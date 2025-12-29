Yoga expert suggests 10 warm-up yoga poses to do before your gym workout

Warming up before a gym workout is just as important as the workout itself. 10 simple yoga poses help activate muscles and improve mobility.

Jumping straight into a gym workout without warming up can leave your body feeling stiff, tight, and more prone to injury. Cold muscles do not respond well to sudden intensity, which is why a proper warm-up is essential before lifting weights or doing cardio. Yoga-based warm-up poses gently wake up the muscles, improve joint mobility, and increase blood circulation, preparing your body for movement without exhausting it. These poses help activate major muscle groups, improve posture, and enhance balance, allowing you to move more efficiently during your workout. Whether you are strength training, doing HIIT, or heading for cardio, spending a few minutes on these yoga poses can make your workout safer, smoother, and more effective.

10 warm-up yoga poses to do before your gym workout

Yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says, “Yoga stretches and activates muscles at the same time, making it ideal for pre-workout preparation. In fact, daily stretching improves performance and reduces muscle stiffness better than static stretching before exercise.”

Neck rolls

“Neck rolls loosen stiffness around the neck and upper spine, especially helpful if you sit for long hours,” Akshar tells Health Shots. They improve blood circulation and reduce the risk of strain during upper-body workouts. How to do it:

Stand or sit upright with shoulders relaxed.

Gently drop your chin toward your chest.

Slowly roll your head in a circular motion.

Complete 5 rounds in each direction.

Keep movements slow and controlled.

2. Shoulder rolls

This pose warms up the shoulder joints and releases tightness in the upper back. It prepares your shoulders for lifting weights or push-based exercises. How to do it:

Stand tall with arms relaxed.

Lift shoulders toward ears.

Roll them backwards and downward.

Repeat 10 times, then switch direction.

Breathe normally throughout.

3. Cat–cow pose (Marjaryasana–Bitilasana)

Cat–cow improves spinal flexibility and activates the core muscles. It also helps release tension from the back and neck before heavy movements. How to do it:

Come onto all fours

Inhale, drop your belly, and lift your chest (cow pose).

Exhale, round your spine, and tuck your chin (cat pose).

Move slowly with breath.

Repeat for 8–10 rounds.

4. Standing forward bend (Uttanasana)

“This stretch lengthens the hamstrings and relaxes the lower back. It also increases blood flow to the upper body, waking up the nervous system,” explains Akshar. How to do it:

Stand with feet hip-width apart.

Exhale and bend forward from the hips.

Let head and arms hang loose.

Slightly bend knees if needed.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

5. Low lunge (Anjaneyasana)

Low lunge opens the hips and stretches the quads, which is essential before leg workouts. It also improves balance and mobility. How to do it:

Step one foot forward into a lunge.

Lower the back knee to the floor.

Lift your chest and place your hands on your thighs.

Hold for 5–6 breaths.

Switch sides.

6. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This pose stretches the entire body, especially calves, hamstrings, and shoulders. It boosts circulation and gently builds strength. How to do it:

Start on hands and knees.

Lift your hips up and back.

Press heels toward the floor.

Stretch your spine.

Hold for 30–40 seconds.

7. Squat pose (Malasana)

Akshar says, “Malasana stretches hip muscles and ankle while activating the lower body. It prepares knees and hips for compound gym movements.” How to do it:

Stand with feet wider than hips.

Lower into a squat.

Keep chest lifted.

Press elbows against knees.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

8. Torso twists

Twisting warms up the spine and improves rotational mobility. It also activates the oblique muscles before workouts. How to do it:

Stand tall with feet apart.

Place your hands on your waist.

Twist side to side gently.

Keep hips stable.

Repeat 10–12 times.

9. Arm swings

Arm swings increase shoulder mobility and blood flow to the arms. They reduce stiffness before upper-body training. How to do it:

Stand upright.

Swing arms forward and backwards.

Keep movements relaxed.

Gradually increase speed.

Continue for 30 seconds.

10. Mountain pose (Tadasana)

“This pose improves posture and grounds the body before intense workouts,” as per Akshar. Deep breathing helps focus and mental readiness. How to do it:

Stand with feet together.

Engage thighs and core.

Roll your shoulders back.

Inhale deeply through the nose.

Take five slow breaths.

Doing these warm-up yoga poses before your gym workout helps prevent injuries, improve performance, and prepare both your body and mind for training.