine by sitting tall and lifting the crown of your head towards the ceiling.

Open your inner thighs to the sides and allow your knees to drop towards the floor.

Stay in the pose for 5-10 breaths or as long as it feels comfortable.

“It stretches the inner thighs and reduces fat deposits,” says Purohit.

7. Phalakasana (Plank Pose)

Start on all fours with your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees hip-width apart.

Spread your fingers wide and keep your palms on the ground.

Inhale and extend your legs back, tucking your toes under.

As you come into the plank pose, lift your chest and straighten your arms.

Draw your belly button in and up towards your spine.

Keep your neck neutral by looking down at the mat, slightly ahead of your hands.

Hold the pose for 10 to 30 seconds, then exhale and slowly come back down.

Make the Plank Pose part of yoga for obesity management plan, as it strengthens the arms and shoulders while burning fat.

8. Chaturanga dandasana (Four-Limbed Staff Pose)

Start in a high plank position to do yoga for obesity management.

Shift your weight slightly forward.

Lower your body until your upper arms are parallel to the floor.

Keep your elbows close to your ribs and pointing back.

Lift the front of your shoulders away from the floor.

Hold the pose for 10 to 30 seconds.

It builds arm strength and reduces fat, making it the perfect asana for yoga for obesity management plan.

9. Vasisthasana (Side Plank)

To do yoga for obesity management, start in Plank Pose, with your shoulders aligned over your wrists and pressing firmly into the floor.

Roll your heels to the right, so the outer edge of your foot is on the floor.

Stack your left foot on top of your right foot.

Shift your weight onto your right arm and lift your left arm up.

Turn your torso to face to the side.

Keep your spine straight and your tailbone aligned with your feet.

Hold the pose for a few breaths.

To come out, exhale and lower your left hand, then pivot your feet back to Plank Pose.

Repeat on the other side.

“It targets the arms, shoulders, and sides of the body,” says the expert.

10. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

To do yoga for obesity management, start by kneeling on the floor or a yoga mat with your knees slightly apart and your thighs straight.

Place your hands on your lower back.

Inhale deeply and bend your elbows while curling your toes under.

Lift your upper chest, shoulders, and head back until you are looking straight upwards.

Slowly stretch and extend each hand’s back to hold your heels.

Bring your chin towards your chest and your hands towards your hips to slowly exhale.

Stop leaning when you have stretched as far back as feels comfortable for your neck and back.

Relax your body and the muscles of your back.

The Camel Pose deserves to be part of yoga for obesity management plan, as it opens up the chest and helps reduce upper body fat.

11. Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose)

Sit on a yoga mat with your legs extended and back straight.

Bend your left knee and place your left foot’s heel beside your right hip.

Bend your right knee and place your right foot over your left leg so that your right knee is on top of your left.

Bring your left arm over your head and bend your elbow so that your hand is between your shoulder blades.

Bring your right hand behind your back and try to interlock your fingers with your left.

Keep your spine straight and lean your body slightly back.

Stay in the pose for as long as you are comfortable.

To come out of the pose, release your hands and legs, uncross your legs, and repeat on the other side.

It strengthens and tones the chest and arms, so make it part of yoga for obesity management plan.

12. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose)

Sit down on the floor to do yoga for obesity management.

Stretch your legs out in front of you.

Bend your right leg at the knee. Bring your right foot close to your anus, against the inside of your left thigh.

Bend your left leg by raising your knee. Place your left foot flat on the floor to the right of your right knee.

Stretch your right hand backward and place your palm flat on the floor behind your back.

Raise your left arm over your head. Stretch it around your right knee and grasp your right ankle.

Maintain the posture for 30 seconds while breathing evenly.

Repeat the posture on the other side.

“It twists the spine, reducing love handles and back fat, making it a good asana for yoga for obesity management plan,” says the expert.

13. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Stand with your feet a little more than shoulder-width apart.

Turn your right foot out so your toes point to the short edge of the mat, and turn your left toes in about 45 degrees.

Inhale and raise your right arm straight above your head, parallel to your ear.

Exhale and bend your torso to the left side.

Slide your left arm down along your left leg until your fingers are at your ankle.

Hold the pose for 10-30 seconds, keeping your knees and elbows straight.

Inhale and straighten yourself.

Repeat on the other side.

Make it part of yoga for obesity management plan, as it stretches and tones the waist.

Yoga for obesity management can help, but consult a doctor or experienced yoga instructor before practicing. You should be more cautious if you have pre-existing medical conditions or injuries. Just listen to your body and avoid poses that cause pain or discomfort. In addition to yoga, you also need to give importance your diet and lifestyle.