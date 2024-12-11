Yoga for knee pain: 10 must-try poses to ease the discomfort

Doing yoga for knee pain is a natural and easy way to alleviate discomfort. Here's how to do these poses correctly.

Knee pain can limit mobility, interrupt sleep, and reduce overall work productivity. If you are looking ways to stop taking medication for persistent knee pain, here is natural and long-term solution that can provide relief. Incorporating yoga for knee pain into your regular fitness program will help relieve these symptoms while also boosting your overall health. These yoga poses help to increase flexibility and minimise inflammation. Regular practice can result in a greater range of motion, improved stability, and a considerable reduction in pain. You may even do them at home without using any gym equipment.

Yoga for knee pain: How does it help to alleviate discomfort?

A study published in the journal Plos One found that regular practice of yoga for knee pain can easy and effective way to ease the discomfort as it involves physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation, and is a mild yet effective way to relieve knee pain. It can also dramatically reduce pain and improve overall knee health by strengthening the muscles surrounding the knee joint, increasing flexibility, lowering inflammation, improving balance and posture, and developing a mind-body connection. Specific yoga poses, adjustments, and mindful breathing methods can be adapted to meet individual requirements and limits, resulting in alleviation and a better sense of well-being.

Yoga for knee pain: 10 poses to try

Here are some easy and effective poses of yoga for knee pain you can try.

1. Child pose (Balasana)

Start by kneeling on the floor with your knees hip-width apart.

Gently sit back on your heels, keeping your buttocks resting on them.

Slowly fold your torso forward, bringing your forehead to rest on the floor.

Stretch your arms forward, palms facing down, or keep them alongside your body with palms facing up.

Close your eyes and take slow, deep breaths, focusing on relaxing your entire body.

Doing yoga for knee pain, especially this pose, can especially stretch the hips and lower back, relieving tension in the knees.

2. Downward-facing dog pose (Adho mukha svanasana)

Begin on your hands and knees, with your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees hip-width apart.

Curl your toes under your feet.

Exhale as you press your hands into the floor and lift your hips towards the ceiling.

As you lift your hips, try to straighten your legs, but don’t worry if your heels don’t touch the ground at first.

Keep your spine long and your neck relaxed.

Press your palms firmly into the floor, spreading your fingers wide.

Draw your navel towards your spine to engage your core muscles.

Continue to breathe deeply and hold the pose for 5-10 breaths.

This is how doing yoga for knee pain can help stretch the hamstrings and calves, which can alleviate the discomfort.

3. Cat-cow pose (Marjaryasana-bitilasana)

Begin on your hands and knees, ensuring your hands are shoulder-width apart and your knees are hip-width apart. Your back should be flat, forming a tabletop shape.

As you inhale, slowly arch your back upwards, drawing your belly button towards your spine.

Tuck your chin towards your chest, rounding your spine towards the ceiling.

As you inhale, drop your belly towards the floor, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling.

Return to the starting tabletop position.

This is how yoga for knee pain alleviates discomfort and improves flexibility.

4. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

Start by lying on your stomach with your legs extended back and your toes pointed away from you.

Place your hands on the floor beside your ribs, palms down.

As you inhale, slowly lift your chest off the floor, pressing your hands into the ground.

Keep your hips and pelvis grounded, engaging your core muscles.

Keep your neck in a neutral position, without straining it.

Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths, continuing to breathe deeply.

As you exhale, slowly lower your chest back to the floor.

This is how doing yoga for knee pain can strengthen the back muscles. This pose also helps to alleviate lower back discomfort, which can contribute to reducing pain.

5. Bridge pose (Setu bandh asana)

Start by lying on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Place your arms beside your body, palms facing down.

As you inhale, press your feet and arms into the floor and lift your hips off the ground.

Interlace your fingers under your back for extra support.

Keep your neck in a neutral position, without straining it.

Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths, continuing to breathe deeply.

As you exhale, slowly lower your hips back to the floor, vertebra by vertebra.

This is how yoga for knee pain strengthens the glutes and hamstrings, which further supports the joints.

6. Chair pose (Utkatasana)

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart.

Inhale and raise your arms overhead, palms facing each other.

As you exhale, bend your knees as if you are sitting in a chair. Keep your back straight and your core engaged.

Press your feet firmly into the ground, distributing your weight evenly.

Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths, continuing to breathe deeply.

To release, inhale, and straighten your legs, lowering your arms to your sides.

This is how yoga for knee pain, strengthens the quadriceps and core, which can improve stability in the joints.

7. Reclining big toe pose (Supta padangusthasana)

Start by lying on your back with your legs extended and your feet flexed.

Press your feet firmly into the floor to engage your legs.

Inhale and lift one leg straight up towards the ceiling, keeping it as straight as possible.

Reach for your big toe with the same side hand, using your first two fingers to grip it.

Keeping hold of your toe, straighten your leg further, pulling it towards your chest.

Keep your lower back pressed into the floor, avoiding any arching.

Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths, continuing to breathe deeply.

Release your toe and slowly lower your leg back to the floor.

Repeat the same steps with your other leg.

This is how doing yoga for knee pain can stretch the hamstrings and calves, which can relieve tension.

8. Reclining twist pose (Supta matsyendrasana)

Start by lying on your back with your legs extended and your arms stretched out to the sides.

Bend your knees and draw them towards your chest.

Gently lower your knees to one side, keeping your feet together. Let your knees fall toward the floor.

Turn your head in the opposite direction of your knees.

Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths on each side, continuing to breathe deeply.

To release, gently bring your knees back to centre and then lower your legs to the floor.

This pose stretches the spine and hips, which can indirectly benefit in alleviating the discomfort.

9. Tree pose (vrkshasana)

Stand tall with your feet together, your arms relaxed by your sides.

Shift your weight onto your left foot, grounding it firmly into the floor.

Bend your right knee and lift your right foot, bringing it towards your inner thigh or calf.

Place the sole of your right foot firmly against your inner thigh or calf, keeping your knee pointing outward.

Once you have found your balance, bring your hands together in a prayer position at your heart center (anjali mudra).

If you feel stable, you can extend your arms overhead, reaching towards the sky.

Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths on each side, continuing to breathe deeply.

Gently release your foot and step back into mountain pose.

Repeat the same steps with your left leg.

This is how doing yoga for knee pain improves balance and strengthens the ankles, which can indirectly benefit.

10. Half-pigeon pose (Ardha kapotasana)

Begin on your hands and knees, ensuring your hands are shoulder-width apart and your knees are hip-width apart. Your back should be flat, forming a tabletop shape.

Slide one leg forward, placing the knee on the floor and extending the leg back behind you.

Adjust your front foot so that your shin is parallel to the front edge of your mat.

Slowly lower your hips towards the floor, keeping your back straight. You can use a block or blanket under your hips for support if needed.

Walk your hands forward, keeping your back straight and your hips lifted.

Fold forward from your hips, keeping your spine long. You can rest your forehead on the floor or a block.

Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths on each side, continuing to breathe deeply.

To release, walk your hands back to your hips and come back to tabletop pose.

Repeat the same steps with your other leg.

This is how doing yoga for knee pain can help stretch the hip flexors and piriformis muscles, which can help relieve fatigue.

Side effects of yoga for knee pain

While doing yoga for knee pain is generally safe and beneficial for many people, there are some potential side effects to be aware of:

In some cases, certain yoga poses, especially those that involve deep knee flexion or twisting, can exacerbate existing knee pain, particularly for people with acute injuries or severe arthritis.

As with any new physical activity, yoga can lead to muscle soreness, especially in the initial stages. This is normal and should subside within a few days.

Overexertion or improper alignment during yoga poses can strain the joints, including the knees. It’s important to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard.

Note: It is crucial to practice under the guidance of a qualified yoga instructor.