Feeling bloated or gassy? Try these 10 yoga poses for gastric problems suggested by yoga expert

Feeling bloated or dealing with gas often? These 10 yoga poses recommended by yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar can help ease gastric issues, improve digestion, and bring your gut health on track.

Digestive discomfort, like bloating, acidity, or gas, is something most of us face, especially with our busy, irregular lifestyles and poor diet. Late meals, stress, and lack of movement can all mess with the gut, leaving us feeling sluggish and uneasy. Yoga, an age-old practice, offers simple yet powerful poses that not only calm the body but also improve digestion and relieve gas. According to yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, regular practice of certain yoga poses for gastric problems can stimulate internal organs, enhance blood flow to the digestive tract, and keep your stomach happy and light.

Yoga for gastric problems

Here are 10 simple yoga poses to ease gastric problems and improve digestion:

1. Kati Chakrasana (Standing spinal twist)

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Stretch your arms forward, twist your torso to the right, and let your left hand touch your right shoulder.

Repeat on the other side.

Benefits: “This simple twisting pose helps stimulate abdominal organs, improves digestion, and reduces trapped gas,” yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots. It also tones the waist and keeps your spine flexible.

2. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet hip-width apart.

Inhale as you lift your hips upward while keeping your shoulders and head grounded.

Benefits: This pose strengthens the core, massages abdominal organs, and relieves gas and constipation by improving blood circulation in the digestive region.

3. Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

Stand with your legs wide apart.

Extend your arms sideways, bend towards your right foot, and rest your right hand on your shin or the floor while looking up.

Repeat on the left.

Benefits: It stretches the torso and stimulates the intestines, promoting better digestion and alleviating bloating.

4. Uttana Shishosana (Puppy pose)

Start on all fours.

Walk your hands forward, and lower your chest toward the mat.

Keep your hips above your knees.

Benefits: “This gentle stretch relaxes abdominal muscles, eases gas buildup, and soothes the stomach,” says Akshar. It also relieves stress, which is often linked to digestive issues.

5. Pavanmuktasana (Wind-relieving pose)

Lie flat, bring your knees toward your chest, and wrap your arms around them.

Lift your head toward your knees and hold for a few breaths.

Benefits: This pose helps release trapped gas, supports bowel movement, and strengthens the lower abdomen.

6. Paripurna Navasana (Boat pose)

Sit on the mat, lean back slightly, and lift your legs off the ground to form a V-shape with your body.

Balance on your sit bones and keep your spine straight.

Benefits: Strengthens the core muscles and stimulates the intestines, promoting better digestion and metabolism.

7. Apanasana (Knees hugged to chest)

Lie on your back, bring your knees close to your chest, and hold them gently.

Breathe deeply and relax your lower abdomen.

Benefits: This calming pose improves bowel movement, reduces bloating, and helps relieve gas and indigestion.

8. Ardha Matsyendrasana (One-legged seated spinal twist)

Sit with one leg bent over the other.

Twist your torso toward the bent knee, placing your opposite elbow outside it.

Benefits: Twisting motions compress and detoxify abdominal organs, stimulating digestion and reducing discomfort.

9. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

Sit with legs extended, inhale, and stretch your arms up.

Exhale as you fold forward, reaching for your feet.

Benefits: “This pose gently massages abdominal organs, improves metabolism, and calms the nervous system,” suggests Akshar.

10. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat and cow pose)

Begin on all fours.

Inhale as you arch your back (Cow), and exhale as you round it (Cat).

Repeat slowly.

Benefits: The rhythmic movement boosts blood flow to the stomach and intestines, enhancing digestion and easing cramps.