Yoga for endometriosis: 10 poses you should try to relieve pain

Endometriosis is a chronic disease that can cause severe pain in the pelvis. Do yoga for endometriosis to get some relief from pain.

Affecting around 190 million women and girls in the reproductive stage, endometriosis is more common than you think. It is a painful condition that occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining gets formed just outside the uterus. The gynaecological condition can cause pelvic pain and abdominal bloating that can affect the quality of life. It may also have a negative impact on fertility. There is no cure for this common gynaecological condition, but you can try yoga for endometriosis to reduce pain. It may not help to deal with all the symptoms, including nausea, and infertility, however, there is evidence that shows this mind and body practice can help you get relief from pain associated with this chronic condition.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue that is like the uterus lining grows outside the uterus. It can cause pain in the pelvis, leading to pain during periods and sex, and even make it difficult to get pregnant, according to the World Health Organization. Abdominal bloating, fatigue, nausea, and sometimes depression, and anxiety are also associated with the condition for which there is no cure.

Does performing yoga for endometriosis help?

Yes, doing yoga for endometriosis pain relief is a good idea. Women with endometriosis can do yoga to reduce levels of pain and stress, according to 2023 research published in the Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine journal. Another study published in 2016 in the Journal Of Alternative And Complementary Medicine showed that women with endometriosis who did two-hour yoga sessions two times a week experienced less pain and saw an improvement in the quality of their lives. “Doing yoga for endometriosis pain relief can help alleviate pelvic pain and promote relaxation,” says yoga expert Dr Hansaji Yogendra.

Yoga for endometriosis: Poses to perform

1. Supta Bhadrasana or Reclined Bound Angle Pose

Lie on your back, bend your knees and keep your feet together.

Let your knees drop outward, bringing the soles of your feet together.

Hold your elbows above your head.

Stay in the position for 1 or 2 minutes, focusing on your steady breath.

“If you are thinking of doing yoga for endometriosis pain relief then do this pose, as it can open the hips and improve blood flow to the pelvic area,” says the expert.

2. Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose

Lie down on your stomach with your hands right under your shoulders.

Press your palms and lift your chest.

Keep your elbows bent and shoulders relaxed.

Hold the pose for about 15 seconds.

Bhujangasana can strengthen the abdomen and reduce discomfort during periods.

3. Pavanamuktasana or Wind-Relieving Pose

Lie on your back.

Bring both your knees near your chest, and hold them with both your hands.

Press your thighs into your abdomen.

Hold the pose for a few breaths.

It may relieve bloating and digestive issues.

4. Paryankasana or Couch Pose

Lie supine on the mat.

Bend your right leg at your knees and bring your heel as close to your hip as possible.

Similarly, bend your left leg and draw your heel close to your hips.

Place your palms with interlaced fingers on the lower end of the ribcage.

Hold for 20 to 30 seconds.

Doing yoga for endometriosis pain relief? Do the Couch Pose, as it can alleviate pelvic pain and promote relaxation.

5. Matsyasana or Fish Pose

To do this animal-inspired yoga pose, lie on your back with your legs extended.

Bring your legs into Sukhasana or Easy Pose.

Hold your elbows right above your head.

Maintain this position for 20 seconds.

Matsyasana may improve hormonal balance and relieve stress.

6. Dhanurvakrasana or Bow Pose

Lie on your stomach to do yoga for endometriosis.

Bend your knees and hold your ankles.

Lift your chest and thighs off the ground.

Hold this pose for a few breaths.

Dhanurvakrasana may enhance circulation in the pelvic region, so make sure to perform this when you decide to do yoga for endometriosis pain relief.

7. Shalabhasana or Locust Pose

Lie on your stomach and keep your arms by your sides with your palms facing down.

Lift your right leg off the ground.

Hold and then lower it.

Repeat the steps of Locust Pose on the other side.

“Shalabhasana can strengthen abdominal muscles, reducing tension,” says Dr Hansaji.

8. Supta Vakrasana or Reclined Twisted Pose

Lie on your back with your arms kept outward.

Bend your knees and drop them to the right, and turn your head to the left.

Hold for a few breaths and switch sides to do yoga for endometriosis.

Supta Vakrasana may improve spinal mobility and ease pelvic discomfort.

9. Viparita Karani or Legs Up The Wall Pose

To do this pose, lie on your back with your feet together.

Raise your legs then press your hands under your hips to raise your trunk with the help of elbows.

Hold this position for about 10 seconds.

Bend your knees, lower your hips, and go back to the starting position.

“It may increase blood circulation and lymphatic flow,” says the expert.

10. Savasana or Corpse Pose

Lie on your back to do Corpse Pose.

Extend your arms about a foot away from your body, with your legs apart.

Keep your palms facing upward and relax like a corpse.

Close your eyes and breathe.

Without moving, focus on vital zones of the body in sequence, starting from your toes and progressing up to your head.

Doing this yoga pose for endometriosis may help to calm the nervous system.

What are the risks of doing yoga for endometriosis?

Practicing yoga for endometriosis pain relief requires caution. Here’s what you should consider when starting yoga for endometriosis:

Overstretching or incorrect posture can strain muscles and worsen pelvic pain.

Forward bends, backbends, or inversions during menstruation should be avoided, as they may increase pressure in the pelvic area.

Yoga for endometriosis pain relief may work, but make sure not to strain your muscles. Doing that can worsen pelvic pain, which is associated with this chronic condition.