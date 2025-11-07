Feeling bloated or gassy? Try these 10 yoga poses for gastric problems suggested by yoga expert

Digestive discomfort, like bloating, acidity, or gas, is something most of us face, especially with our busy, irregular lifestyles and poor diet. Late meals, stress, and lack of movement can all mess with the gut, leaving us feeling sluggish and uneasy. Yoga, an age-old practice, offers simple yet powerful poses that not only calm the body but also improve digestion and relieve gas. According to yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, regular practice of certain yoga poses for gastric problems can stimulate internal organs, enhance blood flow to the digestive tract, and keep your stomach happy and light.
Here are 10 simple yoga poses to ease gastric problems and improve digestion:
Benefits: “This simple twisting pose helps stimulate abdominal organs, improves digestion, and reduces trapped gas,” yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots. It also tones the waist and keeps your spine flexible.
Benefits: This pose strengthens the core, massages abdominal organs, and relieves gas and constipation by improving blood circulation in the digestive region.
Benefits: It stretches the torso and stimulates the intestines, promoting better digestion and alleviating bloating.
Benefits: “This gentle stretch relaxes abdominal muscles, eases gas buildup, and soothes the stomach,” says Akshar. It also relieves stress, which is often linked to digestive issues.
Benefits: This pose helps release trapped gas, supports bowel movement, and strengthens the lower abdomen.
Benefits: Strengthens the core muscles and stimulates the intestines, promoting better digestion and metabolism.
Benefits: This calming pose improves bowel movement, reduces bloating, and helps relieve gas and indigestion.
Benefits: Twisting motions compress and detoxify abdominal organs, stimulating digestion and reducing discomfort.
Benefits: “This pose gently massages abdominal organs, improves metabolism, and calms the nervous system,” suggests Akshar.
Benefits: The rhythmic movement boosts blood flow to the stomach and intestines, enhancing digestion and easing cramps.
Yes, yoga can be very effective for gastric issues. Regular practice of specific poses helps stimulate digestion, release trapped gas, and reduce bloating by improving blood flow to the abdominal organs.
Absolutely. These poses are beginner-friendly and can be easily performed. Start slowly, focus on your breath, and never force your body into any posture.
Yes! Pranayama techniques like Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing) and Kapalabhati help detoxify the system, strengthen digestion, and reduce bloating.
Avoid deep backbends or intense core work if you are feeling overly bloated. Stick to gentle twists, forward bends, and poses like Pavanmuktasana and Apanasana for relief.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Fitness, Muscle Gain, Staying Fit, Weight Loss
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.