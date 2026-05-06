Want to breathe better every day? 5 yoga practices to build respiratory strength

Try 5 daily yoga practices to improve breathing. If you have asthma, exercise can strengthen your lungs and support your overall well-being.

Asthma can make everyday breathing feel challenging, especially during seasonal changes, stress, or physical activity. Although medical treatment and professional care remain significant, yoga offers supportive practices that may help strengthen the respiratory system and enhance breathing awareness. Yoga promotes improved oxygen supply, relaxation, and overall balance through gentle movements and deliberate breathing. Practising yoga frequently can make people feel more relaxed, more active, and more in touch with their breathing.

The role of yoga to improve breathing

Yoga is about conscious breathing and gentle movement of the body. This mixture helps enhance lung capacity, strengthen respiratory muscles, and reduce stress. “In some cases, the anxiety and tension may cause breathing discomfort. The calming effect of yoga on the nervous system comes in particularly handy among asthma patients “, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots.

Following are some yoga poses to improve respiratory health:

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Formation: The practitioner is in the prone position, with legs straight and palms flat against the chest. During inhalation, the chest is gradually raised, keeping the lower body on the floor. The shoulders are kept soft, and the head is kept straight forward.

The practitioner is in the prone position, with legs straight and palms flat against the chest. During inhalation, the chest is gradually raised, keeping the lower body on the floor. The shoulders are kept soft, and the head is kept straight forward. Benefits: Bhujangasana not only opens the chest but also helps expand the lungs. It enhances breathing capacity, strengthens the spine, and improves blood flow. The posture is also used to alleviate stiffness and fatigue.

Bhujangasana not only opens the chest but also helps expand the lungs. It enhances breathing capacity, strengthens the spine, and improves blood flow. The posture is also used to alleviate stiffness and fatigue. Do’s and don’ts: The position is supposed to be learned in a natural manner that does not strain the lower back. Elbows should be kept slightly bent, and breathing should be kept smooth. Do not push up the lift.

2. Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Formation: The practitioner is in the back position, arching the chest upward, supported by the elbows. The top of the head is slightly in contact with the floor, and the chest is open.

The practitioner is in the back position, arching the chest upward, supported by the elbows. The top of the head is slightly in contact with the floor, and the chest is open. Benefits: Matsyasana enlarges the chest and throat, which helps increase airflow and oxygen supply. It helps improve posture and relieve tightness in the respiratory muscles.

Matsyasana enlarges the chest and throat, which helps increase airflow and oxygen supply. It helps improve posture and relieve tightness in the respiratory muscles. Do’s and don’ts: Avoid putting excessive pressure on the head or neck. Move slowly and comfortably. People experiencing neck discomfort should exercise caution.

3. Marjariasana (Cat-Cow Stretch)

Formation: The practitioner gets onto their hands and knees. During breathing, the back arches downwards and the head lifts. As the exhalation occurs, the spine curves upward and the head falls softly. The movement is with the breath.

The practitioner gets onto their hands and knees. During breathing, the back arches downwards and the head lifts. As the exhalation occurs, the spine curves upward and the head falls softly. The movement is with the breath. Benefits: This mild motion enhances spinal mobility and promotes deeper breathing. It relaxes the chest and back muscles, facilitating smoother breathing.

This mild motion enhances spinal mobility and promotes deeper breathing. It relaxes the chest and back muscles, facilitating smoother breathing. Do’s and don’ts: Movements are to be kept slow and controlled. Do not twist the neck or the back. Keep a steady breathing rate during practice.

4. Anulom Vilom Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

Formation: The practitioner is seated in a comfortable position, maintaining a straight posture. When breathing in, one nostril is closed, and the breath is drawn through the other nostril at a serene pace.

The practitioner is seated in a comfortable position, maintaining a straight posture. When breathing in, one nostril is closed, and the breath is drawn through the other nostril at a serene pace. Benefits: Anulom Vilom enhances the lung operation and regulates the nervous system. It helps calm the mind, reduce stress levels, and promote smooth breathing.

Anulom Vilom enhances the lung operation and regulates the nervous system. It helps calm the mind, reduce stress levels, and promote smooth breathing. Do’s and don’ts: The breathing should be non-forceful and natural. Do not perform when in a hurry or distracted. Maintain focus and a relaxed posture.

5. Bhramari Pranayama (Humming Bee Breath)

Formation: The practitioner will shut their eyes and then inhale slowly, making a soft humming sound. The vibrations created by the sound help relax the body and mind.

The practitioner will shut their eyes and then inhale slowly, making a soft humming sound. The vibrations created by the sound help relax the body and mind. Benefits: Bhramari fosters relaxation and assists in the reduction of anxiety that can be related to breathing discomfort. It loosens the respiratory system and improves breath control.

Bhramari fosters relaxation and assists in the reduction of anxiety that can be related to breathing discomfort. It loosens the respiratory system and improves breath control. Do’s and don’ts: The humming must not be loud or harsh. Avoid loud or harsh sounds. Experience in a non-violent setting.

Yoga practices can be highly beneficial for patients with asthma by strengthening breathing, alleviating stress, and promoting mindful breathing. Although yoga does not substitute for medical treatment, it complements overall well-being. It helps individuals feel more balanced and confident. Yoga may be a smooth, easy route to healthier breathing and calmer, more energised living.