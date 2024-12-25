Yoga for back pain: The catur savanasana or dolphin pose can provide relief

Doing yoga for back pain is a natural and easy way to alleviate discomfort. The dolphin pose or catur svanasana is a great way to start.

A consistent pain in your back can often make it tough for you to do your daily tasks effortlessly. Working out or lifting heavy objects can result in overusing your back muscles. Even sitting for a prolonged amount of time, sleeping in a bad position, or carrying a poorly-fitted backpack can all cause lower back pain. While this pain can get persistent, yoga is a natural and long-term solution that can provide relief. Doing yoga for back pain also strengthens your arms, shoulders as well as your core. The catur svanasana or dolphin pose is a great yoga asana to start with. Check out how it can help you.

What is catur savanasana or dolphin pose?

If you are looking for a way to start yoga for back pain, the catur svanasana, also known as dolphin pose, can work wonders. This is a basic yoga pose that looks like a downward-facing dog with your forearms resting on the mat. “This position offers multiple benefits, including strengthening the arms, shoulders, and core and extending the hamstrings and calves,” says yoga expert Saurabh Bothra. It helps to improve flexibility, and alleviate discomfort.

How does catur savanasana or dolphin pose help with back pain?

According to a study published in the journal Frontiers, regular yoga practice can help alleviate back pain and is a simple and safe strategy to follow. Selecting the right pose while trying out yoga for back pain is essential. The catur savanasana or dolphin pose is one such pose that can help you.

Helps in core strengthening: Engaging the core muscles is essential for maintaining proper spinal alignment and stability. The dolphin pose strengthens the abdominal muscles, lower back muscles, and obliques, which can help support the spine and prevent future back pain.

Improves flexibility: Tight hamstrings and calves can contribute to lower back pain. Dolphin pose stretches these muscles, improving flexibility and reducing tension in the lower back.

Reduces stress: Stress can exacerbate back pain. The deep breathing associated with the dolphin pose can help calm the mind and reduce stress hormones, promoting relaxation and reducing muscle tension.

How to do catur svanasana or dolphin pose?

This pose is of the easiest asanas when it comes to practicing yoga for back pain. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do this.

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Your knees should be directly under your hips, and your wrists should be directly under your shoulders.

Lower your forearms to the mat, keeping your elbows shoulder-width apart. You can interlace your fingers or keep them parallel.

Curl your toes under and lift your hips towards the ceiling, forming an inverted “V” shape with your body.

Press your forearms firmly into the mat and straighten your legs as much as possible, keeping your heels towards the floor.

Relax your head and neck, allowing them to hang between your upper arms.

Hold this pose for 5-10 deep breaths, or longer if comfortable.

To release, slowly lower your knees back to the floor and rest in a child’s pose or balasana.

Tips:

If you have tight shoulders, you can place a block under your forearms for added support.

If your lower back is tight, you can keep your knees slightly bent.

Focus on keeping your core engaged throughout the pose.

Breathe deeply and evenly.

Note: Remember to listen to your body and adjust the pose accordingly. If you experience any pain or discomfort, stop the pose and rest. It is always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or an experienced yoga instructor before incorporating this pose into your practice, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Other yoga poses for back pain relief

Now that we know that doing yoga for back pain can give you long-lasting relief. Here are some other yoga poses that can be helpful for back pain:

Cat-cow pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana): This gentle yoga pose helps to warm up spine and improve flexibility. This is one of the best asanas to include while trying yoga for back pain.

This gentle yoga pose helps to warm up spine and improve flexibility. This is one of the best asanas to include while trying yoga for back pain. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): This inversion yoga pose for back pain relief helps to decompress the spine and stretch the hamstrings, which can be tight and contribute to back pain.

inversion yoga Child’s pose (Balasana): This is one of the basic poses to practice when it comes to doing yoga for back pain as well as over all wellness. This restorative pose provides a gentle stretch to the lower back and hips, helping to relieve tension and fatigue.

Supine spinal twist (Supta Matsyendrasana): This twisting pose helps massage the spine and improve spinal rotation.

Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana): When it comes to doing yoga for back pain, this backbend strengthens the back muscles and opens the chest. This can also help improve posture.

Things to keep in mind

Consult with a healthcare professional or an experienced yoga instructor. They can help you determine which poses are safe and appropriate for you based on your individual needs and any existing health conditions.

Start slowly and gradually increase the duration of the poses. Don’t push yourself too hard, especially when starting.

Listen to your body. If you experience any pain or discomfort, stop the pose immediately and rest.

Remember, consistency is key. Regular yoga practice can help improve flexibility, strength, and overall spinal health, which can significantly reduce the frequency and severity of back pain.

