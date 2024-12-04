9 winter pregnancy exercises to do at home

Exercising while pregnant is important for good physical and mental health. So, don't let winter stop you. Here are some safe winter pregnancy exercises you can do.

Pregnant or not, working out during winter is probably the last thing on everybody’s mind. It gets hard to even get out of bed during cold days and long nights. However, you should think of the health benefits and get moving. Working out during cold weather is not only good for your physical health but also your mental health. For pregnant women, it may also be a way to prevent gestational diabetes. As long as your pregnancy is normal, you can work out without worrying about any complications. However, it doesn’t harm to check with your healthcare provider once. Once you know you can work out, you should try these winter pregnancy exercises to stay fit.

Why is exercising important for pregnant women?

Moving your body is important, 365 days a year but it can be a beneficial for expectant women as well. Here are the benefits of pregnancy exercises:

Improves physical health : “Regular exercise strengthens muscles, reduces back pain, and improves posture, which are all crucial during pregnancy,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal.

: “Regular exercise strengthens muscles, reduces back pain, and improves posture, which are all crucial during pregnancy,” says fitness expert Yash Agarwal. Enhances mental health: Physical activity boosts endorphin levels, reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. A 2015 analysis published in the Sports Health journal showed that perinatal depression can be prevented by exercising.

Physical activity boosts endorphin levels, reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. A 2015 analysis published in the Sports Health journal showed that perinatal depression can be prevented by exercising. Easier labour and delivery : “Strengthened core and pelvic muscles contribute to smoother labour and shorter recovery times,” says the expert.

: “Strengthened core and pelvic muscles contribute to smoother labour and shorter recovery times,” says the expert. Helps manage weight : Exercising helps manage weight during pregnancy. During a 2023 study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology MFM, an association was found between physical activity and a reduced risk of overweight and obesity in pregnant women.

: Exercising helps manage weight during pregnancy. During a 2023 study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology MFM, an association was found between physical activity and a reduced risk of overweight and obesity in pregnant women. Better blood circulation : “Exercising reduces swelling, and leg cramps by improving blood flow,” says the expert.

: “Exercising reduces swelling, and leg cramps by improving blood flow,” says the expert. Gestational diabetes prevention: It is a type of diabetes that occurs only when women are pregnant. Exercising may decrease your risk of gestational diabetes, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. “Working out helps regulate blood sugar levels, which is important to prevent gestational diabetes,” says Agarwal.

Winter pregnancy exercises: Moves to do

1. Walking indoors

You can walk outdoors during winter. But walking indoors is one of the best winter pregnancy exercises, as you don’t have to worry about the cold weather or slippery ground while working out. Start with a warm-up by walking at a slow pace on the treadmill inside your home for five minutes.

Gradually increase your speed to a brisk pace while maintaining a steady rhythm.

Swing your arms naturally for balance.

Walk for 20 to 30 minutes then cool down by slowing your pace for five minutes.

2. Squats

To do squats during pregnancy, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hands on your hips.

Slowly lower your hips as if lowering your body to sit on a chair.

Keep your back straight with your knees well aligned over your toes.

When your thighs get parallel to the ground, stop then rise slowly.

“Perform 10 to 12 repetitions for 2 sets,” says Agarwal.

3. Pelvic tilts

Lie on your back or stand against a wall with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Tighten your abdominal muscles and flatten your back against the floor.

Tilt your pelvis upward slightly.

Hold for 5 seconds then relax.

Repeat the steps 10 to 15 times.

4. Kegel exercise

Sit, stand, or lie down according to your comfort level.

Tighten your pelvic floor muscles, which you use to stop urination.

Hold the contraction for four to five seconds then relax for a few seconds.

“Repeat 10 to 15 times. Do Kegel exercise three times a day,” says the expert.

5. Side-lying leg lifts

To do side-lying leg lifts, lie on one side with your head resting on your arm.

Make sure your bottom leg is bent and top leg kept straight.

Lift your top leg to about 45 degrees then slowly lower it.

Perform 10 repetitions then switch sides.

6. Seated ball exercise

Sit on a stability ball with feet flat on the floor.

Gently bounce or roll side-to-side to improve core strength and balance.

Add arm movements like lifting arms overhead or out to the sides.

One of the best winter pregnancy exercises, perform seated ball exercise for 10–15 minutes.

7. Arm and shoulder lifts with light weights

Sit or stand with a dumbbell in each hand (1 to 2 kg).

Perform shoulder raises by lifting arms to the sides until shoulder height.

Do 10 to 12 repetitions for 2 to 3 sets.

8. Side steps

To do this low-impact aerobics exercise, warm up with gentle marching or step-tapping.

Step to the side with your right foot.

Move your left foot to meet your right one.

Maintain a moderate intensity for 15 minutes.

9. Stationary cycling

Before doing one of the best winter pregnancy exercises, adjust the cycle seat height to ensure proper posture.

Start pedaling at a slow pace to warm up for five minutes.

Gradually increase resistance or speed for 15 to 20 minutes.

Cool down with slow pedaling for five minutes.

When to do winter pregnancy exercises?

You can regularly engage in physical activity if you are healthy and your pregnancy is normal. Exercising does not increase your risk of miscarriage, early delivery, and low birth weight, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. However, it is important to discuss with your gynaecologist regarding winter pregnancy exercises.

Keep the trimester in mind while choosing winter pregnancy exercises:

First trimester : “Focus on low-impact exercises like walking, and Kegels to build a base,” says the expert.

: “Focus on low-impact exercises like walking, and Kegels to build a base,” says the expert. Second trimester : Incorporate strength-building exercises like squats, as energy levels get higher.

: Incorporate strength-building exercises like squats, as energy levels get higher. Third trimester: Stick to low-impact exercises to maintain flexibility and prepare for labour.

“Stop doing winter pregnancy exercises if you experience dizziness, chest pain, vaginal bleeding or painful contractions,” says the expert.

Precautions to take while doing winter pregnancy exercises

Stay warm by wearing layers and ensuring the exercise area is heated.

Drink water before, during, and after winter pregnancy exercises.

Exercise indoors to avoid slippery floors and falls.

“Avoid overexertion while doing winter pregnancy exercises; keep heart rate below 140 beats per minute,” says the expert.

After the first trimester, avoid winter pregnancy exercises on your back to prevent reduced blood flow.

Get moving and do winter pregnancy exercises to stay healthy. However, listen to your body, and stop if you feel pain, fatigue, or discomfort. Get approval from your doctor before starting or continuing a workout regimen.