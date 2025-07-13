Yoga for diabetes: 7 simple poses to support blood sugar levels

Here's how yoga can help manage diabetes with seven simple poses that support blood sugar levels and promote overall well-being.

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is essential for effectively managing diabetes. While medication and diet play significant roles, incorporating regular physical activity, such as yoga, can provide additional benefits for diabetes management. Although yoga may not directly lower blood sugar levels, it promotes overall well-being and encourages an active lifestyle, both of which are essential for effective blood sugar management. Learn how yoga can help and discover seven simple yoga poses to manage blood sugar levels and keep you healthy.

The connection between yoga and diabetes

Yoga for diabetes combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation, all of which can contribute to improved metabolic health, according to the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences. Here’s how yoga can support individuals with diabetes:

Stress reduction: The The Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences reports that yoga for diabetes helps reduce stress, which can otherwise lead to higher blood sugar levels. Stress hormones, such as cortisol, can trigger insulin resistance, making management even more challenging.

Improved circulation: Many yoga poses enhance blood circulation, which can aid in better glucose regulation, as reported in the journal Many yoga poses enhance blood circulation, which can aid in better glucose regulation, as reported in the journal Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Mindfulness: Practising mindfulness through yoga encourages healthier eating habits and lifestyle choices, which are vital for diabetes management, according to the Practising mindfulness through yoga encourages healthier eating habits and lifestyle choices, which are vital for diabetes management, according to the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences

Enhanced flexibility and strength: Regular yoga practice increases flexibility and strength, making physical activity more accessible and enjoyable.

7 simple yoga poses for blood sugar support

Whether you’re a beginner or have some experience, these seven simple yoga poses for diabetes can help stabilise your blood sugar levels while enhancing your overall well-being.

Mountain pose (tadasana)

Benefits: Enhances posture and balance while grounding your energy.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet together or hip-width apart.

Distribute your weight evenly across your feet.

Engage your thighs and lift your chest while extending your arms alongside your body.

Breathe deeply and hold for 30 seconds.

2. Downward-facing dog (adho mukha svanasana)

Benefits: Increases blood flow and strengthens the entire body.

How to do it:

Start on your hands and knees.

Tuck your toes and lift your hips towards the ceiling, forming an inverted V-shape.

Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and feet hip-width apart.

Hold for 30 seconds while breathing deeply.

3. Warrior II (virabhadrasana II)

Benefits: Builds strength and stamina while promoting focus and determination.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet wide apart.

Turn your right foot out 90 degrees and bend your right knee.

Extend your arms parallel to the ground, gazing over your right fingers.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

4. Tree pose (vrksasana)

Benefits: Improves concentration and balance, promoting a sense of stability.

How to do it:

Stand tall and balance on your left leg.

Place the sole of your right foot on your left inner thigh or calf (avoid the knee).

Bring your hands to your heart centre or extend them overhead.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

5. Cat-cow stretch (marjaryasana-bitilasana)

Benefits: Increases spinal flexibility and helps relieve tension in the back.

How to do it:

Start on your hands and knees.

Inhale, arching your back and looking up (cow pose).

Exhale, rounding your spine and tucking your chin to your chest (cat pose).

Repeat this sequence for 1-2 minutes.

6. Seated forward bend (paschimottanasana)

Benefits: Calms the mind and stretches the spine and hamstrings.

How to do it:

Sit with your legs extended in front of you.

Inhale, reaching your arms overhead.

Exhale, bending forward at the hips while keeping your spine straight.

Hold your feet or shins, and breathe deeply for 30 seconds.

7. Corpse pose (savasana)

Benefits: Promotes relaxation and helps reduce stress.

How to do it: