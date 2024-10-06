Yoga for nausea: 8 asanas for relief from sickness

Nausea can often come unannounced. Here are some yoga poses for nausea that will help you get rid of this feeling.

Looking for a natural way to ease nausea or the queasy feeling that makes you want to vomit? There are many yoga poses for nausea that can help you feel better in minutes. Yoga is an effective home remedy for nausea as it combines certain poses with deep breathing. This, in turn, helps to relax your nervous system and reduce nausea. These poses can help alleviate morning sickness, motion sickness, and general discomfort. Additionally, these mild movements enhance digestion, muscle relaxation, and overall well-being. However, incorrect practice of yoga poses can lead to many adverse side effects as well. Read on to know how to cure nausea with yoga, and what to keep in mind while doing these.

What is nausea?

Nausea is a vomiting sensation that produces discomfort and unease, often accompanied by vomiting and stomach cramps, states a study published in the journal Medicine Plus. Some people experience it while driving long distances, while others experience it as a result of allergic reactions to specific food groups. Also, nausea can occur throughout the first trimester of pregnancy.

What causes nausea?

Nausea can be caused by a variety of factors, both physical and emotional. Some common physical causes include, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Science.

Gastrointestinal issues: Infections, food poisoning, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and gastroparesis can all lead to nausea.

Infections, food poisoning, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and gastroparesis can all lead to nausea. Medication side effects: Many medications can cause nausea as a side effect.

Many medications can cause nausea as a side effect. Pregnancy: Morning sickness is a common symptom during early pregnancy.

Morning sickness is a common symptom during early pregnancy. Motion sickness: Being in a moving vehicle can trigger nausea in some people.

Being in a moving vehicle can trigger nausea in some people. Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as migraines, liver disease, and kidney disease, can also cause nausea.

Certain medical conditions, such as migraines, liver disease, and kidney disease, can also cause nausea. Emotional factors: These can also contribute to nausea, such as stress, anxiety, or strong emotions.

How does yoga help to manage nausea?

Yoga offers a holistic approach to managing nausea by addressing both physical and mental factors. Yoga poses for nausea include relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, that help calm the nervous system and reduce stress hormones, while gentle poses stimulate digestion and improve circulation. “Focusing on the present moment through mindfulness can distract from nausea and manage anxiety, while certain poses can help balance hormones. By recognising the interconnectedness of mind and body, yoga provides a comprehensive solution for those experiencing nausea,” says yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

What is the right time to do yoga poses for nausea?

The best time to practise yoga poses for nausea can vary depending on individual situations and the underlying cause of the nausea. Generally, gentle yoga poses can be done whenever you feel nauseous. However, if the nausea is severe, and it comes and goes in phases, you may do the pose when you are feeling slightly better. For those dealing with morning sickness, practicing yoga in the morning or before bed can be particularly helpful. It is advisable to avoid practicing immediately after eating, as this can worsen nausea.

Best yoga poses for nausea

Here are some easy and effective yoga poses for nausea, that can help you feel better in no time.

1. Child’s pose or balasana

This gentle pose stretches the back and hips while calming the mind.

Take a Poll What do you do for post-workout recovery? Stretching

Foam rolling

Cold shower

Eat a protein-rich snack Take a Poll How do you keep track of your workouts? Fitness app

Wearable devices

Journals

I don’t keep a track Previous Next

Kneel on the floor. Bring your big toes together and sit back on your heels.

Lean forward, resting your forehead on the floor. Extend your arms out in front of you, palms down.

Relax your forehead and let your hips sit back on your heels. Close your eyes and take deep, slow breaths.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

2. Reclining bound angle pose or Supta Baddha Konasana

This pose promotes relaxation and can help relieve pelvic congestion.

Lie on your back. Bring the soles of your feet together, allowing your knees to fall open to the sides.

Bring your heels as close to your pelvis as possible.

Place a blanket or pillow under your hips for support.

Rest your arms by your sides, palms facing down.

Close your eyes and take deep, slow breaths.

Hold the pose for 5-10 minutes.

3. Legs-up-the-wall pose or Viparita Karani

This pose can improve circulation and reduce swelling.

Find a wall. Place a blanket or yoga mat against the wall.

Sit sideways against the wall. Swing your legs up and place your hips close to the wall.

Lower your back down onto the blanket or mat. Your legs should be straight against the wall.

Rest your arms by your sides, palms facing down.

Close your eyes and take deep, slow breaths.

Hold the pose for 5-10 minutes.

4. Supported bridge pose or Setu Bandhasana

This pose can help stimulate digestion and reduce stress.

Lie on your back. Bend your knees and bring your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Place a block or bolster under your sacrum (the base of your spine).

Press your feet onto the floor and lift your hips off the mat.

Interlace your fingers beneath your pelvis and press your arms into the floor to support your back.

Rest your head on the mat.

Hold the pose for 5-10 minutes.

5. Boat pose or Navasana

This pose strengthens the core and can help improve balance and digestion.

Sit on your mat with your legs extended straight in front of you. Place your hands on your thighs.

Inhale and lift your feet a few inches off the ground. Bend your knees slightly and keep your shins parallel to the floor.

Exhale and slowly raise your torso off the ground, bringing your upper body and legs to form a V-shape.

Your hands can rest on your shins or extend forward parallel to the floor.

Engage your core muscles to maintain balance and stability.

Breathe deeply and hold the pose for 15-30 seconds.

Exhale and slowly lower your back and legs back to the starting position.

6. Twisting chair pose or Parivrtta Utkatasana

This pose can help stimulate digestion and improve flexibility.

Start in mountain pose. Stand with your feet together and your arms by your sides.

Inhale and bend your knees, lowering your hips as if you were sitting in a chair. Keep your back straight and your chest lifted.

Bring your hands together in front of your chest in a prayer position (Anjali Mudra).

Exhale and twist your torso to the right. Bring your left elbow to the outside of your right thigh.

Press your hands together and continue to twist your torso, keeping your hips level.

Gaze over your right shoulder or straight ahead.

Hold the pose for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply.

Inhale and return to the starting position.

Repeat on the other side.

7. Pigeon pose or Eka Pada Rajakapotasana

This pose can help stretch the hips and lower back.

Start in the downward-facing dog pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana.

Bring your right knee forward between your hands.

Lower your right shin to the mat, angling your right thigh so that it’s perpendicular to the mat.

Slide your left leg back, keeping it straight or bending it slightly.

Walk your hands forward or place them on your forearms or elbows.

Optionally, you can fold forward over your right leg or twist your torso to the left.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side.

8. Corpse pose or savasana

This pose promotes relaxation and can help reduce stress.

Lie on your back with your legs extended and your arms by your sides, palms facing up.

Close your eyes and take deep, slow breaths.

Release any tension in your body and allow your muscles to relax completely.

Focus on your breath and let your mind wander freely.

Hold the pose for 5-10 minutes.

When do you start to feel better?

The effectiveness of yoga for nausea can vary depending on individual factors and the severity of nausea. While some people may find rapid relief, others may require constant practice over time to see significant improvements.

What are the side effects of yoga for nausea?

While yoga is generally considered safe, it is important to practice with caution and listen to your body. Here are some potential side effects: