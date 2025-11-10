World Diabetes Day 2025: 5 effective yoga asanas for diabetes management

World Diabetes Day 2025: A yoga expert shares the best poses to help manage diabetes, tips for breathing exercises, and meditation to enhance your well-being.

If you think managing your diet will immediately fix your blood sugar problems, you need to stop underestimating the importance of exercise. This exercise can be in any form: energising cardio, muscle-building strength training or even something as calming as yoga. According to yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga for diabetes management can boost mental and physical health.

“As someone who has embraced yoga as an integral part of my routine, I can personally attest to its transformative power, particularly in yoga for diabetes management. It’s not merely a form of exercise. It is a balanced practice that nurtures both the body and mind,” Spiritual yogic master Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots.

High blood sugar occurs when there is an excessive amount of glucose (sugar) in the bloodstream. For people with diabetes, it means having elevated glucose levels. What constitutes “high” can vary depending on age, type of diabetes, and time of day.

Practising specific yoga poses can promote movement, deep breathing, and relaxation. These practices can positively affect blood sugar regulation, according to research in Endocrinology and Metabolism journal. The postures help improve blood circulation, increase insulin sensitivity, and support the endocrine system. Yoga also helps reduce stress and promote relaxation, which can balance hormone levels and reduce the effects of chronic stress on blood sugar control.

What yoga poses are good for diabetics?

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, following are the yoga poses to support diabetes management:

Mandukasana (frog pose)

This pose effectively stimulates the pancreas and helps regulate insulin release. The gentle pressure on the abdomen activates the digestive system and encourages the internal glands to work. Additionally, Mandukasana can help reduce mental fatigue, which often accompanies chronic health issues.

How to practice:

Begin in Vajrasana (kneeling pose) and bring your fists together with your thumbs inside, gently pressing against your abdomen.

As you exhale, lean forward slightly, hold your breath for a moment, and then return to the starting position.

Aim to practice Mandukasana daily on an empty stomach for maximum benefits.

2. Ardha matsyendrasana (half lord of the fishes pose)

This seated spinal twist is a helpful stretch that increases blood circulation to the pancreas, liver, and kidneys, which are important for managing diabetes. Ardha Matsyendrasana also helps detoxify the body, improves digestion, and calms the nervous system.

How to practice:

Sit comfortably with one leg extended and the other leg crossed over it.

Inhale deeply, elongating your spine, then twist your torso toward the bent knee, ensuring your spine remains straight.

Hold this position for a few breaths before switching sides.

3. Viparita karani (legs-up-the-wall pose)

This gentle yoga pose helps improve blood circulation and reduce stress, both of which can impact blood sugar levels. Viparita Karani can also help you sleep better, balance hormones, and promote relaxation.

How to practice:

Lie on your back and extend your legs up the wall, making sure your body forms a right angle.

Relax your arms alongside your body and breathe deeply for 5-10 minutes.

Focus on your breath and allow your body to sink into a state of calm.

4. Shashankasana (rabbit pose)

Shashankasana is a simple forward bend that helps you relax and calm your mind. It can also help control glucose levels that may change due to stress. This pose gently massages your stomach area, improving digestion and stimulating the pancreas.

How to practice:

Start in Vajrasana, sitting on your heels.

Inhale deeply, then exhale while leaning forward, allowing your forehead to touch the floor.

Stretch your arms forward, hold for several breaths, and let the gentle influence on your body and mind take effect.

5. Pawanmuktasana (wind-relieving pose)

Pawanmuktasana is a playful yoga pose that helps relieve gas, aids digestion, and boosts metabolism, making it a beneficial practice in yoga for diabetes management. These benefits are important for managing diabetes, as the pose gently compresses the abdomen, which activates internal organs and improves their ability to use insulin.

How to practice:

Sit back with your knees drawn into your chest, arms resting on them.

Lift your head and gently try to touch your nose to your knees.

Hold this position for a few moments, allowing a deep breath before releasing.

In addition to yoga poses, consider incorporating breathing exercises and meditation, especially when practising yoga for diabetes management. These practices will provide you with a more comprehensive yoga experience that benefits both your body and mind.