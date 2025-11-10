World Diabetes Day 2025: 5 effective yoga asanas for diabetes management

If you think managing your diet will immediately fix your blood sugar problems, you need to stop underestimating the importance of exercise. This exercise can be in any form: energising cardio, muscle-building strength training or even something as calming as yoga. According to yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga for diabetes management can boost mental and physical health.
“As someone who has embraced yoga as an integral part of my routine, I can personally attest to its transformative power, particularly in yoga for diabetes management. It’s not merely a form of exercise. It is a balanced practice that nurtures both the body and mind,” Spiritual yogic master Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots.
High blood sugar occurs when there is an excessive amount of glucose (sugar) in the bloodstream. For people with diabetes, it means having elevated glucose levels. What constitutes “high” can vary depending on age, type of diabetes, and time of day.
Practising specific yoga poses can promote movement, deep breathing, and relaxation. These practices can positively affect blood sugar regulation, according to research in Endocrinology and Metabolism journal. The postures help improve blood circulation, increase insulin sensitivity, and support the endocrine system. Yoga also helps reduce stress and promote relaxation, which can balance hormone levels and reduce the effects of chronic stress on blood sugar control.
According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, following are the yoga poses to support diabetes management:
This pose effectively stimulates the pancreas and helps regulate insulin release. The gentle pressure on the abdomen activates the digestive system and encourages the internal glands to work. Additionally, Mandukasana can help reduce mental fatigue, which often accompanies chronic health issues.
How to practice:
This seated spinal twist is a helpful stretch that increases blood circulation to the pancreas, liver, and kidneys, which are important for managing diabetes. Ardha Matsyendrasana also helps detoxify the body, improves digestion, and calms the nervous system.
How to practice:
This gentle yoga pose helps improve blood circulation and reduce stress, both of which can impact blood sugar levels. Viparita Karani can also help you sleep better, balance hormones, and promote relaxation.
How to practice:
Shashankasana is a simple forward bend that helps you relax and calm your mind. It can also help control glucose levels that may change due to stress. This pose gently massages your stomach area, improving digestion and stimulating the pancreas.
How to practice:
Pawanmuktasana is a playful yoga pose that helps relieve gas, aids digestion, and boosts metabolism, making it a beneficial practice in yoga for diabetes management. These benefits are important for managing diabetes, as the pose gently compresses the abdomen, which activates internal organs and improves their ability to use insulin.
How to practice:
In addition to yoga poses, consider incorporating breathing exercises and meditation, especially when practising yoga for diabetes management. These practices will provide you with a more comprehensive yoga experience that benefits both your body and mind.
