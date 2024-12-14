Yoga for endometriosis: 10 poses you should try to relieve pain

Affecting around 190 million women and girls in the reproductive stage, endometriosis is more common than you think. It is a painful condition that occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining gets formed just outside the uterus. The gynaecological condition can cause pelvic pain and abdominal bloating that can affect the quality of life. It may also have a negative impact on fertility. There is no cure for this common gynaecological condition, but you can try yoga for endometriosis to reduce pain. It may not help to deal with all the symptoms, including nausea, and infertility, however, there is evidence that shows this mind and body practice can help you get relief from pain associated with this chronic condition.
Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue that is like the uterus lining grows outside the uterus. It can cause pain in the pelvis, leading to pain during periods and sex, and even make it difficult to get pregnant, according to the World Health Organization. Abdominal bloating, fatigue, nausea, and sometimes depression, and anxiety are also associated with the condition for which there is no cure.
Yes, doing yoga for endometriosis pain relief is a good idea. Women with endometriosis can do yoga to reduce levels of pain and stress, according to 2023 research published in the Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine journal. Another study published in 2016 in the Journal Of Alternative And Complementary Medicine showed that women with endometriosis who did two-hour yoga sessions two times a week experienced less pain and saw an improvement in the quality of their lives. “Doing yoga for endometriosis pain relief can help alleviate pelvic pain and promote relaxation,” says yoga expert Dr Hansaji Yogendra.
“If you are thinking of doing yoga for endometriosis pain relief then do this pose, as it can open the hips and improve blood flow to the pelvic area,” says the expert.
Bhujangasana can strengthen the abdomen and reduce discomfort during periods.
It may relieve bloating and digestive issues.
Doing yoga for endometriosis pain relief? Do the Couch Pose, as it can alleviate pelvic pain and promote relaxation.
Matsyasana may improve hormonal balance and relieve stress.
Dhanurvakrasana may enhance circulation in the pelvic region, so make sure to perform this when you decide to do yoga for endometriosis pain relief.
“Shalabhasana can strengthen abdominal muscles, reducing tension,” says Dr Hansaji.
Supta Vakrasana may improve spinal mobility and ease pelvic discomfort.
“It may increase blood circulation and lymphatic flow,” says the expert.
Doing this yoga pose for endometriosis may help to calm the nervous system.
Practicing yoga for endometriosis pain relief requires caution. Here’s what you should consider when starting yoga for endometriosis:
Yoga for endometriosis pain relief may work, but make sure not to strain your muscles. Doing that can worsen pelvic pain, which is associated with this chronic condition.
There is no cure for endometriosis. There are medical and surgical treatments available for endometriosis. Yoga can be done to ease the symptoms and improve overall well-being.
Yoga and pelvic floor exercises may help to ease symptoms of endometriosis. But stay away from high intensity abdominal exercises like crunches that put pressure on the abdominal wall and lower back.
