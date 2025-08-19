Top 8 yoga asanas to support reproductive health naturally

Eight yoga asanas to naturally boost reproductive health, enhance fertility, and ease menstrual discomfort for overall wellness.

Yoga has been a source of healing and well-being for thousands of years. Among its many benefits, specific yoga asanas or postures can also support reproductive health. Whether you’re looking to enhance fertility, alleviate menstrual discomfort, or promote hormonal balance, incorporating these asanas into your routine can be highly beneficial.

How does yoga help the reproductive system?

Various factors, including stress, lifestyle, hormonal imbalances, and physical health influence the reproductive system. Yoga can address these factors by promoting relaxation, improving blood circulation, regulating hormones, and strengthening the pelvic floor, gynaecologist and fertility expert Dr Ritu Hinduja tells Health Shots.

Here are some key benefits of practising yoga for reproductive health:

Reduces stress: Lowering cortisol levels through relaxation techniques can positively affect hormonal balance.

Improves blood flow: Enhanced circulation to the pelvic region can support Enhanced circulation to the pelvic region can support reproductive health for both men and women.

Enhances hormonal balance: Certain yogic practices can stimulate the endocrine system, regulating hormone production.

Strengthens the pelvic floor: A strong pelvic floor can enhance sexual health and support the reproductive organs.

Which yoga is best for reproductive health?

When it comes to supporting reproductive health through yoga, several asanas (postures) are particularly beneficial. Spiritual yogic master Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares a few of the best yoga poses for reproductive health:

Baddha konasana (butterfly pose)

Benefits: This pose opens the hips, increases flexibility in the groin area, and enhances blood flow to the pelvic region.

How to practice:

Sit on the floor and bring the soles of your feet together.

Hold your feet with your hands, allowing your knees to drop out to the sides.

Sit up tall, and breathe deeply, feeling the stretch in your hips.

Hold for 5-10 breaths.

2. Supta baddha konasana (reclining bound angle pose)

Benefits: A variation of the butterfly pose, this asana encourages relaxation while further opening the hips and pelvic area, beneficial for menstrual comfort.

How to practice:

Lie on your back, bringing the soles of your feet together and allowing your knees to fall to the sides.

Place your arms at your sides or over your head, palms facing up.

Close your eyes and breathe deeply for 5-10 minutes.

3. Setu bandhasana (bridge pose)

Benefits: This pose strengthens the pelvic floor, stimulates the thyroid, and increases blood flow to the reproductive organs.

How to practice:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart.

Press your feet into the ground and lift your hips toward the ceiling.

Interlace your fingers beneath your back and hold for 5-8 breaths before gently lowering down.

4. Viparita karani (legs-up-the-wall pose)

Benefits: This restorative pose is excellent for reducing stress and boosting circulation to the reproductive organs.

How to practice:

Sit sideways against a wall, then swing your legs up the wall as you lie back on the floor.

Relax your arms at your sides and focus on your breath.

Stay in this position for 5-15 minutes to promote relaxation.

5. Malasana (garland pose)

Benefits: This deep squat opens the hips and pelvis, which can help with menstrual flow and labour preparation.

How to practice:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

Squat down, bringing your elbows to your inner thighs and palms together at your heart centre.

Keep your back straight and hold for 5-10 breaths.

6. Adho mukha svanasana (downward-facing dog)

Benefits: This pose invigorates the body, stretches the spine and legs, and promotes healthy blood flow to the pelvic region.

How to practice:

Start on your hands and knees, tucking your toes.

Raise your hips up and back, creating an inverted V shape with your body.

Hold for 5-10 breaths, focusing on deepening your breath.

7. Utkata konasana (goddess pose)

Benefits: This pose strengthens the lower body while opening the hips and encouraging emotional release.

How to practice:

Stand with your feet wider than your shoulders and toes turned out.

Bend your knees, keeping them over your ankles, and lower your hips.

Raise your arms to shoulder height, bending at the elbows, and hold for 5-8 breaths.

8. Savasana (corpse pose)

Benefits: Important for any yoga practice, Savasana promotes relaxation and stress relief, which is vital for reproductive health.

How to practice:

Lie flat on your back, with your arms at your sides and palms facing up.

Close your eyes, and consciously relax each part of your body.

Stay in this position for 5-15 minutes, focusing on your breath.

Tips for practising yoga for reproductive health

Consistency is key: Aim to practice regularly, even if for a short duration.

Listen to your body: Modify poses as needed and never push through pain.

Combine with breathwork: Incorporate deep breathing techniques, such as pranayama, to enhance relaxation and focus.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, especially if practising more intense styles of yoga.

Consult a professional: If you have specific health concerns, consider consulting a qualified yoga instructor or healthcare provider who is familiar with reproductive health.