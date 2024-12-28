Yoga for acid reflux: Best poses to ease symptoms

Acid reflux is a digestive problem that can lead to bloating, and heartburn. Try yoga for acid reflux management and quick relief.

Sometimes, the stomach acid goes up towards the throat, causing discomfort. This is known as acid reflux. Eating a big meal, and having a sour backwash in the throat is pretty common. However, you might have to take medications if it repeatedly happens, as it may be due to gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD. These medications reduce the amount of stomach acid produced in the body. However, if you are looking for a more natural approach, then you can also choose to do yoga for acid reflux. Some of the poses can regulate stomach acid production, and help to promote better digestion.

What is acid reflux?

Acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux, happens when the contents of your stomach go back into your esophagus, a muscular tube that helps to pass food and liquid from your throat to the stomach. Gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD is a more severe condition that lasts for a long time, according to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. About 13.98 percent of people in the world have GERD, as per research published in the Scientific Reports journal in 2020.

Older age, excessive body mass index, anxiety, and less movement at work are risk factors for GERD, as per research published in Missouri Medicine in 2018. If you have acid reflux, you will feel a burning sensation right in the middle of your chest, a sour taste in your mouth, have hiccups frequently, bad breath, and experience bloating, as per the UK’s National Health Service.

Yoga for acid reflux: Does it work?

Yes, doing yoga for acid reflux management can help. During a study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science in September 2024, yoga showed promise as an effective approach for alleviating symptoms of acid reflux.

You may still need to take help of medicines that are meant to reduce the amount of stomach acid made by glands in the stomach’s lining. Regular and proper use of yoga along with proton pump inhibitors can help to control the severe symptoms of GERD, according to research published in the International Journal Of Yoga in 2013. “Do yoga for acid reflux management as it can improve digestion, reduce stress, and promote relaxation,” says yoga expert Dr Hansaji Yogendra.

Yoga for acid reflux: Poses to do

If you are looking to try yoga for acid reflux management, then start with 11 these poses:

1. Pavanamuktasana or wind-relieving pose

Lie on your back to do Pavanamuktasana.

Bring your knees to your chest, hold them with your hands then release them.

“It is one of the yoga poses for acid reflux management as it massages the abdominal organs. So, it can aid in digestion as well as relieve gas, a common trigger for acid reflux,” says the expert. The gentle pressure on the stomach helps expel trapped air. Regular practice of this yoga pose can reduce bloating and improve gut health.

2. Paschimottanasana or the seated forward bend

Sit with your legs properly stretched in front of you and your feet together.

Raise your arms to your chest level.

Bend forward, and try to hold your toes.

Maintain this position for five seconds then return to the starting position.

This seated forward bend stretches the digestive organs, enhancing their efficiency. The compression aids in releasing trapped stomach acid, so do this pose if you are planning to go for yoga for acid reflux management.

3. Vajrasana or as thunderbolt pose

Kneel and sit on heels without slouching.

Relax your hands on your thighs. Sit like this for about 10 seconds.

“It is a pose that can be done right after eating as it helps to promote digestion by improving blood circulation to the stomach. This can help prevent the buildup of stomach acid that is known to cause acid reflux,” says the expert.

4. Yashtikasana or stick pose

Lie on your back with your arms beside your body, legs together, and your toes pointing toward the ceiling.

Raise both your arms overhead while stretching your toes outward.

Bring your arms back and relax your toes.

This full-body stretch relieves abdominal tension and enhances oxygen flow to the digestive organs. It relaxes the diaphragm, helping to reduce acid reflux episodes.

5. Talasana or palm tree pose

Stand tall, with your feet one foot apart, and arms by your sides.

Take your hands overhead while keeping them parallel and palms facing each other.

Then lower your hands.

If you want to try yoga for acid reflux management, then adding this pose to your routine is a must. This pose stretches the abdominal muscles, and promotes better digestion. “It helps release trapped air in the digestive tract, reducing bloating and acid buildup,” says Dr Hansaji.

6. Padmasana or lotus pose

Sit down with both your legs stretched out.

Bend your right leg, and place your heel at the root of your left thigh.

Do the same with the left leg, close your eyes, and focus on your breathing.

Sitting in Padmasana, a meditative pose, calms the mind, which helps reduce stress-related acid reflux. It also improves posture, preventing undue pressure on the stomach. So, if you decide to do yoga for acid reflux management, sit in lotus pose.

7. Sthita prarthana asana or standing prayer pose

To do this simple pose, stand with your feet together, and arms at sides.

Fold your hands in prayer pose at your chest level, close eyes, and pay attention to your breathing.

This prayer pose focuses on breathing and mindfulness, both of which are essential for managing acid reflux. “It helps reduce stress and encourages better digestion through diaphragmatic breathing,” says the expert.

8. Sukhasana or easy pose

Sit straight and cross your legs to do the easy pose.

Place your hands on your thighs in a relaxed position.

Sitting cross-legged in this yoga pose encourages deep breathing, which helps regulate stomach acid production. It relaxes the digestive system and enhances gut function, so make sure to do this pose if you plan to do yoga for acid reflux management.

9. Virasana or hero pose

To do the hero pose, sit with your legs stretched.

Bend your left leg, sit on your left foot with the heel under your buttocks.

Bend your right leg, place your right foot on the ground.

Keep your hands on the respective knees.

Close your eyes and relax.

This sitting yoga pose enhances blood circulation in the abdominal region, supporting digestion. “It relieves indigestion and soothes the stomach lining, reducing reflux symptoms,” says the expert.

10. Parvatasana or mountain pose

The first step of mountain pose is to sit with your hands at sides.

Raise your arms and join your palms.

Slowly bring them down, and return to the starting position.

This mountain pose stretches the spine and abdominal muscles, relieving pressure on the digestive organs. So, do this pose if you try yoga for acid reflux management.

11. Shavasana or corpse pose

Just like a corpse, lie down on your back with your arms by the sides.

Close your eyes and simply relax.

“It will calm the mind and the body, which is known to cause stress that triggers acid reflux. It will encourage deep breathing and promote general digestive health,” says the expert.

Before doing yoga for acid reflux management, just make sure that you don’t have severe back or knee pain, or balance issues. In such cases, avoid specific poses such as forward bends, knee-bends, and standing balances to prevent discomfort or injury.

Best time to do yoga for acid reflux management?

The best time to do yoga for acid reflux management is in the mornings to boost your digestion and in the evening to relax and reduce nighttime symptoms. “Practicing these poses on an empty stomach or 2 to 3 hours after before or after eating, along with mindful eating and stress management, can significantly alleviate acid reflux symptoms,” says the expert.

The feeling of acid content of the stomach going up into the esophagus again and again can be uncomfortable. So, do yoga for acid reflux management and to improve your gut health.