Yoga for diabetes: 7 simple poses to support blood sugar levels

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is essential for effectively managing diabetes. While medication and diet play significant roles, incorporating regular physical activity, such as yoga, can provide additional benefits for diabetes management. Although yoga may not directly lower blood sugar levels, it promotes overall well-being and encourages an active lifestyle, both of which are essential for effective blood sugar management. Learn how yoga can help and discover seven simple yoga poses to manage blood sugar levels and keep you healthy.
Stress reduction: The Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences reports that yoga for diabetes helps reduce stress, which can otherwise lead to higher blood sugar levels. Stress hormones, such as cortisol, can trigger insulin resistance, making management even more challenging.
Improved circulation: Many yoga poses enhance blood circulation, which can aid in better glucose regulation, as reported in the journal Endocrinology and Metabolism.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.
