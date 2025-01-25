What is your workout music? Take this quiz to find out

Updated on:24 January 2025, 10:21pm IST

Have you ever walked into the gym or hit the pavement, only to realise your playlist just doesn’t match your workout vibe? Maybe a slow ballad kills your energy during a sprint or a heavy bass drop makes you feel out of place in a yoga session. The music you choose can make or break your exercise routine as it works as a motivator and a mood booster. But are playing the right workout music? Whether you are into high-energy cardio, mindful movement, or power-packed strength training, the perfect workout playlist can take your exercise routine to the next level. Are you curious to know what matches your style? Take this Health Shots quiz to find out now!